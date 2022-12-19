The real winners – and losers – of the World Cup

The World Cup Winners and losers

As the World Cup tournament progressed, the sport drowned out the noise around the tournament. And what a noise it was.

From outcry over host nation Qatar’s human rights abuses and alleged bribery and corruption in relation to FIFA, to David Beckham being shown up by a comedian, to some very public protests by teams and pundits alike over Qatari attitudes to the LGBTQ community, it was a tournament beset by controversy.

But by Sunday evening there was only the frenetic, thrilling game itself. As the fans and players return to their day jobs, the overall winners and losers of this strangest of tournaments are starting to become clear.

Winners

Qatar

The Qatar 2022 mascot, La'eeb - AFP

All the gnashing of teeth over migrant workers and human rights died away as the football began, just as Qatar surely knew it would. Their gargantuan investment in this grandest of PR exercises paid off. Viewers around the world were treated to an unforgettable TV show, while the hundreds of thousands of visitors on the ground reported a slick, spotlessly clean operation, where everything worked.

Injury time

Where five minutes added time used to be exceptional, it is now routine, with some referees adding the best part of 20 minutes to the overall game-time. Mad things happen in injury time. Fans love mad things happening, except when they happen against them.

Penalties

Fewer penalties may have meant different World Cup winner - Anadolu

Are they too important? Probably. Do they encourage diving? Definitely. But between blasts over the bar, posts clipped, casual passes, heroic saves and fraught shoot-outs, Qatar has been a remarkable showcase of penno power.

Men called Lionel

Two men named Lionel: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi in the final - Getty

Messi had the perfect ending for his World Cup career. His Argentina boss, Lionel Scaloni, took a team that lost to Saudi Arabia to final glory. It’s a happy time for Lionels. Mr Richie should check his Lotto numbers.

Joe Lycett

The comedian made great hay out of the Beckham situation, issuing a video in which he demanded Beckham recant or Lycett would shred £10,000 of his own money. In the end he didn’t, in fact, shred £10,000, but got to keep his political capital and his capital capital. Win-win.

Gareth Southgate

Should I stay or should I go? Gareth Southgate became the comeback king... before his team failed to come back from 2-1 against France - PA

On the verge of quitting or being sacked before the tournament, Southgate has had his halo polished back to a reflective gleam over the past month. And not an iffy waistcoat in sight.

Morocco

The feel-good story of the tournament. The first Arab nation as well as the first African nation to reach the semi-finals, carried along by the irrepressible spirit of their team and impassioned fans.

Greenwich Mean Time

The scheduling of the games in Qatar, three hours ahead of the UK, proved perfect, especially for those with second screens at their desks. There were a couple of hours in the morning to do enough work not to get sacked, then brilliant football until 9pm, when you slumped into bed and waited for it all to begin again the next day. The next tournament, in North America, will be less civilised.

Piers Morgan

As with Meghan and Harry, gun control and JK Rowling, through provocative tweeting Morgan once again contrived to put himself at the centre of a debate - in this case whether Ronaldo or Messi is the greatest player of all time - that has nothing to do with him.

Japan

Cleanliness before goaliness: A Japan fan cleaning up after this team's defeat against Croatia - Fantasista

Not only a wonderful team, who beat the arrogant Germans and smug Spanish on their way to the knockouts, but a class act in the stands. Japan’s litter-picking heroics were an inspiration to other fans, in the same way a guest loading the dishwasher makes everyone else get up to help. Tidy team, tidy seats.

Losers

Alcohol

Not allowed in the stadiums, prohibitively expensive outside them, not a problem. The sight of Budweiser going to waste would warm even the soberest of hearts. Can it be a coincidence that there were no England fans arrested for throwing chairs in cafes, and no images of men with lit flares stuck where lit flares should not be stuck? Perhaps Islam is onto something.

Male pundits

The debate over female pundits was settled long before Alex Scott wore the rainbow armband as a gesture of solidarity against Qatar’s discriminatory laws. All the same, it was further proof that in football, England’s women do what men like to talk about doing, like winning major tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo

You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh and then wink at the camera as you’re walking off.

Cats, big and small

In a viral video, England fans reported being invited back to a local palace, where they met the owner's captive lion cub. Even a large palace is not a suitable environment for the smallest lion. Still, it may be a fate preferable to being adopted by Kyle Walker and John Stones, reportedly keen to adopt a stray, Dave, that they befriended in Qatar.

Gianni Infantino

Having become Fifa boss via an election with the best names in history, beating off rivals including Tokyo Sexwale and Jerome Champagne, Infantino has brought the office even lower than it was before. The bizarre speech early in the tournament was somehow topped by his antics after the final, when he held on, Gollum-like, to the trophy he has done so much to tarnish.

Croatia

Not a loser in the strict sense, in that they came third, but you have to feel a bit for Croatia. With a population of just 4m, less than 2% of Brazil’s, they dumped out the perennial favourites to reach a second consecutive semi-final, only to be overshadowed by Morocco. A true Hvar luck case.

David Beckham

David Beckham billboard in Qatar

By taking a reported £10m for promoting the event, in one swoop Becks undid all that good work achieved by standing in the queue for Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state. The genius and the fool, the big-hearted public servant versus the cash-grabbing celebrity: Beckham’s handsome Janus-like countenance endures.

Emmanuel Macron

Kylian Mbappe and Emmanuel Macron during the World Cup final - Getty

Macron is hardly the first French leader to have presided over a defeat, but he may have looked the most pathetic afterwards. In a blatant attempt to salvage a photo op from the situation, he made a display of running around looking for men to console, especially Kylian Mbappe. To his eternal credit, Mbappé was having none of it, and remained passive in the face of Emmanuel’s lusty advances.

Tottenham Hotspur

This is in no way a biased opinion, but a simple statement of facts. Harry Kane, a Spurs player, bogged a penalty over the bar at the vital moment. Bukayo Saka, an Arsenal winger, did not put a fleet foot wrong. In the final, Hugo Lloris, a Spurs player, failed to save a single penalty, while Emi Martinez, who learned his goalkeeping at Arsenal, saved one and psyched out the next. Proof, if it were needed, that when the going gets tough, the Spurs players get going.

Gary Neville

Have a day off, Gary.