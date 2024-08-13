Real Valladolid take chance on Arsenal rookie

Over the summer, Real Valladolid have been searching for a new goalkeeper to compete with Andre Ferreira – it has been essential because of Jordi Masip’s departure at the end of last season. Club bosses have considered many options, and they’ve now settled on the one they want – Karl Hein.

22-year-old Hein, who has more matches for Estonia (30) than at a senior club level (6), has joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal. His arrival was made official by La Pucela on Tuesday.

Valladolid’s sporting department are very impressed by Hein, as per Relevo. They value his saving ability and cross-claiming, and this has made him an exciting player for head coach Paulo Pezzolano and his coaching staff.

If Hein does end up being the starter for Real Valladolid, he will surely be very busy over the course of the season. La Pucela are one of the favourites for relegation, having been promoted from Segunda last season.