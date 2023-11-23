The real truth about Thanksgiving 🔎

Hey y’all! Happy Thanksgiving! Laura Davis here. Hope you’re having a nice and safe holiday! I am so thankful for each and every Short List reader, every day. 🥰 Now, how about a special roundup of Turkey Day stories?

But first: Who doesn't eat on Thanksgiving? A turkey, it's always stuffed! 😂 Here's a whole bunch more jokes to brighten your Turkey Day.

Truthsgiving: An Indigenous perspective

Turns out, the first Thanksgiving was kind of an accident. Recognized by Native American communities as the National Day of Mourning, many Indigenous activists and scholars are advocating for the recognition of the Wampanoag's true history on Thanksgiving. The Native American Wampanoag people have existed in present-day Massachusetts far before and long after the pilgrims' first harvest feast in 1621. In fact, the Native Americans say they ended up at the feast over a misunderstanding when the Plymouth colonists were shooting their muskets off in the air for fun. 🦃 Here's the whole story behind Thanksgiving.

Julia Marden, a member of the Gay Head (Aquinnah) Wampanoag Tribe, wears a turkey feather mantle, which she revealed during a powwow on Sept. 6, 2023.

👉 What's open on Thanksgiving this year? From grocery stores and pharmacies to retail and restaurants, here's a full list of what's open and closed.

Real quick

Black Friday blahs?

Some people love the thrill of Black Friday so much, they make a whole ritual out of it: Up at 3 a.m., hot chocolate in hand, waiting in line wearing pajamas, running shoes laced and ready for the rush for good deals. But on the other hand, there's also all the crowds and madness that comes along with it. It's a lot. And it's totally understandable if Black Friday isn't your thing – especially since so many deals are available online, or even later in the season. So, now that you have fed your belly, how can you feed your spirit without swiping your card? 🏞️ From baking to hiking, we've got some ideas.

A couple enjoys a walk through bright fall colors on Oct. 15, 2023, alongside Convict Lake in the Eastern Sierra near Mammoth Lakes, California.

A break from the news: Black Friday edition

