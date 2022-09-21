Real-Time Streaming Data Leader Striim Continues its Global Expansion into the United Kingdom and Europe

Striim Showcasing Striim Cloud at Stand #738 at Big Data LDN September 21 and 22

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  BIG DATA LDN - Striim, a global leader in unified real-time data streaming and integration, today announced at the Big Data LDN conference and expo that it has expanded its worldwide reach and is making its fully managed data streaming service Striim Cloud available to the United Kingdom and Europe. This is the first time enterprise customers in these regions will have access to a zero-maintenance, infinitely scalable platform that enables them to easily build real-time data pipelines to stream trillions of events every day, backed by enterprise-grade operational, security, and management that’s also SOC 2 and GDPR compliant. Striim Cloud supports 100’s of popular sources and targets such as Salesforce, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MS SQL, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Azure Synapse, Snowflake, and Databricks.

“Real-time data and its insights are now a ‘must have’ for global enterprises, and organizations are rapidly modernizing their data architectures to enable real-time analytics and insights. Europe has significant data governance challenges, so building data products from many data sources is especially challenging,” said Alok Pareek, Striim’s co-founder and EVP, product. “Using a fully-managed solution such as Striim Cloud on Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud enables our EU-based customers to quickly and easily build highly available, scalable data products that conform to the specific needs and legal requirements of the region and gain a competitive edge.

Recent shifts in the global economy have forced companies to speed up their transformation and data modernization projects so they can be more agile and responsive to their customers and suppliers. This has brought an increased focus on customer experience, supply chain, and operations across all industries (finance, retail, manufacturing, logistics/supply chain, healthcare). Technical architects and CIOs are tasked with making data accessible, self-service, and actionable across their organizations via enterprise streaming data patterns, such as data mesh.

Legacy ETL solutions were not designed for these new modern, agile business needs. The common “batch” model of data integration cannot support real-time use cases related to a modern customer experience that requires business intelligence, up-to-the-second decision-making, and real-time operations. Streaming data and real-time analytics, by comparison, inform customer strategies and tactics across the entire organization.

Striim Cloud delivers these capabilities for the enterprise in a managed service that eliminates the complexity of building low-latency streaming data pipelines at scale. Instead of spending weeks implementing this new infrastructure, global enterprises can now integrate data from disparate sources in just a few clicks.

Striim Cloud is a GDPR-compliant service that offers a suite of capabilities to help customers comply with the management of access rights under the GDPR.

  • Privacy & Security - Striim Cloud offers a suite of capabilities to help customers comply with the management of access rights under the GDPR. Users can manage and control their users’ access using RBAC (Role-Based Access Control)

  • International data transfers - Striim Cloud complies with international or third country data transfer agreements as per GDPR

  • Processes - Striim Cloud implements various internal processes to meet the GDPR obligations as it relates to data subject, such as access, rectification, erasure, portability, etc.

Striim is showcasing its Striim Cloud managed service at stand #738 at the Big Data LDN conference and expo in London on September 21 and 22. Interested parties are welcome to visit or can arrange an appointment here striim.com/big-data-london-2022. In addition, Striim’s executives, including co-founder and EVP, product, Alok Pareek, and John Kutay, Director of Product, will be sharing their insights on data mesh streaming patterns and the latest trends in data, including data products, data mesh, and data lake houses during their sessions at Big Data LDN. More information can be found here and here. Alternatively, CIOs, CDOs, and data engineers not attending the conference can find out more here https://striim.com/striim-cloud.

About Striim
Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

Media Contact:
Nichols Communications for Striim, Inc.
Jay Nichols
+1 408 772 1551
jay@nicholscomm.com


