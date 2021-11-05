“Real Time with Bill Maher” Season 19 is firmly underway on HBO. The talk/variety series hosted by Bill Maher has been running for nearly two decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, HBO has already renewed the series to continue through 2024 and Season 21. So don’t expect Maher to leave airwaves anytime soon.

Fans of the show may be wondering – is “Real Time with Bill Maher” new tonight? Yes, there is a new episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” airing on Nov. 5.

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with Senior Senator from Minnesota and author of “Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar. This week’s in-studio panel discussion will include professor of economics at Brown University who hosts “The Glenn Show,” Glenn Loury; and professor at Vanderbilt University and author of “Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America,” Michael Eric Dyson.

Last week’s episode, which you can stream on HBO Max, featured a one-on-one, in-studio interview with former Press Secretary to President Trump Sean Spicer and an in-studio panel discussion with Staff Writer at The Atlantic, Caitlin Flanagan; and Democratic Senator from Delaware and the Founder and Co-Chair of the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, Sen. Chris Coons.

Past episodes of the series are available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

The Oct. 1 episode, which can also be streamed on HBO Max, featured an interview with musician, activist, and author Steven Van Zandt followed by a panel discussion with Reason Editor-in-Chief Katherine Mangu-Ward and TK News and “Useful Idiots with Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper” podcast co-host Matt Taibbi.

The executive producers of “Real Time with Bill Maher” are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin, with co-executive producer Chris Kelly and producer Matt Wood. Paul Casey serves as director.