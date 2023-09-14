‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ to Return Without Writers: ‘Time to Bring People Back to Work’

Bill Maher announced that he is resuming production on his HBO show “Real Time,” even though the WGA strike has not been resolved.

“‘Real Time’ is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing,” Maher wrote on X on Wednesday.

“It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns,” he wrote.

More to come…

