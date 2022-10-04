What would a real-terms benefits cut mean for UK claimants?

Patrick Butler Social policy editor
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: David Harrison/Alamy</span>
Photograph: David Harrison/Alamy

Downing Street has signalled it must cut billions in public spending to pay for its remaining proposed tax cuts. It has so far refused to rule out making savings from the welfare bill. The possibility of a real-terms cut to benefits – by raising them in line with earnings, rather than inflation – has triggered unrest among Tory backbenchers and anti-poverty campaigners alike.

How much is the benefits bill?

Working-age benefits in Great Britain cost £87.4bn in 2021-22, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Of this, universal credit was the biggest chunk – £40.6bn, followed by employment and support allowance (ESA, claimed by sick and disabled people unable to work) with £12.7bn. Disability benefits for working-age people account for about £20bn.

How many people are on benefits?

About 5.5 million people are on universal credit in Great Britain, of which about four in 10 are working. There are approximately 1.7 million people on ESA. About 2.6 million people receive personal independence payment (Pip), the main disability benefit.

What is the process for deciding the rate of benefits?

Benefits are supposedly uprated using the consumer prices index (CPI) rate of inflation as measured the previous September. The DWP carries out a formal review in October. The rate is normally announced in November and comes into effect the following April. On this basis benefits rose by 3.1% in April 2022, reflecting the September 2021 inflation rate, rather than inflation rate at the time, which was nearer 9%. Benefits in Northern Ireland are generally maintained in parity with Great Britain.

So benefit claimants are already enduring a real-terms cut?

Yes. The April 2022 uprating was the biggest fall in the real value of the basic rate of unemployment benefits in 50 years, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF). The government deflected criticism by arguing claimants would “catch up” next year, when the September 2022 rate of CPI inflation (about 10%) would be reflected in April 2023 benefit rises. The former chancellor Rishi Sunak promised in May that this would indeed be the case.

Is benefit uprating automatically tied to the previous September’s prices?

That is the convention, but in practice the government has considerable discretion. According to JRF the government has cut the value of working-age benefits in seven out of the last 10 years, including freezing them for four years between 2016 and 2020 even when prices were rising.

How much would benefit claimants lose if benefits were raised in line with September earnings (5.4%) rather than September CPI inflation (10%)?

According to JRF, an increase of 5.4% in April would amount to the biggest permanent real-terms cut to the basic rate of benefits made in a single year. It estimates the poorest 10% of families would lose 2.6% of their income (£214 a year) once personal tax changes are factored in. The richest 10% would gain 4.3%, or more than £5,000.

Government allies are saying it is only fair benefits should rise at the same pace as average earnings, and that a cut will incentivise people to get work.

Critics would argue it is unfair because it is a catch up rather than a rise. Claimants have seen the value of benefits dip massively over recent years and they already pay a “poverty premium” for basic goods and services. There is no robust evidence that cutting their incomes will persuade them to get a job, or a higher-paid job. Bigger barriers are often lack of childcare, poor public transport – and indeed, the lack of better-paid jobs.

What would be the social impacts of real-terms cuts to benefits?

More low-income people would be pitched into poverty, or deeper poverty. It would suck cash out of local economies – benefits are largely spent in shops and small businesses – at a time when the UK may be in recession, hitting economic growth. The evidence of the last decade – in which austerity policies stripped £37bn from welfare budgets – suggests it would further hit the health and wellbeing of the poorest.

Will Great Britain’s 12.5 million pensioners be affected by a real-terms cut in the value of benefits?

So far the prime minister, Liz Truss, has indicated there will be no real-terms cut in the level of the state pension next April. However, it could be tricky explaining why there should be a cut for low-income working-age people but not pensioners.

Latest Stories

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.