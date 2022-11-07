‘He’s a real stud!’ A cop in Florida encountered a lost bull. Then came the comments

“Why did the bull cross Burnt Store Road?”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posed this question on a Facebook post Sunday, and there were no shortage of jokes in the comments section.

A few pictures from the scene show a deputy next to his patrol car standing a few feet from a light-colored bull standing on grass.

Apparently, the animal escaped from its home that morning in Cape Coral and began to wander, according to the sheriff’s office.

Followers couldn’t resist some puns:

“There was too much at steak!”

“Please treat him gently, he is most likely just looking for greener pastures.”

“This is an UDDERLY silly joke.”

“Did the deputy tell the cow to mooooove along?”

“The grass was greener on the other side.”

“That’s bull----!”

“So he could have his picture taken!!! He’s a real stud!”

A few other people commended the LCSO for handling non-human matters (e.g., “You guys never know what you’re going to deal with”) and were actually concerned about the bull’s welfare.

The animal was eventually claimed by the owner, the agency told the Miami Herald.