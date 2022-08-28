What’s the real story behind James ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s violent murder?

Edward Helmore
·5 min read
Photograph: KeystoneUSA-ZUMA/REX/Shutterstock

US organized crime has long held a tight grip on America’s popular imagination, sustaining entire industries of books, television series and Hollywood movies, as well as countless breathless headlines in tabloid newspapers.

But few names have been as famous as the south Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, who for decades presented himself as a benevolent gangster who protected his community and was given Hollywood treatment by Johnny Depp in “Black Mass” and Jack Nicholson in “The Departed”.

But the real truth behind Bulger’s violent death in prison – where he finally languished after years on the run successfully evading law enforcement – has not yet been written and recent revelations have only fueled speculation that some form of plot lay behind the gangster’s brutal demise.

Last week, a court heard that the notorious Irish-American head of the Winter Hill gang was beaten to death within minutes of his cell door sliding open at 6am on 30 October 2018 – less than 12 hours since he’d been transferred to a penitentiary at Bruceton Mills in West Virginia.

Prosecutors said the implement used end to Bulger’s life of crime – that established him one of the most notorious 20th century gangland figures and, for a time, second only to Osama bin Laden on the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list – was a lock attached to belt.

It took less than five minutes to kill him, and his assailants may have tried to gouge his eyes out.

Now, the circumstances of Bulger’s murder is raising more questions than have so far been answered. Certainly it was mob justice meted out for Bulger’s role as an eventual FBI informer who had been shielded from prosecution while running a notoriously violent criminal enterprise. But was it just bureaucratic incompetence that left Bulger so vulnerable to attack or something more sinister?

Bulger, 89, was serving two consecutive life sentences after being convicted on 31 criminal counts, including racketeering charges and involvement in 11 murders in 2013. He had been picked up two years earlier in Santa Monica, California, after 16 years on the run after a tip-off from his FBI handler of a pending federal indictment.

Sean McKinnon, who is accused by the government of acting as a lookout during the beating, had told his mother a day earlier that everyone on the prison unit had been alerted that Bulger was about to be transferred there.

“You should know the name … Whitey Bulger,” he said on the call. “Oh Jesus,” McKinnon’s mother said. “Stay away from him please.” The 36-year-old inmate said he couldn’t – his cellmate was “a henchman for a mob family out of New York and Boston”.

One of those accused of beating Bulger to death in his bed, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, was a mafia enforcer serving a life sentence for the 2003 gangland murders of mob boss Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno and an associate. A third accused inmate, Paul J “Pauly” DeCologero, 48, was a member of an organized crime group on Boston’s North Shore that robbed rival drug dealers and killed a teenage girl they thought might give them up.

“It all goes back to an element of corruption, using him as an informant and protecting him so he could commit crimes,” said Kevin Cullen, a columnist for the Boston Globe and co-author of a bestselling biography of Bulger. “It doesn’t make any sense that the Bureau of Prisons would put him within striking distance of people like Freddy Geas or Pauly DeCologero.”

“Any organized crime or mafia guy would have a beef with Whitey because he was a rat,” Cullen said. “But there are any number of prisons where there aren’t any Boston-area gangsters. It was like, ‘Whitey’s coming and we’re going to kill him.’”

Bulger had previously been held in units designated for inmates, such as informants or pedophiles, who needed protection from other inmates. He was known to be a difficult prisoner and Cullen has theorized that the Florida prison where he had been held simply wanted him off their books.

The Bulger family has said it holds the Bureau of Prisons responsible. A wrongful death lawsuit, which described Bulger as “perhaps the most infamous and well-known inmate” in federal prison since Al Capone, claimed that Bulger was “deliberately sent to his death” at a prison nicknamed “Misery Mountain”.

But the action was dismissed in January. US district judge John Preston Bailey said in his decision that the Bureau of Prisons “must provide for the protection, safekeeping, and care of inmates, but this does not guarantee a risk-free environment”.

Hank Brennan, Bulger’s lawyer, told the Boston Globe that “the mechanism used to murder him was really irrelevant. It’s the persons who allowed it to happen that need accountability most”.

But some family members of Bulger’s victims have said they’re unhappy that anyone was even charged in connection with Bulger’s death. Steve Davis, brother of Debra Davis, who was allegedly strangled to death by Bulger and an associate in 1981, told the Globe that given the opportunity, he’d kiss Geas’ hand “like he was the godfather”.

In a statement last week, US attorney Rachael Rollins, who won Bulger’s 2013 conviction, welcomed the indictments against the three men. “In the truest of ironies, Bulger’s family has experienced the excruciating pain and trauma their relative inflicted on far too many, and the justice system is now coming to their aid,” Rollins said.

The issue with that, indicates Cullen, is that the very system seeking to hold Bulger’s alleged killers accountable is the same one that allowed Bulger to extort, intimidate and murder across two decades of gangland rule since becoming an FBI informer in 1975.

“Whitey was able to thrive as a gangland leader because the FBI tipped him off to potential witnesses. He killed people that the FBI told him might rat him out. So the government had its hand in all this shit. They were deciding who’d live or die. It’s a horrible, corrupt system and is to this day. They still make deals with informants all the time,” Cullen said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions' Gwacham, Als' Harris, Ticats' White named CFL top performers for Week 11

    TORONTO — B.C. linebacker Obum Gwacham, Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris and Hamilton receiver Tim White have been named the CFL's top performers for Week 11 of the 2022 season. Gwacham posted single-game highs in tackles (five) and sacks (two) as the Lions overcame a foot injury to star quarterback Nathan Rourke and improved to 8-1 with a 28-10 win over Saskatchewan on Friday in Regina. Gwacham has 16 tackles and four sacks in nine games with the Lions this season. Harris set season-highs wit

  • Ottawa-area teacher faces charges and allegations of fraud in youth sports

    An Ottawa-area high school teacher is facing several criminal charges after allegedly defrauding a local minor hockey association in the Township of Madawaska Valley, and it's not the only sports organization that has raised concerns. Wanda Malone, 46, was arrested Aug. 16 by Killaloe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and charged with fraud over $5,000, money laundering, forgery and the use of a forged document, according to an OPP news release issued Monday. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Path is set as Fernandez, Andreescu look for another deep U.S. Open run

    NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu learned their first-round opponents at the 2022 U.S. Open Thursday as the Canadians look to make another deep run at the final tennis major of the season. Fernandez, the highest seeded Canadian woman at No. 14, opens against France's Oceane Dodin The 19-year-old of Laval, Que., advanced to the final of last year's U.S. Open before losing to fellow teen Emma Raducanu of Britain in straight sets. Fernandez's run to the 2021 final included wins over

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i