The Real Star of the Saint Laurent Spring 2022 Show Is This Pretty Weird Styling Choice

Well, that's one way to go hands-free.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While they make excellent bags for evening — the structured shapes! the tiny sizes! the glam materials! — there's no question that the humble clutch can also be a real pain to carry around. If it doesn't have an attachable strap, you're stuck either juggling it with anything else you're using (anyone who has tried to use a phone and drink a cocktail at the same time knows this struggle) or tucking it up in your armpit and using your bicep to keep it awkwardly pinned to your side.

For Spring 2022, however, Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello has a new proposition: Just shove it in your pants!

That's right. The designer suggested, through the styling of his latest outing for the French fashion house, you take your elegant, sleek clutch and push it beneath your waistband; not only will that free up your hands, it'll also help show off your fancy belt.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

That was the main takeaway from Saint Laurent Spring 2022 show. The rest of the collection had more of the usual: flesh-baring cutouts, strong-shouldered blazers, lots and lots of skintight bodysuits in various florals and jersey knits, all paired with blade-sharp stilettos or sky-high platforms — sex, in other words, which is the general rule for Saint Laurent and must sell pretty well for the brand.

Still, that clutch styling! Saint Laurent may have returned to the official fashion calendar, but that doesn't mean they plan on doing anything else the traditional way. Whether it will translate off the runway, of course, remains to be seen.

See the complete Saint Laurent Spring 2022 collection in the gallery below:

A Look from the Saint Laurent Spring 2022 Collection. Photo: Imaxtree

View the 62 images of this gallery on the original article

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.