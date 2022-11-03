Real Sociedad vs Man Utd Europa League updates as Alejandro Garnacho puts United in front - live

Manchester United travel to Spain with the aim of finishing top of their Europa League group this evening. They need to defeat Real Sociedad by two goals or more to leapfrog the La Liga side and win Group E. If they do so Erik ten Hag’s men will avoid a two legged play-off with one of the demoted Champions League teams and will automatically reach the round of 16.

There is a building wave of momentum surrounding United who are unbeaten in eight games since losing the Manchester derby to City back in early October. The Red Devils have rescued their Europa League campaign with victories over Omonia (twice) and Sheriff Tiraspol whilst defeating West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League at the weekend.

Marcus Rashford scored the winner in that game to bring up his 100th goal for the club and will be keen to continue his good form and push for a place on the plane to the World Cup in a few weeks’ time. This crucial fixture is also one that Cristiano Ronaldo will relish. He has a great record against Sociedad having recorded 15 goals and four assists from 10 appearances against the Spanish club.

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Le Normand, Rico, Merino, Zubimendi, Brais Mendez, Marin, Carlos Fernandez, Sorloth

Goal! 17’ - Garnacho scores his first goal for Man United

Real Sociedad de Fútbol 0 - 1 Manchester United FC

28’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:14 , Karl Matchett

Fernandes sprays a pass out left and Garnacho is again lively with an eye for goal - but this time he checks inside his marker and curls a shot off-target.

Rico is unhappy that Casemiro studded him in a thigh moments earlier in an aerial challenge, but it was accidental.

24’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:12 , Karl Matchett

Mikel Merino is down and needing treatment after falling very heavily - seemed to injure his shoulder when he landed.

He’s staying on for now - for those of you with an eye on the World Cup and players going down injured before it, he has made 11 appearances for Spain but hasn’t been in a squad since last year. Probably only a fringe option at this stage for Luis Enrique.

The midfielder comes back on after treatment and immediately goes down again as the ball is walloped into him from about three yards away.

20’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:07 , Karl Matchett

So, as it stands...all level at the top on points, head-to-head points, head-to-head goal difference and even goals scored.

But Real Sociedad have the edge on overall group difference, the next decider. One more for United from this point would change that.

Merino surges forward and strikes from range but Lindelof deflects it behind.

GOAL! 17’ - Real Sociedad 0-1 Man United

18:05 , Karl Matchett

What a finish!

Ronaldo plays a pass inside the full-back and Garnacho is onto it first, his speed gets him away from the defender and then he fires in a left-footed shot over Remiro’s head and into the roof of the net!

United lead in San Sebastian.

14’ - Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

18:03 , Karl Matchett

Lindelof looks to be hobbling a little at the moment. Nothing major, perhaps.

Sorloth is spoken to by the referee as United attempt to play out from the back and he’s a little over-enthusiastic.

Rico is continually the outlet for La Real, but Dalot and Fernandes have done well to double up so far.

10’ - Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

17:59 , Karl Matchett

Plenty of atmosphere in the stadium in these early stages with the home fans hoping to encourage their side toward top spot and the knock-out phase without the need of that play-off.

Rico gets down the left wing now and tries to cross, but the ball to him is just overhit.

Fernandes is playing right wing so far and doing more back-tracking than usual as a result.

6’ - Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

17:56 , Karl Matchett

United trying to react and mount a response to that early pressure.

Ronaldo wants a free-kick after a grab of the shirt but the referee isn’t interested.

Garnacho fires a cross across the face of goal but there’s nobody on the end of it.

2’ - Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

17:50 , Karl Matchett

Lively start by La Real. The hosts know a goal tonight will put them in a great position - United would need three then.

Dalot twice has to be alert to stop breaks forward down his channel and De Gea gathers up a loose ball.

Kick-off! Real Sociedad 0-0 Man United

17:47 , Karl Matchett

We are underway at the Reale!

Real Sociedad in their usual blue and white, United in a very vivid yellow/green looking third strip.

17:41 , Karl Matchett

Warm-ups almost all done and kick-off is on the way shortly.

United know what’s got to be done - can they go out and do the job?

17:36 , Karl Matchett

A quick word on the hosts tonight, too.

They have been faring very well in LaLiga this term up until recently - but back-to-back defeats to Real Valladolid and Real Betis have seen them drop to fifth. They are, however, only two points off Atletico Madrid in third - it’s very congested in the top half in Spain, other than the top two.

Top scorer Brais Mendez is in the line-up, though Take Kubo has four assists across all competitions - he’s not in the XI.

17:30 , Karl Matchett

We are about 15 minutes from kick-off! United’s goalscorers in the Europa League so far: Rashford (3), Ronaldo (2), Martial, Sancho, Dalot, McTominay (all 1).

Where are they coming from tonight if the Red Devils are to pick up the points and find the net enough times to go top?

17:24 , Karl Matchett

A quick note about tonight’s other game in Group E: Sheriff are third and have three points and they host Omonia Nicosia, who have lost every game.

Omonia must win by four tonight to finish third and drop into the Europa Conference League, which doesn’t appear likely.

Elsewhere in the early kick-offs, Monaco face Red Star and Feyenoord play Lazio in the biggest games. We’ll keep you posted if anything dramatic goes on.

Diogo Dalot’s remarkable turnaround brings constant presence to resurgent Manchester United

17:18 , Karl Matchett

At a time of change around Manchester United, one of the most notable differences is a constant presence. Diogo Dalot is the only outfield player to have started every single game of Erik ten Hag’s tenure so far, playing all but five minutes of their Premier League campaign.

His displays, striking the right balance between defensive discipline and proactive play in possession, have rebuilt his Old Trafford career and his performance in the hard-fought win over West Ham United may have been the best yet.

It was hard to pick out just one highlight. As West Ham turned the screw in search of an equaliser in the second half, Dalot’s several headed clearances under pressure at the far post bought United time and brought much-needed relief.

Yet there was also his part in Marcus Rashford’s decisive goal – the presence of mind he showed when taking a throw-in, ignoring Casemiro’s call to quickly throw it backwards, instead waiting for an opportunity to play it forwards and set the match-winning move in motion.

Mark Critchley on the United defender’s remarkable turnaround:

Diogo Dalot’s remarkable turnaround brings constant presence to resurgent Man Utd

Erik ten Hag: Even more to come from ‘great’ Marcus Rashford

17:12 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag described match-winner Marcus Rashford as “a great player” who will get even better after his side’s 1-0 win against West Ham.

Rashford notched his 100th goal for United with a brilliant first-half header, which extended his side’s unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches.

The rejuvenated striker is the first United player since Wayne Rooney in 2009 to reach the goalscoring landmark and when asked if he could become an elite player, Ten Hag said: “I think he is already.

“Before you’re 25, to score 100 goals, I think you’re already there, but he won’t be satisfied with that.

“In the end it’s about how many trophies you win with your club and I think he can develop his game even more.”

Erik ten Hag: Even more to come from ‘great’ Marcus Rashford

17:06 , Karl Matchett

Permutations for tonight, then.

Real Sociedad are top and three points clear so they will obviously stay there with a win or draw.

United are already through as well, but finishing top means they avoid a play-off against a team dropping down from the Champions League.

So: a United win by one goal won’t be enough - La Real will be level on head-to-head but have a better group goal difference.

Two goals or more being the difference in a United win, however, will see them leapfrog their hosts on the night and take top spot.

17:00 , Karl Matchett

Worth a quick recap on the group stage so far for these sides:

Real Sociedad beat United 1-0 in the opener and are so far a perfect five from five. Omonia Nicosia were dispatched before back-to-back wins over FC Sheriff, while finally Omonia were beaten on home soil too. La Real have conceded just once in the group.

United’s defeat in the opener has been followed by four straight wins, the biggest of which was 3-0 against Sheriff last time out.

Patrice Evra: Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag will find solution

16:55 , Karl Matchett

Patrice Evra has sympathy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustrations at Manchester United but has praised the fairness of new boss Erik ten Hag and insisted the “right solution” between the pair will be found.

United are currently in Spain preparing for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad where top spot in Group E is up for grabs.

Ronaldo is set to lead the line again after doing the same in last weekend’s 1-0 win over West Ham but the 37-year-old has hit the headlines in recent months for issues off the pitch.

He was dropped from the squad to face Chelsea for refusing to come on and storming down the tunnel towards the end of the victory against Tottenham in October in the latest clash between the Portuguese great and his manager.

Patrice Evra: Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag will find solution

16:51 , Karl Matchett

And the hosts’ confirmed line-up too:

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Le Normand, Rico, Merino, Zubimendi, Brais Mendez, Marin, Carlos Fernandez, Sorloth

16:47 , Karl Matchett

United’s team news is in and Cristiano Ronaldo starts - as do Donny van de Beek and Casemiro.

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo

Stormzy launches initiative with Adidas to improve diversity in football

16:40 , Karl Matchett

Stormzy is launching a football programme with Adidas for young people of black heritage to enhance and protect diverse representation in the sports industry.

#Merky FC aims to affect change by addressing the lack of diversity off the pitch and providing access to multi-year, paid professional placements.

The collaboration also brings together 10 leading brands including Manchester United, Fulham and Sky Sports to form part of the careers programme, which will start in January 2023.

More details here:

Stormzy launches Merky FC initiative to improve diversity in football

Man United transfer rumours: Dalot deal and Bellingham target

16:34 , Karl Matchett

Jude Bellingham is Man United’s top transfer target for the summer, according to the latest transfer rumours.

There’s also talk over a potential new contract for their in-form right-back Diogo Dalot.

All our latest Premier League transfer rumours round up:

Football rumours: Manchester United to trigger Diogo Dalot extension

Manchester United: Casemiro surprised by Erik ten Hag’s ‘obsession for winning’

16:27 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says Erik ten Hag’s obsession for winning sets him apart from most other top-level managers.

United are beginning to show real progress under former Ajax boss Ten Hag and will bid to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches in Thursday’s final Europa League group tie against Real Sociedad.

Casemiro, key to United’s improved form since joining from Real Madrid for £70milion in August, played under Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane during 13 years at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian said: “I’ve been in football for quite a while despite being only 30 and his (Ten Hag’s) obsession for winning is what surprised me the most.

“I think he’s got many strengths. We all know it’s a process and we are growing together and we all see that he wants to win.”

More from the midfielder:

Casemiro surprised by Erik ten Hag’s ‘obsession for winning’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Gary Neville ‘gone’, Rio Ferdinand claims

16:19 , Karl Matchett

Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Gary Neville is now ‘gone’ after the Portuguese star snubbed his former Manchester United team-mate by the side of the Old Trafford pitch.

Ahead of United’s clash with West Ham on Sunday - that they went on to win 1-0 - Ronaldo ignored Neville despite greeting fellow Sky Sports pundits Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp as they stood next to the former right-back.

Neville has criticised the 37-year-old for storming down the tunnel and refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month, with the forward appearing to have taken that reprimand to heart.

And Ferdinand, who played alongside both men for the Red Devils, admits the friction between the pair is now unlikely to be resolved, aalthough he explains how he would’ve handled the situation differently.

“I don’t think Cristiano is taking that call (if Neville calls him),” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Gary Neville ‘gone’, Rio Ferdinand claims

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

16:15 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United must beat Real Sociedad tonight if they are to finish top of their Europa League group and avoid a play-off to reach the knockout stages.

United were beaten 1-0 by the Spanish side in the opening fixture of Group E, with both teams going on to beat both Omonia and Sheriff Tiraspol home and away.

Erik ten Hag’s side therefore must beat Real Socieded by two goals or more to top the group, and avoid a play-off against one of the third-placed teams eliminated from the Champions League.

Barcelona, Ajax, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon are already confirmed to be in the play-off round, with Juventus and RB Salzburg potentially joining them.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United online and on TV tonight