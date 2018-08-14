Real Salt Lake-Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles Football Club hasn't faced the adversity many expansion teams experience and so it will be interesting to note how the team bounces back after losing at home for the first time.

LAFC continues a three-game homestand Wednesday night against Real Salt Lake, which it defeated the first time the teams met in March.

The Black & Gold opened the homestand with a 2-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Coach Bob Bradley's team featured a new look with midfielder Andre Horta, defender Danilo Silva and recently acquired forward Christian Ramirez making their LAFC debuts. Goalkeeper Luis "Buba" López also made his LAFC -- and MLS -- debut in place of Tyler Miller.

"As much as you train with each other, it doesn't necessarily mean that you have that chemistry already," LAFC midfielder Benny Feilhaber said. "That's definitely something that we only improve, but at the same time when you have that many changes, obviously because of the two tough games we played last week, it makes it a little bit tougher."

Including a loss in U.S. Open Cup play, LAFC is 0-4-2 since defeating Orlando City on July 7. This is LAFC's third game since Aug. 5. The homestand closes Sunday against the Colorado Rapids.

Collecting points remains crucial as all six teams currently holding Western Conference playoff spots are separated by just seven points. LAFC (10-7-6, 37 points) is tied with the LA Galaxy for fifth. Both clubs are one point ahead of Real Salt Lake, and LAFC has a game in hand on both teams.

"It's been a difficult stretch," Bradley said. "Now we just have to take it and work to get better with important games coming up."

After opening the season with a shutout win over the Seattle Sounders, LAFC rolled past Real Salt Lake 5-1 on March 10 in Rio Tinto Stadium behind two goals from Diego Rossi.

Since then, Real Lake Lake (10-9-5) has gone 9-0-3 at home in league play, including Saturday's 1-1 draw with the Montreal Impact.

"A point is a point. It might feel like two dropped points, but a point is a point," Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke said. "We look forward now to two very tough games on the road (against LAFC on Wednesday and the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.)"

Petke's club has one of the worst road records in MLS at 1-8-2 and has managed just three goals while going 0-3-1 in the last four away from home. Real Salt Lake also has a minus-7 goal differential this year.

"It's going to be an extremely tough game," Petke said of facing LAFC. "It's a very stacked roster, good personnel from player to player."

Forward Joao Plata converted a penalty against the Impact for his seventh goal, matching his total from 2017 in 13 fewer games. The Ecaudorian has four goals and two assists in his last five matches. Plata also scored in the loss to LAFC in March.

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper and southern California native Nick Raimando faced a season-high 12 shots on goal in the first meeting with the Black & Gold. The 39-year-old has surrendered just three goals in his last three matches, lifting the team to a 1-0-2 record.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman said a better result is expected this time.

"I think we'd like to show better," he said. "Nobody thought that was going to happen and it was kind of a wakeup call for us."