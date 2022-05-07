Real Salt Lake brings shutout streak into matchup with Nashville

In this article:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -147, Real Salt Lake +432, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake comes into a matchup with Nashville after notching two straight shutout wins.

Nashville is 2-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville has a 3-2 record in games decided by one goal.

RSL is 3-1-3 in conference matchups. RSL has a 4-1 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. RSL won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has scored two goals with two assists for Nashville. C.J. Sapong has two goals and one assist.

Bobby Wood has two goals and one assist for RSL. Tate Schmitt has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Nashville: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

RSL: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

RSL: Damir Kreilach (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jonathan Menendez (injured), Johan Kappelhof (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press