The real reason why Daniel Radcliffe won't join social media

Much to the dismay of Potterheads around the world, the Harry Potter franchise's biggest star, Daniel Radcliffe, isn't on social media at all. The actor doesn't have Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok, and he just revealed why.

Radclifffe just appeared on the YouTube show Hot Ones, where celebrity guests eat a series of eye-wateringly spicy hot wings while being interviewed by host Sean Evans. Evans shared that he normally does a show segment called 'Explain that 'Gram,' where he prompts celebs to give more detail on a cryptic Instagram post. But this segment would be impossible to do with Radcliffe, as he doesn't have any 'grams to look at. When Evans asked why the star stays off social media, Radcliffe replied:

"I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well thought out reason for this. ‘Cause I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like ‘Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter.'"

He went on to say, "When I was younger, not anymore thank God, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read s--t like that. That is an insane and bad thing to do. And to me, like Twitter and everything just feels like an extension of that."

Radcliffe continued, "Unless I was going to go on and read nice things about myself, which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do, other than that, I don’t honestly think I’m like mentally strong enough. But right now, I’m kind of alright with that.”

The star has always been famously private, and has even been known to wear the same outfits in public to frustrate paparazzi and discourage them from photographing him. While we would love to see a Radcliffe TikTok one day, we are fully here for people looking after their mental health. And if staying off social media helps Daniel, or anyone, achieve that, then that's a smart move we can certainly get behind.

