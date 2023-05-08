The real reason our waterways are so polluted

Pollution

The image on the front cover of New Scientist magazine is a homage to the famous poster designed by John Hassall for the Great Northern Railway in 1908 to promote domestic tourism. But this version is much less wholesome. Instead of the jolly fisherman skipping along a beach, the image depicts a less-than-jolly holidaymaker, his trousers rolled up and head adorned with a knotted handkerchief. Instead of the legend “Skegness is SO bracing”, the headline reads “Sunny Bay is SO disgusting”.

That’s because the holidaymaker is not really skipping; he’s trying to avoid stepping in the human faeces strewn on the sand. Hold on to your breakfast, as this issue of New Scientist promises to include “an illustrated guide to Britain’s unspeakable beaches”.

Politics in this country has long been described as a “s---storm” but in recent months that’s taken on a more literal meaning as the discharging of untreated sewage into rivers and the sea has bobbed unpleasantly to the top of the national agenda. In the lead-up to the local elections last week, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, accused the Government of “turning Britain’s waterways into an open sewer”. His party produced attack ads featuring the faces of individual MPs on social media with the message: “Do you think it’s right to allow raw sewage to be dumped into our rivers and beaches 800 times a day? [The MP] does.”

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader visited the banks of the Ouse in Lewis and the River Itchen, a chalk stream near Winchester, as part of his tour of the country ahead of the vote. Three national newspapers (including The Daily Telegraph) are running clean water campaigns. Charles Watson, the environmental campaigner and founder of River Action, attended a “river hustings” at a community centre in Hereford and claims the number one issue in the area is “the death of the River Wye”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey during a local dog walk along the River Itchen near Winchester - Andrew Matthews/Andrew Matthews

The Tories have clearly been caught unawares. At the end of March, Thérèse Coffey, the Environment Secretary, pushed out a raft of measures aimed at improving water quality, including the threat of unlimited fines for water companies that break the rules. George Eustice, one of her predecessors in the post, said: “The truth is that during the coalition years, not enough was done on this. There was a prioritisation around reducing bills and probably a different decision could have been taken.” However, even this apparent concession had a partisan slant. The water minister between 2013 and 2015 was Dan Rogerson, a Lib Dem.

There are early signs that the issue has had a bearing on the local election results. Yesterday morning, Alex Rennie, the Conservative leader of Havant Borough Council, said: “Clearly it was a tough night for us. I wouldn’t want to pin it on one thing, there clearly were issues with sewage, it came up a lot on the doorstep.

This septic isle

Part of the reason why the thought – and indeed the sight – of raw sewage in Britain’s waterways has captured the public imagination is because it feeds into the wider narrative that this country is circling the drain and, following years of austerity and amid a cost of living crisis, nothing much works. Few other countries have privatised their water industries and so dumping is held up as a prime example of common goods being exploited for private gains. Many see it as an illustration of how this isle is growing more septic than sceptered, of how the UK is floating up a well-known creek and is badly in need of a paddle. Indeed, as a metaphor for modern Britain, you could argue the stink caused by raw sewage is almost a little too on the nose.

In some ways, you’d be right. The issue of New Scientist adorned by the poo-dodging tourist (below right) came out in July 1981. At the time, the water companies were all still publicly owned. The article details how the UK’s beaches were the “most unsavoury in the Western world”. It blamed the civil service for circumventing EEC rules to clean them up. Just as those who call for the renationalisation of the railways today probably never had the misfortune of eating a British Rail sandwich, so those calling for water companies to be taken back into public hands probably never took a dip in the sea off the British coast in the 1970s and 1980s.

If they had, they’d remember it. Thirty years ago, only about half the sewage Britain produced was treated. Most coastal towns, including Lowestoft in Suffolk, Scarborough in North Yorkshire and Bridlington in then-Humberside – dumped all their raw sewage into the sea at low tide. This left the beaches at the mercy of the wind and tides. “On a bad day ‘solid matter’ from the outfalls at Grimsby washes up on Cleethorpes beach,” wrote New Scientist. At the time the main campaigner against coastal pollution was a chap called Tony Wakefield whose son had died of polio after swimming near a sewage outfall. A government working party had looked at the issue. Their solution (and I promise I’m not making this up): break up the “lumps” and discharge the rest of the effluent through diffusers several hundred metres off shore.

The clean up started after the European Union’s urban waste water treatment directive in 1991. That was also the trigger for privatisation. The Thatcher government decided the necessary investment would put too much strain on public coffers. The water industry hasn’t done itself any favours in the years since. Many companies have what can charitably be described as a chequered history. In 2021, Southern Water pleaded guilty to knowingly permitting noxious matter to enter seas and rivers for almost six years. The judge said the company had acted with “a wholesale disregard for the environment, for delicate ecosystems and … human health”.

About 20 per cent of England’s water supply suffers leaks compared with just five per cent in Germany. The industry is largely meeting the target set by the regulator to fix leaks, but critics say this is because the targets are not ambitious enough. Between 2002 and 2018, Scottish Water, which is still publicly owned, invested about 35 per cent per household more than English companies, according to researchers at Greenwich University. Not a single large reservoir has been built in England for 30 years (Havant Thicket – a collaboration between Portsmouth Water and Southern Water is due to open in 2029). The upshot is that, after the wettest March in 40 years, South West Water has just imposed a hosepipe ban.

In 2018, Michael Gove calculated that the nine private water companies paid out 95 per cent of their profits to shareholders between 2007 and 2016. Often these companies are owned by overseas pension schemes and sovereign wealth funds, adding to the public’s anger as the money that could have been spent on infrastructure was paid out in dividends that then flowed out of the country. “The water companies were asset-stripped in the early days of privatisation, their kit deteriorated and they’re now struggling to cope with additional pressure caused by demographics and climate change creating more extreme weather events,” says Watson.

Nevertheless, it is hard to argue that the country’s water industry hasn’t improved since privatisation. Southern Water alone has invested £10 billion since it was sold off. The volume of wastewater it treats fully has gone from just 50 per cent to 95 per cent in that time. “It is undeniably true that waterways have improved over the past few decades,” says Stuart Colville, the director of policy at the industry body Water UK. “The Thames was classified as biologically dead. Ten per cent of beaches in England were rated as excellent 25 years ago, now it’s 70 per cent. But we can’t be complacent.”

Is there still room for improvement? Without doubt. Does the pace of investment in our water infrastructure need to increase? Absolutely. But some experts worry that if we misdiagnose or over-simplify the problem, it may be harder to come up with the best solution. A lot of money could be spent without hugely improving the health of our rivers and beaches.

Our sewers runneth over

If things have been getting better, why is sewage creating such a public stink? The issue can partly be traced back to a letter Richard (now Lord) Benyon sent to water companies back in 2013 when he was Parliamentary under secretary for natural environment, water and rural affairs asking them to monitor the use of storm overflows. This became a regulatory requirement in 2017.

Most of the country’s sewer system dates back to the Victorian era. It was designed to carry both sewage and rainwater. During periods of particularly heavy rainfall the network can become inundated. Storm overflows are safety valves used to discharge excess water into rivers, lakes and the sea so that it doesn’t back up into the streets and people’s homes. As the rainwater travels through the pipes it can pick up raw sewage. It’s diluted but it is not treated.

Wild swim specialist and author Angela Jones aka 'The Wild Woman of The Wye' leads a 1km swim in the Monmouth section of the River Wye - roger parkes / Alamy Stock Photo/roger parkes / Alamy Stock Photo

There are roughly 15,000 storm overflows in England, according to the Environment Agency. The number with monitoring devices that log how often and for how long they are used increased from 862 in 2016 to 12,092 by the end of 2020. All overflows are due to have devices fitted by the end of the year. This means some charts that show a sharp rise in the use of storm overflows are actually measuring an increase in monitoring.

“Thirty years ago the most important thing was treating more wastewater, then it was water quality, then it was improving resources (things like building reservoirs),” says Katy Taylor, chief customer officer at Southern Water. “We weren’t looking at reducing the use of overflows. Now, you can argue everyone – the Government, the regulator and the industry – should have been looking at it earlier, but collectively there were other priorities.”

As Eustice suggested, the main focus of Ofwat, the industry regulator, has been on keeping bills low. The price that UK consumers pay for their water supply has risen below the rate of inflation for over a decade, meaning it now costs less in real terms than it did 10 years ago. “Water bills in the UK are very low compared to other nations,” says one industry insider. “We’ve got cheap water. The result is that people don’t value it; they take it for granted.”

Nick Mills, head of the storm overflow task force at Southern Water, shows me a map of the 500 storm overflows in his company’s region, which gives a date by when they will be tackled. The total cost of fixing them has been estimated at £2.8 billion over the next 25 years. “The discussion then is: are you happy with our plan and how long it will take?” says Mills. “If people want it to happen faster, we have to figure out how to pay for it.”

One frequently touted solution is for the water companies to be renationalised. However, campaigners concede this is highly unlikely with the public finances already stretched and the Labour Party last year dropping plans to nationalise water and energy companies. Another suggestion is that regulators cap the amount that water companies pay out to shareholders in dividends. However, Southern Water, for example, has not paid a dividend to shareholders since 2017. That means an accelerated programme to deal with storm outflows would almost certainly result in higher bills.

“Even if we could do it in five years (and there are logistical reasons why that might not be possible) the impact on bills would be significant,” says Mills. “We talk to our customers about what is important to them. Clearly they want us to fix this. But then there’s the question of how fast do you want us to go and how much are you willing to pay for us to go faster. And then there’s a massive spread of answers.”

Would there have been a different outcome had you gone back in time and renationalised the industry or capped dividends? No. We know that because the counterfactual exists. Scottish Water is still publicly owned. It uses storm overflows and the majority are not even monitored. Indeed, while it is true that no other major country has privatised its water industry, almost all developed nations have storm overflows. They exist in US water systems and across Europe. No one knows how many overflows there are in France and Spain, for example, let alone monitor them.

Ifs and butts

Eustice recently claimed solving the issue of storm overflows would cost £600 billion. This was a reference to the findings of the recent Storm Overflows Taskforce, which commissioned an independent project on the costs and benefits of a range of options to reduce or eliminate discharges. It did indeed find that the complete elimination of all storm overflows at coastal and inland waters by completely separating the sewer network would cost between £350 billion and £600 billion. Such a project would also cause significant disruption as it would mean digging up most of the combined system running under many towns and cities.

This, however, may be a case of allowing perfection to become the enemy of good enough. Most of the rainwater that ends up in sewers is collected on roofs and roads. Water companies are therefore looking at installing slow-draining water butts for houses and planters at larger buildings to act as buffers and reduce the speed at which the rain hits the sewers. Such measures – along with permeable paving, green roofs, swales and soakaways – require the buy-in of homeowners, local authorities and highway agencies but a variety of pilot schemes have shown they work.

But even if all the storm overflows in the country could be turned off tomorrow – somehow – the improvement in water quality would be limited. Between four per cent and 12 per cent of rivers are in poor ecological health due to storm overflows, about 30 per cent are in poor ecological health because of the discharge from treatment works (this is where most of industry investment has been directed historically) and about 40 per cent is because of agricultural run-off. The rest is from other sources like urban and highway run-off.

“The ecological harm caused by storm overspills is relatively low,” says Colville of Water UK. “However, that is clearly not the only factor; the public has made it abundantly clear they don’t want these things. And, to be honest, they’re horrible, a relic. The industry gets that.” Colville adds the industry has put in place a plan that will cost £56 billion to reduce spills by 80 per cent. The deadline for this is 2050 although Colville says it is “front loaded” so much of the benefit will occur in the first 10 years.

Will the public outcry lead to political pressure for a quicker solution? Colville says the Government is pushing for as much movement as possible on storm overflows while remaining mindful of ensuring bills don’t rise too fast, along with taking into account other environmental concerns. This, of course, raises the possibility that if the public clamour grows and the water industry is pushed to solve the problem of overspills faster, bills may increase sharply and those other environmental concerns could be shelved.

‘Industrial contamination zones’

That’s certainly what Watson at the River Trust is concerned about. “Sewage is a hugely emotive issue; it generates the most outrage,” he says. “But it’s also the easiest problem to solve. So, if you’re a politician that wants to be seen to be doing something, that’s the one you’re going to go for. But our rivers face bigger threats.”

The biggest issue, according to Watson, is food. With supermarkets squeezing their suppliers, the pressure on farmers to increase yield is intense. A dairy farmer now needs his herd to be three times larger than 15 years ago for him to generate the same income. “Intensive agriculture has turned large parts of the country into giant industrial contamination zones – all so we can buy a chicken in the supermarket for less than it costs to buy a coffee in Starbucks,” says Watson.

Farming and the environment are going head to head and at the moment agriculture is winning hands down. The regulators, who are supposed to ensure a fair fight, appear to have gone missing in action. Nowhere is this more clearly evident than the Wye Valley, which is simultaneously one of the most environmentally-protected areas in Europe but also home to the continent’s largest concentrations of intensive livestock production. The catchment area for the river is a Special Area of Conservation and a Site of Special Scientific Interest but also home to 20 million chickens, a quarter of the total being reared in the UK at any one time.

Sewage pouring into the River Wye at Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. - Angela Jones, River Wye pollution/Angela Jones, River Wye pollution

Research by Lancaster University found that the soil samples in the catchment area of the River Wye had up to seven times more phosphorus in it than could be absorbed by what grows there, resulting in it leaching into the water system. Water companies have a role to play by increasing so-called tertiary treatment that removes phosphorus but much of the damage can occur before it reaches their plants. The abundance of nutrients produces “algal blooms”, which reduce the amount of oxygen in the water, choking the river and destroying wildlife. In June 2020, a particularly large algal bloom spread for a full 140 miles – almost the entire length of the river.

When Michael Gove was Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs he brought in a highly effective set of regulations called the “Farming Rules for Water”, which stipulate how manufactured fertilisers and organic manure should be managed to prevent run-off into watercourses. Unfortunately, Liz Truss, one of his predecessors in the post, once proudly boasted of “a reduction of 34,000 farm inspections a year and an 80 per cent reduction in red tape from Defra [Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs]”.

Watson claims the enforcement budget of the Environment Agency has fallen by 70 per cent in real terms over the past decade; in 2012, the EA made 230 prosecutions; in 2020 it made three. The upshot is that, despite Farming Rules for Water being introduced nearly five years ago, not a single penalty has been imposed relating to more than 6,000 breaches, according to River Action.

“Thanks to the amazing campaigning work of people like Feargal Sharkey and Surfers Against Sewage, no one is denying there is a problem with sewage,” says Watson. “Not even the water companies are denying this is an issue. It’s an engineering problem and it’s going to get sorted. I’d love to see it sorted quicker. However, there’s a real danger that the deeper and more fundamental problem with our rivers is going to get masked by the cause célèbre of sewage.”

