This Is the Real Reason Camila Cabello Replaced Kelly Clarkson on 'The Voice'

Selena Barrientos
·2 min read


The Voice is officially back, and Kelly Clarkson is experiencing the show from the other side of the camera.

On Monday night, the NBC singing competition series returns with both new and familiar faces in the red swiveling chairs. Season 22 of The Voice includes Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani (who last appeared in September 2020 for season 19). But rounding out the roster is former battle advisor Camila Cabello, who has joined The Voice cast as a coach in place of Kelly.

While it’s not unusual for Voice coaches to take hiatuses from the show every now and then, the American Idol winner has returned to the show each year since she first joined in 2018 for season 14. Throughout Kelly's tenure, she's achieved four historic wins, including the first group win with Girl Named Tom last season. So, with those accomplishments under her belt, fans are left wondering ...

Why is Kelly not on The Voice in 2022?

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly opened up about the moment she made the decision to step down from the show.

“I texted the other coaches and the executive producer and everyone and I was like, ‘I’m really sorry, you know, I gotta take a minute.’ And everybody understood it,” she told the outlet. “They’ve been on this ride with me behind the scenes and they get it. Some have gone through similar situations.”

Before the news broke in May that Kelly wouldn’t be a coach on The Voice season 22, the daytime talk show host hinted at the possibility at the beginning of the year during an Instagram Live Q&A. She echoed a similar message about spending quality time with her kids: 8-year-old daughter, River, and 6-year-old son, Remington.

“It was really important I think to show my kids that, yes, mommy loves work and I love to do what I do. But family is first," she continued to ET. “So, when we need a moment to step back and we need to be together, that’s when you take the time when it is necessary. We need to take those moments. And that’s what it was for me. But it’s bittersweet for me because I love doing it. It’s so fun.”

Apart from being an executive producer on The Kelly Clarkson Show (which recently kicked off its fourth season), she’s been working on her new album coming out in 2023. What’s more, after wrapping up hosting American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg, folks are eager about a potential second season of that series.

It sounds like Kelly has her plate full both in her professional and personal life. Here’s hoping that she’ll consider returning to The Voice later down the road.

