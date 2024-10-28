“There are real questions over his job” – Leeds insider makes huge Daniel Farke claim

Daniel Farke’s future as Leeds United manager hinges on him guiding the club to promotion back to the Premier League this season.

That’s the view of the club’s former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who has been discussing the immense pressure on the German coach.

Farke guided Leeds to the Playoff final last season, only to fall to an agonising 1-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton.

That, in turn, led to a summer of upheaval in which the club sold a host of key players, including Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara.

But despite fears they’d struggle to compete this season, Leeds are going well. The Whites currently sit third in the Championship, only below second-place Burnley on goal difference.

Daniel Farke under pressure to deliver promotion for Leeds

Daniel Farke is under pressure to deliver at Elland Road. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

There is still a long way to go in this campaign and Leeds fans will expect nothing less than a huge push for promotion.

In fact, according to Robinson, the club hierarchy have similar expectations, meaning Farke could pay with his job if Leeds aren’t returned to the top flight this time around.

“The requirement is to be in the Premier League,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“As soon as Leeds lose a game, fall out of the top two, or fall out of the playoffs and look like missing out on promotion then there’s an issue.

“They came so close last year and they’ve shown what they can do now.

“With the squad of players at his disposal, they were pre-season favourites to go up.

“If he doesn’t get Leeds United up this season then there are real questions over his job.

“You expect the manager, with those players, to get them out of the Championship.

“If he doesn’t do it this year, there’ll be major questions asked, but at the moment you stick with him and give him the rest of the season.”