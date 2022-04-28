Stokes starts England Test captaincy by demanding Broad and Anderson return

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ali Martin
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
  • Joe Root
    Joe Root
    English cricketer (born 1990)

Ben Stokes was hailed as the epitome of what England need to reverse their Test fortunes after being confirmed as the team’s new captain in Rob Key’s first public appearance as the director of men’s cricket.

Key, 10 days into the role and currently hunting for two new head coaches, called his decision to install Stokes as Joe Root’s successor “easy” and pledged that England, bottom of the World Test Championship after a winless winter, would get back to playing their strongest XI rather than overthinking selection.

Related: Memo to Ben Stokes: take the captaincy – but get out while the going is good | Andy Bull

This means that, subject to form and fitness, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad will be back in the fold. During recent talks with Key about his promotion, Stokes insisted the decision to omit the veteran pair from the recent 1-0 defeat in the Caribbean be reversed before the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on 2 June.

Stokes is not due to speak until next Tuesday but described taking on the captaincy as a “privilege” in a statement; Key, injecting a much-needed dose of plain speaking into English cricket at his own unveiling, is convinced the all-rounder can thrive after canvassing a range of views from those who know him best.

“Ben epitomises everything our red-ball team needs,” said Key. “I just want him to go out and lead from the front. I always think that in leaders, one of the most important things – especially if you’re a great player, which, make no mistake, he is – is a lot of compassion and empathy. He has got that.

“He’s always talking about other people around him and what’s best for the side. He’s not someone with a massive ego who is thinking: ‘What’s best for Ben Stokes?’ He genuinely thinks that he’s the best person to lead England forward – and I agree.”

As well as expressing his pride, Stokes used his statement to thank Root for being a “massive part” of his development as a leader in the dressing room after two spells as the Yorkshireman’s vice-captain.

Rob Key&#x002019;s first major decision as director was to appoint Ben Stokes.
Rob Key’s first major decision as director was to appoint Ben Stokes. Photograph: Philip Brown/Getty Images

It may be that Root’s decision to stay on as captain after the Ashes debacle and plough through to the Caribbean goes down as a selfless act of friendship, knowing that while he himself was drained, his likely successor was not yet ready either. On Thursday, Root tweeted: “Always got each other’s backs. Congratulations mate, I’ll be right with you every step of the way.”

Either way, Stokes needed those three Tests against West Indies – which featured a thunderous century in Barbados – to get back into form after a rusty, undercooked comeback in Australia that followed his four-month break from all cricket last summer. The hiatus, in part to attend to his mental health, raises obvious concerns about the strains of captaincy but Key does not share these.

He said: “When you [interview someone for a job], if they’re keen they’re going to tell you everything you want to hear, so I talked to a lot of people that know him and that he trusts. Every single one of them said he’d be an excellent captain. And they were very honest about the best way to manage him. So it became an easy decision.”

Key put the break down to a wider issue which left his own predecessor, Ashley Giles, hamstrung during the previous two years: amid a packed schedule and the suffocating nature of the biosecure environments required to navigate the pandemic, England’s focus became fixture fulfilment, rather than how best to win.

To that end, Key described Root’s personal form with the bat while results went south – scoring 1,708 runs in 2021, some 802 more than the next best in the world – as “one of the great sporting achievements”. Key has spoken at length with the outgoing captain in the past week and said he was in awe of his hunger.

Anderson and Broad have similarly been contacted. Key, who will chair selection meetings until a permanent selector is hired, said: “I told them: ‘For my money, you guys are available for selection for that first Test match.’ And when I met Ben one of the first things he said was: ‘I want the best team out there and Jimmy and Broady are a part of that. If they’re the best bowlers, then they play.’ I said I agree.”

It remains to be seen who will serve as vice-captain to Stokes, with Key yet to decide on a role which could have huge significance given the all-rounder’s injury record. Even now, as the 30-year-old prepares to start his season for Durham against Worcestershire next week, he is returning from a knee problem.

Key shared his optimism that red-ball talent in England has not dried up but rather the mentality must change. “Are the batsmen hopeless with no ability and no talent? I don’t think that’s the case at all,” he said. “Have we been getting the best out of them? Absolutely not.”

Key did, however, concede there is much to do after personally witnessing Australia, the No 1 side in the world, secure their recent series 1-0 win in Pakistan. “We’re way off them at the moment. But do I think we’ve got the talent to be able to compete with them? Absolutely. Is it going to take a bit of time to get there? Probably.”

The response will be to split the coaching teams by way of format, with Key “optimistic” about having a Test head coach in place by the end of the month even if the likelihood of an overseas appointment means possible hurdles such as relocation and securing a visa in time. Gary Kirsten, Graham Ford and Simon Katich are the frontrunners ahead of next Friday’s deadline.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos