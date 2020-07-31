Real People Investment Holdings Limited – Reorganised Leadership Structure

Real People Investment Holdings Limited has reorganised its leadership structure, from a decentralised structure to a centralised structure, with effect from 1 August 2020.

Mr Bruce Schenk has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, with effect from 1 August 2020. Mr Schenk is a chartered accountant, and has been employed by the company for 19 years in various leadership roles.

