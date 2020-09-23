The 29 REAL Most Wanted Scores From The Biggest Home Sale Of The Year

We'll spare you the extra-extra-read-all-about-it introductions and skip right to the shopping point:
Way Day, Wayfair's biggest annual home sale, is back. In addition to our impassioned coverage of the up-to-80%-off (plus free shipping!) event's best overall steals and WFH-office essentials (desks, chairs, the whole lot), we're also serving you the real most wanted deals. After studying anonymous shopping data about Refinery29 readers' top-shopped Wayfair buys alongside the site's top-rated bestsellers, we pulled out the shiniest home gems that are currently on super-sale for the next 48 hours (tick, tick). And, to add to that aforementioned realness, each of the popular goods ahead features an IRL picture that accompanies its brimming pool of rave customer reviews. Scroll on to shop our guide to Way Day's most strategic savings on the buys that savvy online shoppers really love — including everything from very expensive looking area rugs to sleek MCM-style lounge chairs and small-space savvy desk setups (just to name a few). Bungalow Rose Arteaga Area Rug Deal: 71% Off
Over 1,000 reviews have popped this vibrant (and irresistibly on-sale) area rug in its top bestsellers' spot. Its 4.8-out-of-5-star rating can be attributed to its superb quality — that one customer describes as, "One of the BEST purchases I've ever made! This rug is even more be beautiful in person-it rivals a very pricey "Caitlin Wilson" rug which costs thousands. I have received sooo many compliments. I'm tempted to order the biggest size for my great room now. Don't hesitate on this one-I promise you will LOVE it and you seriously can't beat the price!! Btw, this material is super low maintenance and great with kids and dogs. Wayfair Sleep Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Flash Deal: 78% Off
Bungalow Rose
Arteaga Area Rug, $, available at
Wayfair More Wayfair Sleep Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Flash Deal: 78% Off
R29 readers' (and, perhaps, the internets') favorite memory foam pillow — this top-rated bargain buy boasts over 13,000 reviews (you read that right) and customer praise surrounding its outstanding quality, supportiveness, and price. As one super-fan put it, "This pillow is the most comfortable pillow I have ever owned." Mercer41 Mid-Back Task Chair Deal: 55% Off
Wayfair Sleepu2122
Encased Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, $, available at
Wayfair More Mercer41 Mid-Back Task Chair Deal: 55% Off
This stylish WFH-office chair star boasts over 500 reviews and a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating due to its sleek aesthetic and supportive structure: "Absolutely my favorite piece of furniture I've ever owned. The color is rich and deep, the material so soft and the adjustable base so handy for finding that perfect height. Easy to assemble and so comfy for the day!" Dotted Line Bamboo Entryway Shoe Rack Deal: 46% Off
Mercer41
Aramantha Mid-Back Task Chair, $, available at
Wayfair More Dotted Line Bamboo Entryway Shoe Rack Deal: 46% Off
A prime example of most wanted material: this sleek yet simple home buy offers multi-capable storage solutions in one streamlined unit fit for small spaces AND all within a tight $50 budget. AllModern Wilbur Desk Deal: 54% Off
Dotted Line
Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack, $, available at
Wayfair More AllModern Wilbur Desk Deal: 54% Off
Elevated MCM-style desk, but make it fit inside our cramped WFH spaces (and within our limited shopping budgets). This top-rated buy can best be encapsulated by this customer's convincing review: "I waffled on this desk for about 2 weeks before pulling the trigger. It's the perfect size for a small apartment and as you can see clearly fits 2-monitors with plenty of space for keyboard/mouse/misc etc...The materials feel solid and the put together was easy. I used the Alan wrench provided and then my own dual-head screwdriver to make a few tweaks. I've been using the desk for 3 months now and I all I can say is BUY IT!" Birch Lane Wicker Basket Trio Deal: 39% Off
AllModern
Wilbur Desk, $, available at
Wayfair More Story continues Birch Lane Wicker Basket Trio Deal: 39% Off
Why are nice baskets always soooo expensive? If you're looking to organize your life while adding a touch of cottagecore style to any nook or cranny of your home, today is the day to scoop up the basket of your dream. They truly hold everything — plants, toilet paper, a giant mess of random stuff you no longer want to look at — just put it in a basket. Andover Mills Rolled Arm Settee Flash Deal: 78% Off
too many to choose from
on sale today.
Birch Lane
Traditional Round Wicker Basket Set, $, available at
Wayfair More Andover Mills Rolled Arm Settee Flash Deal: 78% Off
This top-rated, bestselling, and budget-saving love seat takes the small-space cake. Reviewers rave that its everything from stylish to well-made, easy to put together, and (yep, you guessed it) affordable AF. Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Peetz Accent Mirror With Shelves Deal: 40% Off
Andover Mills
Bjorn 59" Rolled Arm Settee, $, available at
Wayfair More Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Peetz Accent Mirror With Shelves Deal: 40% Off
Readers and reviewers adore this industrial-chic mirror for its dual style and storage wielding powers that can help you hold everything from entryway to bathroom and even bedside essentials. Mercury Row Almanzar Metal Ladder Bookcase Deal: 33% Off
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse
Peetz Accent Mirror with Shelves, $, available at
Wayfair More Mercury Row Almanzar Metal Ladder Bookcase Deal: 33% Off
If our very own
Beauty writer, Karina Hoshikawa, wasn't already an IRL fan of this bestselling bookcase
, then we may be skeptical of the near 9,000 reviews praising it as a must-buy piece. With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and an unbeatable under-$100 price tag, this organizational system is simple, effective, and looks minimalist chic inside any style space. Foundstone Wilson Coverlet Set Deal: 65% Off
Mercury Row
Almanzar 70.87" H x 23.62" W Metal Ladder Bookcase, $, available at
Wayfair More Foundstone Wilson Coverlet Set Deal: 65% Off
As one reviewer describes it, this most wanted sale-bedding score is the "Perfect minimalist, chic coverlet set." Featuring over 1,000 virtual praisers, the hypoallergenic quilt bundle is crafted from 100% microfiber that's touted for its super-soft and durable qualities. Foundstone Arlo Coffee Table With Storage Deal: 25% Off
Foundstone
Wilson Coverlet Set, $, available at
Wayfair More Foundstone Arlo Coffee Table With Storage Deal: 25% Off
If you're budget-shopping for furniture, getting the most out of your picks is as easy as investing in dual-purpose pieces: like a storage-savvy coffee table. This most wanted living-room essential is top-rated for its ease of assembly, elevated aesthetic, and tiered-shelving potential. Wrought Studio Geometric Bookcase Deal: 61% Off
Foundstone
Arlo Coffee Table with Storage, $, available at
Wayfair More Wrought Studio Geometric Bookcase Deal: 61% Off
Over 400 reviewers can attest to this mod-chic bookcase's atmosphere- and organization-enhancing abilities — it's been touted as everything from easy to assemble to small-space friendly, and premium quality. Issacs Ultimate Dog Bed & Lounge Deal: 28% Off
Wrought Studio
Pemberton Geometric Bookcase, $, available at
Wayfair More Issacs Ultimate Dog Bed & Lounge Deal: 28% Off
If 2020 were a mood, it'd be Fido here lounging on his orthopedic memory foam bolster. Why should you reap all the rewards of Way Day's deals? Your best friend could use something cozy to sink into for the long winter ahead, too. Ebern Designs Wellston Plant Table Deal: 30% Off
Isaacs
Ultimate Dog Bed & Lounge, $, available at
Wayfair More Ebern Designs Wellston Plant Table Deal: 30% Off
Just one of this cute-little plant stand's many reviewer fans states, "Simple, beautiful, and easy to put together. I am using it as a plant stand, and it looks lovely on the landing of our stairs." But we can also see it serving as a makeshift laptop stand, TV dinner for us singles, or a beside water-glass station. Ebern Designs Reversible Sofa & Chaise Sectional With Ottoman Deal: 28% Off
Ebern Designs
Wellston Plant Table, $, available at
Wayfair More Ebern Designs Reversible Sofa & Chaise Sectional With Ottoman Deal: 28% Off
Yes, you can live your small-space-with-a-sectional dreams — and this compact, reasonably priced bestseller proves it. As one reviewer attests, it's "perfect for a small apartment or studio. I was able to unbox and set up by myself — and I am a single gal. Getting rid of the box was probably the hardest part (lol). I'm very very pleased, I did a lot of research before making my purchase and it paid off. I love that I can switch the chaise if I want. And, it's the perfect size for me and my dog!" Wrought Studio Arinze Vanity Flash Deal: 42% Off
Ebern Designs
Haskell 86" Reversible Sofa & Chaise Sectional with Ottoman, $, available at
Wayfair More Wrought Studio Arinze Vanity Flash Deal: 42% Off
R29-reader-favorite small-space WFH hack of 2020? Turning a vanity into a desk (and vice versa). The most wanted product for getting that job done? This currently even steeper price-slashed Wayfair score that comes complete with a mirror AND a stool. Andover Mills Cy Upholstered Headboard Deal: 21% Off
Wrought Studio
Arinze Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror, $, available at
Wayfair More Andover Mills Cy Upholstered Headboard Deal: 21% Off
Sometimes all it takes to totally refresh your sleep space is one spot-on anchor piece — AKA a bestselling and budget-approved headboard. This simple-yet-chic style is praised for its beautiful linen material, sturdy make, and under-$100 price tag. Langley Street Roswell Lounge Chair Deal: 62% Off
Andover Mills
Cy Upholstered Panel Headboard, $, available at
Wayfair More Langley Street Roswell Lounge Chair Deal: 62% Off
This top-rated and top-carted lounge chair is favorited for its sleek style and wide-comforting frame that is supportive enough for multiple activities ranging from reading to working and watching Netflix. One reviewer raves, "The chair is really firm but is comfortable and well made. Looks a lot more expensive than it really is!" Andover Mills Suri Corner Desk Deal: 15% Off
Langley Street
Roswell Lounge Chair, $, available at
Wayfair More Andover Mills Suri Corner Desk Deal: 15% Off
Everyone's favorite corner desk! This most wanted office buy boasts a whopping 2,000+ reviews with praise extending from its simple setup to small-space savviness, shabby-chic appeal, and on-point pricing. And, as one super-fan said, "It's so cute! I was able to assemble it by myself without any difficulty. The drawer is perfect to store my laptop and charger out of sight. I also like the bookshelves under the desk. It's everything I hoped it'd be!" Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Bozeman 4-Panel Room Divider Deal: 62% Off
Andover Mills
Suri Corner Desk, $, available at
Wayfair More Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Bozeman 4-Panel Room Divider Deal: 62% Off
If you've got yourself a cramped-WFH situation that needs a little restructuring, then do as the happy Wayfair shoppers do and cart up this simple-chic divider to create some clean and space-savvy boundaries. Joss & Main Charleigh Handmade Jute Area Rug Deal: 44% Off
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse
Bozeman 4 Panel Room Divider, $, available at
Wayfair More Joss & Main Charleigh Handmade Jute Area Rug Deal: 44% Off
From "Thick, plush, rolls out and flattens quickly. Adds great texture to a room" to "o so gorgeous! I love this rug so much! Great for layering, too! I layered mine!" reviewers have lots to say about this bestselling decor score handcrafted from a flat-woven jute material. Williston Forge Parke Hall Tree Deal: 19% Off
Joss & Main
Charleigh Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Natural Area Ru, $, available at
Wayfair More Williston Forge Parke Hall Tree Deal: 19% Off
Hall trees have become a fan-favorite solution to tight living spaces lacking in closets (and heavy in coat collections). This bestseller may not be discounted heavily for Way Day, but it's still an unbeatable under-$100 storage gem that reviewers and readers can't get enough of: "Love this bench. It's perfect for a small hallway or apartment entryway. Super easy to assemble and it can hold tons of heavy gear and shoes. Great purchase!" Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair Flash Deal: 37% Off
Williston Forge
Parke Hall Tree with Shoe Storage, $, available at
Wayfair More Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair Flash Deal: 37% Off
Another most wanted desk chair that readers and reviewers alike consistently added to their carts over the past year — and yes, it's a Kelly Clarkson original. This luxe-on-a-budget velvet task chair was made to be a stylish WFH star. As one reviewer puts it, "This is a beautiful, soft, supportive, and all-around perfect chair." Rebrilliant Lambeth Rattan Basket Set Deal: 43% Off
Kelly Clarkson Home
Lourdes Velvet Task Chair, $, available at
Wayfair More Rebrilliant Lambeth Rattan Basket Set Deal: 43% Off
This trio of baskets is touted by discerning reviewers as passing the tests of style, storage capacity, and cat-tested-and-approved durability. Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Bronson Coffee Table Deal: 13% Off
Rebrilliant
Lambeth 3 Piece Wicker/Rattan Basket Set, $, available at
Wayfair More Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Bronson Coffee Table Deal: 13% Off
For those wondering if this tiered-coffee-table bestseller was small-space savvy enough to fit into a space that also functions as a living-room-meets-baby-nursey, according to this customer-review shot, the answer is yes — yes, it is. World Menagerie Crook Power Loom Area Rug Deal: 49% Off
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse
Bronson Coffee Table, $, available at
Wayfair More World Menagerie Crook Power Loom Area Rug Deal: 49% Off
Another major steal on another top-selling rug that looks WAY more richy-rich than it actually is. "STUNNING rug! It's so soft and the design is just beautiful," one beaming customer claims. AllModern Etta Reversible Sectional Sofa Deal: 60% Off
World Menagerie
Crook Oriental Power Loom Bright Red/Navy/Wheat/Ice Blu, $, available at
Wayfair More AllModern Etta Reversible Sectional Sofa Deal: 60% Off
More streamlined-and-stylish-sectional dreams come true. This sleek-velvet bestseller boasts glowing feedback about its stellar quality and space-efficient size: "The sofa is exactly as pictured! I love the dusty blue, and it's soft velvety feel! It's a little firm, but not uncomfortable — and I'm sure it will give with time. I have a smaller apartment/living room and I was very paranoid about this being too big, but it fits perfectly. The sofa also fit up two flight of steps with turns very easily BUT it had to come out of the box. The cushions fit perfectly, the chase is a comfortable length for myself and my wife, and it's sturdy. It's a good buy at a great price!" Wade Logan Colburn Desk Deal: 32% Off
AllModern
Etta Reversible Sectional, $, available at
Wayfair More Wade Logan Colburn Desk Deal: 32% Off
According to one reviewer (out of 403), this prime makeshift home-office buy takes five minutes to put together — not to mention, boasts an unencumbered frame that fits within almost all decor styles and space sizes. Oh, and more importantly, it costs under-100 buckeroos. Willa Arlo Interiors Nia Velvet Sleeper Sofa Flash Deal: 31% Off
Wade Logan
Colburn Desk, $, available at
Wayfair More Willa Arlo Interiors Nia Velvet Sleeper Sofa Flash Deal: 31% Off
With over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars, this chic-and-compact sleeper sofa naturally clocks in as a reader- and customer-favorite bestselling Wayfair star — and it's currently a featured Flash Deal. "Love my new sofa! It was fairly easy to put together and as the other reviews stated, it is firm, but it is not uncomfortable. This isn't your sink in, swallow you whole type of sofa — it's more of causal extra seating that's extremely pleasing to the eye. I love how vibrant the color is. I've had my eye on this sofa for YEARS and happy that I finally made the decision to purchase it," one pleased purchaser croons.
Willa Arlo Interiors
Nia Velvet 81.5" Square Arm Sleeper, $, available at
