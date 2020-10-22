Real men embrace their sons and fathers, just like Joe and Hunter Biden in that photo

It is, in its way, an awkward image. The son looking into the camera, his face calm but haunted. The father’s face is partly hidden, as he embraces his son and puts a kiss on his cheek. The son is young and strong, and his arms are sturdy as they gently rest around his father. But the father, while old, is even stronger. One arm is in front of his child, the other around the son’s shoulder, as if to hold on to him and to protect him at the same time.

It is a picture of Joe and Hunter Biden, but it would be moving enough were it of any father and son. Even strangers to these men would know what it means. All of us, after all, were once children. (The picture is really a portrait of the son, not the father.) In this case, to know the circumstances in which it was taken is to know that it is a picture full of pain, love, forgiveness and acceptance, and to look at it for even more than a moment is to experience at least some of those emotions, especially in the memory of our own parents or children.

Corroded sense of masculinity

But it is a picture with special meaning to men. Despite all the bro hugs and high-fives, we generally do not embrace or treat each other with such tenderness. Kissing is for Europeans, or sissies, or maybe Mafia dons who have been betrayed. We usually don’t kiss or hug each other unless it is done with irony and even a bit of aggression.

Men know, however, that the embrace of our fathers is different.

Early on, we become accustomed to affection from our mothers. As we enter manhood, we pretend to roll our eyes, but we smile, accept and even luxuriate in their maternal love and attention.

At the same time, we learn to put distance between ourselves and our fathers, as part of creating our own masculine identity. And yet we know that for better or for worse, we share some kind of legacy with our fathers, whether our relationship with them was loving or hostile, close or distant. We know this makes the rules between men different for fathers and sons.

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/XDMIsgjUKI — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 22, 2020

Or we should know, anyway. When the picture of former Vice President Biden embracing his son Hunter began to circulate on the internet, one of President Donald Trump’s reliable partisans mocked it with whining contempt: “Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?”

Apparently, a father holding and kissing his adult son — after standing by him during struggles with drug abuse and a raft of other troubles — is somehow inappropriate.

This was a sign, yet again, of the strange and corroded sense of masculinity that torments some of Trump’s most ardent male supporters. More accurately, it is a child’s view of masculinity. Come on, Dad, quit it, guys don’t kiss. This is the insecurity of the boys who did not learn that to accept a father’s embrace is part of becoming a man.

These are people who wonder whether it is “appropriate” for a father to show affection to his adult son while finding nothing psychically troubling about Trump’s parenting, from his disdain for his eldest son to the sexualization of his daughters. They deride a man like Biden who had to raise two boys after losing his wife and baby in a car accident, and instead aspire to be the leering, perpetual adolescent now on his third trophy wife.

Such males — it is too much to call them men — are to be pitied. One can only imagine what kind of family relationship (or lack of one) produced people who still view fatherhood through the terrified, embryonic male identity of a small child.

