What Is The Real Meaning Behind TikTok's NSFW Mascara Trend?

"My mascara only last 30 minutes in the tube"

When it comes to using TikTok, it’s safe to say that the popular video sharing platform doesn’t love certain x-rated words.

Therefore, users are getting pretty creative with their code words in order to share stories surrounding sex and dating - spoiler, TikTok doesn’t even like the word sex.

Recently, there’s been a whole host of videos on the site from girls talking about their ‘mascara’ - including how long they’ve had it, how much they like it or how it goes missing.

Yes, unsurprisingly, they’re not actually talking about mascara.

The #MascaraTrend videos share stories of people’s relationships and sexual history, even if we have to decipher it all for ourselves.

To get straight to the point, ‘mascara’ refers to a woman’s partner and ‘wand’, well, we’ll leave that to your imagination.

Example number one: “My fav mascara couldn’t keep its wand in its tube” - someone’s boyfriend doesn’t know how to keep it in their pants.

Or how about this one: “I have a favourite mascara but I don’t want it to be my favourite mascara so I’ve tried moving on to different mascaras but I just can’t get my mind off my favourite mascara, it will always be my favourite. (This isn’t about mascara).”

And, one many of us can relate to: “The one mascara I ever really liked ended up damaging my eyelashes really badly so now I’m too scared to try any new mascaras because I can’t take my eyelashes being damaged again.”

So, before you try and figure out what mascara is being worn in the video you’re watching... trust us when we say you’re not actually getting a recommendation.

Related...