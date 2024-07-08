Real Madrid youngster signs contract extension

An up-and-coming member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has this week committed to fresh terms with the club.

That’s according to Marca, who point towards David Cuenca as the player in question.

Cuenca, for his part, is a 22-year-old defender, who generally operates at left-back.

This past season proved an altogether productive one for the Spaniard, whose excellence with Real Madrid C saw him rewarded with a step up to Raul’s Castilla squad.

From here, Cuenca went on to rack up 12 further appearances, proving himself a valuable contributor.

And, as alluded to above, such efforts evidently proved enough to impress the powers that be behind the scenes in Spain’s capital.

This comes amid confirmation that Cuenca has been rewarded with a contract extension.

As per Marca:

‘Real Madrid have extended David Cuenca’s contract for another season, and he will remain at Real Madrid until June 2026.’

Not only that, but the stopper can now be considered a full-time member of the Castilla setup in Madrid.

Conor Laird | GSFN