Real Madrid XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League today

Real Madrid are almost at full strength as they prepare to welcome Manchester City tonight in the Champions League.

Only long-term absentees Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba have been ruled out for Los Blancos, who named their matchday squad on Monday.

Brazilian defender Eder Militao has been included, having made his comeback from injury as a substitute in the LaLiga win over Athletic Club at the end of last month.

Real were able to rest over the weekend with the Copa del Rey final taking centre stage in Spain and Militao’s inclusion is the big selection decision for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid coach was tight-lipped on his starting line-up during his press conference for the quarter-final first leg in the Spanish capital.

Nacho Fernandez will likely be the one to drop out of the XI should Militao start.

Vinicius Jr will return to the Real team having been suspended for the Athletic match. The forward, along with Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are one booking away from a one-game ban in the Champions League.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Injuries: Courtois, Alaba

Time and date: 8pm BST, Tuesday April 9, 2024

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

TV channel: TNT Sports