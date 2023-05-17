Real Madrid XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted lineup for Champions League today

A couple of injury issues have cleared up for Real Madrid as they prepare to take on Manchester City tonight.

The Champions League semi-final tie is beautifully poised at 1-1 as the Etihad Stadium prepares to welcome the defending European champions for the second leg.

Recent injury issues for Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos have all abated for Los Blancos, who had minor concerns over Eduardo Camavinga ahead of the game.

However, the Frenchman has overcome a knee issue to make the matchday squad with Ancelotti likely to return him to the left-back spot Camavinga has recently made his own.

With Real’s domestic title race over, several stars were rested for the weekend win over Getafe including Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

The trio should return to spearhead a 4-3-3 formation, featuring Modric in the midfield alongside Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos.

Eder Militao was suspended for the first leg but is seto to start in Manchester, alongside David Alaba, with Antonio Rudiger potentially on the bench.

Joining the former Chelsea man among Madrid’s substitutes is set to be Eden Hazard, Aurelien Tchouameni and ex-Arsenal midfielder Ceballos.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr (4-3-3)