Real Madrid XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti has significant injury problems to contend with as Real Madrid travel to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

The reigning European champions face their toughest test so far at Anfield, against a Liverpool side sitting top of the table after four straight wins.

Madrid will be without Vinicius Jr, who is set to miss a few weeks with a left leg injury and has not travelled with the squad.

Rodrygo will also not be involved, having picked up a knock against Osasuna earlier this month, while Eder Militao’s season is over after he suffered an ACL injury.

Dani Carvajal remains out and although Lucas Vazquez is set to make the squad, having recovered ahead of schedule from his own injury problems, he is unlikely to come straight back into the side. Federico Valverde is set to fill in again at right-back.

With Vinicius and Rodrygo both out, the likes of Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler could be in contention for rare starts alongside Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman could line up on the left of the attack in Vinicius’ absence, as he looks to finally hit top form in a Madrid shirt having only scored once in the Champions League so far this season.

Jude Bellingham will start in midfield, likely partnered by Luka Modric with Eduardo Camavinga in a deeper role.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Valverde, Raul, Rudiger, Mendy, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham, Guler, Mbappe, Diaz

Injured: Vinicius, Tchouameni, Courtois, Militao, Alaba, Rodrygo, Carvajal

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Wednesday November 27, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: TNT Sports