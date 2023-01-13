Real Madrid XI vs Barcelona: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for El Clasico

(AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid head into Sunday’s meeting with Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final on the back of some injury concerns.

Carlo Ancelotti is missing David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni, while Eder Militao was injured during the win over Valencia and is a major doubt as a result of a head injury.

Lucas Vazquez and Eduardo Camavinga are others who may not feature as Madrid look to deny Barca boss Xavi a first trophy in charge of their great rivals.

As a result, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy could come in at full-back on either side, while Luka Modric will surely return to partner Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde.

Ancelotti’s side are looking to defend their title and, even despite their injury problems, remain one of the most experienced teams in games of this nature around.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr