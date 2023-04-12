Real Madrid XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League

Luka Modric and Federico Valverde are among the Real Madrid stars tonight set to return to face Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti rested a number of his key men over the weekend as Real fell to defeat against Villarreal, a result that left them trailing Barcelona by 12 points and further emphasised that it is the Champions League that has their full focus.

The Real boss confirmed it will be a swift return to full strength for his side, as they look to make the most of home advantage in the first leg of this quarter-final tie.

“In terms of the Champions League, it’s a defeat that doesn’t change our mood for Wednesday’s game, which will be different,” Ancelotti said after the match against Villarreal.

“I may repeat the same 11 from the Camp Nou. I made a lot of rotations today because the game against Barcelona demanded a lot from us physically and mentally.”

Modric, Valverde and Toni Kroos can all be expected to return to the Real starting lineup, while Dani Carvajal is set to come back in at right-back with Lucas Vazquez dropping to the bench. Antonio Rudiger should start against his former club.

With Ferland Mendy still out injured, there is a decision for Ancelotti to make at left-back. Eduardo Camavinga started there against Barcelona, but the defensive abilities of Nacho may be favoured here.

Up front, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr will once again be the key men - Benzema scored four times against Chelsea last season, including a sensational hat-trick at Stamford Bridge.

Predicted Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Kroos, Modric, Camavinga; Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema