Real Madrid Withdraw from Transfer Race for €45M-Rated Liverpool, PSG Target

In October, reports emerged suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain have made River Plate’s Franco Mastantuono their top transfer target. If the Ligue 1 giants move forward with the deal, they are reportedly facing one less competitor in the race for the young Argentine.

Mastantuono currently has a €40 million release clause, but the fee could rise to €45 million in the final ten days of the transfer window. While PSG remain interested, Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos reports that Manchester United also closely follows the teenager.

Several other top European clubs, including Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea, are said to be monitoring Mastantuono. ESPN Argentina has further revealed that Manchester United are particularly keen on securing the teenager and are preparing a bid for January.

Real Madrid pull out of race for Argentine wonderkid

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Marca reports (h/t TEAMtalk) that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Mastantuono despite scouting him on several occasions.

Initially considered the frontrunners in the race for the 17-year-old, Madrid’s pursuit has now changed following news that Mastantuono has agreed to a new contract. The deal includes a release clause worth €45 million, a price deemed too high by president Florentino Perez.

As a result, Madrid have decided to withdraw from the race. Barcelona and AC Milan, both also interested in Mastantuono, now face the same obstacle.

A recent report from Defensa Central revealed that Liverpool are ready to activate Mastantuono’s release clause. As a result, it seems that Premier League clubs could have the funds to pay the sum that the release clause requires.