Real Madrid win 36th LaLiga title after Girona leapfrog Barcelona with derby win

Real Madrid won their 36th LaLiga title after watching Barcelona throw away a lead to lose to Girona on Saturday.

The Catalan derby looked to be heading Barcelona’s way after Robert Lewandowski’s penalty in first-half stoppage time, yet Girona struck three times in nine minutes to win 4-2.

That elevated this year’s surprise package above the Blaugrana into second place while securing the title for Madrid, who had earlier beaten Cadiz 3-0.

Barcelona had led 1-0 and 2-1 at Estadi Montilivi via goals from Andreas Christensen and Lewandowski, either side of Artem Dovbyk's fourth-minute equaliser.

However, Portu levelled 20 minutes into the second half and, after Miguel Gutierrez had put the home side ahead, sealed a win which sparked celebrations in Madrid and lifted his side above the Catalans into second place.

Earlier, Jude Bellingham scored two minutes after coming off the bench to help ease the leaders to victory over relegation-haunted Cadiz.

It was goalless at half-time at the Bernabeu, but Brahim Diaz broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart and England international Bellingham, a 66th-minute replacement for Arda Guler, made it 2-0 with his 22nd goal of the season before Joselu wrapped up the win deep into injury time.

Defeat left Cadiz five points shy of safety with four games remaining.