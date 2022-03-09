Is Real Madrid vs PSG on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Real Madrid host PSG in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie tonight in what is a huge clash of two of European football’s elite at the Bernabeu.

An early Champions League exit would be a bitter blow to both teams, who are expected to challenge for the European football’s biggest prize every season.

There is even more pressure on PSG and manager Mauricio Pochettino as the French club aim to win the Champions League for the first time but they will take a one-goal lead into the match thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s late winner at the Parc des Princes last month.

Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with PSG, is a major injury doubt and will face a late fitness test if he is to line up alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, who is returning to Madrid for the first time since leaving rivals Barcelona last summer.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game this evening.

When is Real Madrid vs PSG?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 9 March in Madrid, Spain.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:15. BT Sport customers can also watch the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

PSG were left sweating on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe after he picked up a knock in training on Monday. PSG said the France international will undergo further tests in the hope that he will be fit enough to play, but he is considered to be a major doubt. Sergio Ramos is set to miss out on his return to Real Madrid as he continues to be plagued by a calf injury. Ander Herrera has been ruled out while Leandro Parades and Achraf Hakimi are also doubts.

Real Madrid were dealt a blow in the first leg as Casemiro and Ferland Mendy picked up their third yellow cards of the tournament to receive a one-game suspension. Toni Kroos is an injury doubt but Federico Valverde is set to return after missing out last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Modric, Camavinga, Valverde; Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Asensio

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Di Maria; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Odds

Real Madrid: 20/13

Draw: 14/5

PSG: 9/5

Prediction

While PSG may have their own injury concerns, the absence of Casemiro and Toni Kroos may prove key here. This will be a test for PSG, especially if they are without Mbappe, but this could be the night where Messi delivers for the French club as he faces his old foes in Madrid. Real Madrid 1-2 PSG

