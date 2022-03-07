Real Madrid vs PSG: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(AFP via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain face a daunting trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night - protecting a slim first-leg advantage.

Despite dominating the first game in France, Les Pairisens had to wait until the 94th minute for Kylian Mbappe to deliver a one-goal aggregate lead at the halfway point of their last-16 tie.

PSG have never won the Champions League and an early knockout clash against the tournament’s most-successful club is a huge test of Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Lionel Messi, who missed a penalty in the first leg, was part of a team that failed to break down Nice in a rare defeat for the Ligue 1 leaders on Saturday, while Madrid built out their advantage atop LaLiga with a comfortable victory over Real Sociedad.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs PSG is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid will host the match.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs PSG

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog.

Real Madrid vs PSG team news

Federico Valverde is set to be fit for Madrid having overcome the flu, which kept him out of the win over Real Sociedad.

Toni Kroos (hamstring) is also fighting to be available for selection, which would also prove a key boost to the hosts who are without the suspended Casemiro.

Ferland Mendy, likewise, is banned but regular back-up Marcelo remains a bit of a doubt having picked up a knock last time out.

Kylian Mbappe sat out PSG’s defeat at Nice due to a domestic ban and so is well-rested for the visitors, but Sergio Ramos (calf) is a doubt.

Real Madrid vs PSG prediction

Los Blancos were far from their best in Paris and yet only suffered a one-goal defeat. Carlo Ancelotti has got the Spanish giants purring again and who would count out Real Madrid at home on a Champions League night?

Real Madrid to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 4

Draws: 3

PSG wins: 4