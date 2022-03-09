Real Madrid vs PSG prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-German face a huge test of their Champions League credentials when they face Real Madrid in the Bernabeu in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Mauricio Pochettino has been tasked with winning the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history and the signing of Lionel Messi from Barcelona made the French club pre-season favourites to win the tournament.

But despite the form of Kylian Mbappe and the forward’s late winner against Real Madrid to hand PSG a one-goal lead, PSG have been in mixed form domestically and have lost two of their last three games in Ligue 1.

An early exit from the Champions League would be a huge blow to PSG and the news that Kylian Mbappe is potentially a major injury doubt for the match does not help ahead of the visit to Madrid, who have won their last three in LaLiga.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game this evening.

When is Real Madrid vs PSG?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 9 March in Madrid, Spain.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:15. BT Sport customers can also watch the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

PSG were left sweating on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe after he picked up a knock in training on Monday. PSG said the France international will undergo further tests in the hope that he will be fit enough to play, but he is considered to be a major doubt. Sergio Ramos is set to miss out on his return to Real Madrid as he continues to be plagued by a calf injury. Ander Herrera has been ruled out while Leandro Parades and Achraf Hakimi are also doubts.

Real Madrid were dealt a blow in the first leg as Casemiro and Ferland Mendy picked up their third yellow cards of the tournament to receive a one-game suspension. Toni Kroos is an injury doubt but Federico Valverde is set to return after missing out last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Modric, Camavinga, Valverde; Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Asensio

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Di Maria; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Odds

Real Madrid: 20/13

Draw: 14/5

PSG: 9/5

Prediction

While PSG may have their own injury concerns, the absence of Casemiro and Toni Kroos may prove key here. This will be a test for PSG, especially if they are without Mbappe, but this could be the night where Messi delivers for the French club as he faces his old foes in Madrid. Real Madrid 1-2 PSG