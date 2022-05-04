Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE!

After an absolute thriller at the Etihad last week, Real Madrid and Manchester City do it all again tonight at the Bernabeu in the Champions League.

It’s the second leg of the semi-final tie, with the sides playing for the right to face Liverpool in Paris at the end of the month.

City were on top for large periods of the first leg, taking a two-goal lead on three occasions, but Real did enough to stay in it and Karim Benzema’s panenka saw the match finish 4-3 to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Whether there is similar entertainment on show tonight remains to be seen, but with so much attacking talent on the pitch it seems reasonable to expect plenty more goals.

It’s a match-up between the two sides with completely contrasting European history - Real Madrid are the most successful club in the competition’s history, while City are still searching for their first Champions League success.

With James Robson in Madrid and kick-off at 8pm BST, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Real Madrid vs Man City latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Santiago Bernabeu

How to watch: BT Sport

Real Madrid team news: Alaba on bench, Valverde starts

Man City team news: Walker back in contention

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-3 Man City

20:13 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Benzema is getting closer!

Again it’s played wide to Carvajal, who slides it through to Valverde. He drills it low towards Benzema, with the Frenchman sending it well over the bar. Another decent opening.

20:12 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Certainly no sign of the free-flowing match we saw a week ago at the Etihad. Very scrappy start.

Imagine it will only become more and more tense as the match goes on too.

20:09 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Real will be glad to have Casemiro back in the side, with the Brazilian showing the ugly side of things he brings to the side.

Terrible challenge to hack down De Bruyne, both feet looked off the ground.

Modric and Laporte then confront each other as the side’s come together, with the City man launching himself to the ground. Think Laporte might just about recover from that slight brush. They both earn themselves a yellow card.

James Robson at the Bernabeu

20:07 , Matt Verri

Real are trying to use Vinicius a lot early on. Walker is back for City, which will make them a lot stronger down that side, but it is not putting Real off using their winger.

Benzema has already put one header wide. It wasn't a gilt-edged chance, but we have reached the point where you expect him to put everything away.

20:05 , Matt Verri

5 mins: That’s a decent chance for Benzema.

Carvajal has lots of space to clip a cross into the box, City have unwisely decided to leave the Frenchman completely free. Heads over the bar.

Offside flag then goes up, wouldn’t have counted away.

20:04 , Matt Verri

4 mins: First corner of the match and it’s City to take it. Cancelo beats his man and drills in a cross, Militao chests in behind.

Foden with the out-swinger, deep towards the back post. Laporte heads it back across the face of goal, Dias can’t quite get up to get on the end of it though.

20:02 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Vinicius goes down in the corner, wins a cheap free-kick for his side. Brazilian urges the crowd to make even more noise, he wants to pile the pressure on City.

Kroos whips it into the near post, Rodri there to clear the danger.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

We are underway at the Bernabeu!

20:00 , Matt Verri

Champions League anthem done, coin toss done, handshakes done.

Pretty much time to get this one up and running.

19:56 , Matt Verri

Here we go!

Players are in the tunnel. Incredible atmosphere in Madrid, as you’d expect.

19:52 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola asked about his decision to start Kyle Walker tonight.

Says he doesn’t normally like takings risks, but this is the time of the season when it sometimes has to be done.

Would suggest Walker is not 100% but his team really need him to help deal with the pace of Vinicius.

These two to decide it?

19:48 , Matt Verri

Not long to go now!



These two will play a crucial role in how tonight's match goes - can Benzema get the job done again for his side or will De Bruyne step up?



Not long now!

19:43 , Matt Verri

Man City looking to reach the Champions League final for the second year in a row, having lost to Chelsea in last year’s showpiece.

Real Madrid last appeared in the final back in 2018 - they won that against Liverpool to make it four European titles in five seasons.

Kick-off in just over 15 minutes!

Aggressive entrance!

19:38 , Matt Verri

Modric insists Real are confident

19:33 , Matt Verri

Luka Modric has full faith in Real’s ability to turn the deficit around tonight.

“Of course, we’re very confident we can fight back and advance,” said Modric. “We did not play well in the first leg and even so we scored three goals.

“The history of this club, winning this competition 13 times, will play a major part. It influences our mentality a lot because you believe you can achieve anything wearing these colours.”

As PSG and Chelsea have already found out this season, Real simply refuse to be beaten....

Ancelotti: Real will go for it

19:26 , Matt Verri

Real Madrid need to win tonight to overturn the first-leg deficit, and boss Carlo Ancelotti has no intention of sending his side out to play timidly in front of their fans.

“If we try to defend with a low block, with 10 men in our box, City will have 99 shots on target,” Ancelotti said.

“Sometimes you need to take risks and we were very successful this season when risking because we have a lot of quality up front.

“It will be a clash of two very different teams, two teams with different qualities, collective and individual.

“But we’ll have home advantage and we’ll be aggressive as always. We have a quality up front that gives us the luxury to be daring on offence.”

Quite the welcome...

19:19 , Matt Verri

Guardiola: Have to come through these tests

19:12 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola was upbeat after last week’s first leg, believing his side showed enough to suggest they can get the job done at the Bernabeu.

He said: “If we play like we did in the second half, we won’t be able to win. If we play like we did at other periods, we will.

“When I became a footballer and a manager, when you go to the Bernabeu there is no option to win. You have to come through these situations to win the Champions League.

“We were there all the time. We were there. No complaints about the result, the performance, anything. I am so proud of the way we performed in front of the world.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Visitors have arrived...

19:04 , Matt Verri

Ancelotti the go-to for title glory

18:58 , Matt Verri

With his shades on and smoking a huge cigar, Carlo Ancelotti revelled in his latest triumph, as Real Madrid were crowned LaLiga champions over the weekend.

A picture of him during the Spanish giants’ open-top bus parade sent social media into meltdown; it seemed to capture the very essence of Ancelotti.

The streets below him are bedlam. Around him, players Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Rodrygo excitedly squeeze in for the iconic shot — a bit like putting a comedy hat on a grandparent at Christmas. Amid it all, Ancelotti calmly puffs away.

Perhaps the Italian’s greatest strength is his apparent indifference. He never gets too high, never gets too low. Even in the most testing of situations, he appears unmoved.

Click here for James Robson’s full piece on Ancelotti

18:50 , Matt Verri

Walker and Cancelo both start for City - defence certainly looks much stronger for it.

Grealish and Sterling have to settle for a place on the bench, with Mahrez, Jesus and Foden the three to start up front.

With De Bruyne and Bernardo in midfield too, it doesn’t look like a team that will struggle for goals.

Man City lineup

18:45 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia

Bit of Lion King to get in the mood...

18:44 , Matt Verri

18:40 , Matt Verri

Sounds like Kyle Walker will indeed return for Man City tonight.

Big boost for them - his pace will be crucial to defend against Vinicius. Should be a great battle out on that wing.

Stage is set

18:34 , Matt Verri

18:29 , Matt Verri

Man City team should be out soon - plenty of decisions for Guardiola to make.

Mahrez could have scored three in the first leg but his finishing badly let him down, while Sterling will also be pushing for a start. Foden and Jesus both in good form too...

All to be revealed soon!

First-leg recap...

18:21 , Matt Verri

A reminder of just how incredible last week’s first leg was. Seven goals, plenty of missed chances, some brilliant finishes, a panenka... it had it all.

More of the same tonight would be wonderful.

Prediction

18:14 , Matt Verri

Based on the first leg, which was more akin to a basketball match, predicting an exact scoreline between these two attacking powerhouses is a fool’s errand.

Last week’s contest was absorbing, chaotic and gloriously eventful, with seven goals scored when in reality it could and should have been well into double figures.

City will be kicking themselves that they couldn’t get the job done last week despite their hatfuls of chances, with Real always managing to somehow hang on and prevail in the end.

This truly could go either way, but we’re backing Guardiola’s men to narrowly progess in another high-octane affair and book a second consecutive final berth.

Man City to win, 3-2.

18:08 , Matt Verri

Alaba only fit enough for the bench for the hosts, so Nacho comes in as expected to partner Militao at the back.

Casemiro is back in midfield, with the other big decision that it’s Valverde starting instead of Rodrygo.

Real Madrid lineup

18:03 , Matt Verri

âStarting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga

Man City team news

17:56 , Matt Verri

Kyle Walker could now play some part tonight, having resumed training for City yeserday.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he will make a late decision on his fitness.

“Kyle trained today and he will travel,” Guardiola said on Tuesday. “[On Wednesday] we will decide - he is three weeks without training but we are happy he is back.”

Defensive colleague John Stones will be assessed after remaining sidelined for the win over Leeds, having limped off last week against Madrid - starting at right-back - in the first half.

Guardiola made five changes to his first XI at Elland Road, with Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez replaced by Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Jesus

Real Madrid team news

17:48 , Matt Verri

David Alaba is once again facing a race against time to be fit after recovering from a hamstring injury to start in the first leg, only to suffer a setback and go off at half-time.

Carlo Ancelotti has suggested the centre-back won’t play, with Nacho expected to come into defence.

Casemiro is now fully fit, but Eden Hazard remains out as he recovers from an ankle operation and Gareth Bale missed the weekend’s title celebrations with back spasms.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Rodrygo.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

17:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The semi-final second leg will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action as it unfolds on the night right here with us! James Robson will be providing expert analysis from Madrid.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the Champions League!

It’s the second leg of the semi-final tie and it has a lot to live up to after last week’s fixture. City take a 4-3 lead to the Bernabeu after an incredible 90 minutes in Manchester.

Both sides know what is on offer - a final against Liverpool in Paris at the end of the month.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST.