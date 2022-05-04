Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream: How can I watch Champions League game live on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

Such was the brilliance of the first leg, it’s impossible to see today’s Champions League semi-final second-leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City as disappointing.

While City take a lead to the Santiago Bernabeu, the manner of Madrid’s comeback from 3-1 down to lose 4-3 makes the return tie a fascinating one.

A club famous for their ability to pull off big results against the run of play in this particular competition, Carlo Ancelotti’s side simply cannot be ruled out.

If City play at their best, however, it’s difficult to see a way in which Pep Guardiola’s side do not score.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game...

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City

TV channel: The semi-final second leg will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST and kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live coverage: You can also follow all the action as it unfolds on the night via Standard Sport’s dedicated blog. James Robson will be providing expert analysis from Madrid.