Real Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Real Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE!

The two biggest clubs in world football face off tonight in Houston in a treat for fans in the United States. It is the second pre-season friendly in as many days for Erik ten Hag’s squad, though Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Wrexham in San Diego was largely contested by the Under-21s.

Tonight is an entirely different matter as United and Madrid face off in front of more than 72,000 supporters in Texas, who will be treated to new £47million goalkeeper Andre Onana’s debut between the sticks. There is also good news for Amad Diallo, who was on crutches on the weekend but makes the squad tonight.

Raphael Varane and Casemiro will, of course, be facing their former club, while Jude Bellingham is set for just his second Real Madrid appearance since joining in a deal worth up to £115million. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, detailing every moment from the NRG Stadium.

Real Madrid vs Man United updates

Kick-off time: 1.30am BST, NRG Stadium

How to watch: MUTV

Man United XI: Onana makes debut

Real Madrid XI: Bellingham starts

Score prediction: Red Devils to march on

00:34 , Alex Young

Manchester United have confirmed that Jonny Evans and Joe Hugill will remain with the first-team squad for the rest of the tour, having previously been with the Under-21s in San Diego for the defeat to Wrexham.

Neither will play tonight.

Onana set for debut

00:26 , Alex Young

So, Andre Onana does make his debut tonight.

He starts in a strong Manchester United XI, which features a midfield three of Casemiro, Mason Mount and youngster teenager Kobbie Mainoo. What a night for him in Texas.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has seemingly cemented his spot at right-back as he starts again tonight.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

00:22 , Alex Young

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Garnacho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Eriksen, McTominay, Van de Beek, Amad, Antony, Forson, Pellistri, Sancho.

Man United XI

00:21 , Alex Young

Andre Onana makes his debut!

00:11 , Alex Young

So, Bellingham does start for Real Madrid in a frankly staggering midfield alongside Tchouameni, Modric and Camavinga.

Their job will be supporting Rodrygo and Vinicus Jr.

We’ll know United’s line up shortly.

Real Madrid XI

23:59 , Alex Young

Real Madrid have gone early with the team news.

Ten Hag on Wrexham defeat

23:56 , Alex Young

Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Wrexham last night, fielding a team consisting largely of young players.

"It's always disappointing, we're disappointed with ourselves," manager Erik ten Hag said. "The way we played in the first half was a little bit erratic. We lacked structure, we had some other objectives [that we didn't reach].

"But they are young players, we have to learn from it and I'm sure they will. That (a physical battle) is what happens in top football, definitely in the Premier League and our players have to get used to it.

"This is men's football and it's really good that they have this experience. The result is negative but you learn from it. It's a learning moment and as players for Man United, you have to deal with the pressure of the crowd.

"It's good that we had this and from negative moments you learn, so we have to take that."

Matchday squad

23:36 , Alex Young

Manchester United’s squad is as follows for this evening.

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Tom Heaton & Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw & Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.

Attackers: Antony, Facundo Pellistri, Jadon Sancho, Omari Forson, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Amad Diallo is expected to miss out through injury.

Head to head

23:26 , Alex Young

United have not beaten Real in a competitive fixture since 2003.

Real Madrid wins: 5

Draws: 4

Man United wins: 2

Score prediction

23:22 , Alex Young

Both teams scored impressive victories to kick off their US tours but United can take advantage of some suspect defending to rack up a confidence-boosting win in Texas.

Man United to win, 2-1.

Real Madrid team news

23:16 , Alex Young

Jude Bellingham is expected to get his second Real Madrid appearance tonight.

He made his debut, of sorts, a few days ago and should be joined in midfielder by veteran Luka Modric.

Vinicius Junior should lead the line in another star-studded show Stateside.

Man United team news

23:08 , Alex Young

Manchester United will tonight hand new goalkeeper Andre Onana his pre-season debut.

After a crop of youngsters took on Wrexham in San Diego last night, the Texan city of Houston hosts the Red Devils senior stars in this overnight fixture.

Last week, the club announced the £47.2million signing of Cameroon international Onana, 27, to replace David de Gea. The former Ajax shot-stopper being reunited with manager Erik ten Hag.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is yet to feature for United in pre-season as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup final defeat to rivals Manchester City last month.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man United

23:04 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV, with coverage starting 12.30am BST.

A big one tonight

23:00 , Alex Young

The people of Texas are being treated tonight as the two biggest clubs in world football face off in Houston.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are in town to continue their pre-season preparations, but this is unlikely to be any old stroll in the park.

Kick-off is at 1.30am BST. Stick with us.