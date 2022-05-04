Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups as David Alaba misses out through injury

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Manchester City go toe-to-toe once more in the Uefa Champions League, with the semi-final second leg set to determine who will progress to meet Liverpool in this year’s final. The Reds came from two down to beat Villarreal on Tuesday night and book their berth in Paris, a third final in five seasons for Jurgen Klopp’s team. Now they will be watching on with the rest of the world to see if their opponents will be 2018 vanquishers in Kyiv, Real, or the club they’ve battled most closely with domestically over the past three years, in City.

Last week an absolute classic saw the Premier League side edge their Spanish counterparts 4-3 on the night, with Karim Benzema yet again keeping his side in the tie after City had threatened to run riot early on and spurned a host of chances to go three goals clear at one stage. City are currently one point clear at the top of the league, while Real clinched the title over the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti is seeking a fourth European Cup triumph as manager, with Pep Guardiola looking for his third after finishing as runner-up a year ago. Follow all the live action from Real Madrid vs Man City below:

18:43 , Dylan Terry

As a club, Manchester City are looking to reach a second successive Champions League final - something they have never managed before.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have experience of not only reaching back-to-back finals but winning the competition in consecutive years.

The Spanish giants won the first five European Cups between 1956 and 1960. More recently, they also won three in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Guardiola on ‘lovely’ first leg

18:38 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised the quality on show during their first leg against Real Madrid last week.

The Premier League champions won the game 4-3. And while Guardiola wanted to head to the Bernabeu with a bigger lead, he also recognises that the match was a wonderful spectacle.

He said: “It was a lovely open game. We were happy, it could have been better but also a lot worse.”

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:33 , Dylan Terry

To go with the last post, Manchester City have managed two or more goals in their last four matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.

The first of those was in the International Champions Cup (a pre-season tournament).

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:28 , Dylan Terry

There will almost certainly be goals tonight. There have been three goals or more in eight of Real Madrid‘s last 10 Champions League games.

Strap yourselves in.

Alaba on bench for Real Madrid

18:23 , Dylan Terry

David Alaba has dropped to the bench for tonight’s game after his attempts to be fit for the second leg have fallen just short.

However, he could still feature in the match.

During his pre-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said: “Alaba can’t play, he’s not ready for the (City) game,

“It can be a long match, so it’s not as important who starts the match as who is going to finish it.”

Real Madrid vs Man City head-to-head

18:20 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City have won their previous three meetings with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

They claimed 2-1 victories in both legs of their last 16 tie in 2020 and then obviously came out on top in an all-time classic last week.

The last time Madrid beat Man City? Well, that actually came in a semi-final second leg. After a goalless draw at the Etihad in 2016, the Spanish side edged the return leg 1-0 at the Bernabeu as they marched onto the final.

Zinedine Zidane’s men would then go on to beat Atletico Madrid on penalties in the final to claim the first of three Champions Leagues in a row.

Man City team news

18:15 , Dylan Terry

No confirmed Manchester City team just yet but expect it around 7pm BST.

Any City supporters concerned Pep Guardiola may try to overcomplicate it tonight? The tie hangs in the balance as Liverpool await in the final on 28 May.

Real Madrid team news

18:12 , Dylan Terry

Here is Real Madrid’s team for the game tonight.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.