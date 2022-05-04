Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups as David Alaba misses out through injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Terry
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Manchester City go toe-to-toe once more in the Uefa Champions League, with the semi-final second leg set to determine who will progress to meet Liverpool in this year’s final. The Reds came from two down to beat Villarreal on Tuesday night and book their berth in Paris, a third final in five seasons for Jurgen Klopp’s team. Now they will be watching on with the rest of the world to see if their opponents will be 2018 vanquishers in Kyiv, Real, or the club they’ve battled most closely with domestically over the past three years, in City.

Last week an absolute classic saw the Premier League side edge their Spanish counterparts 4-3 on the night, with Karim Benzema yet again keeping his side in the tie after City had threatened to run riot early on and spurned a host of chances to go three goals clear at one stage. City are currently one point clear at the top of the league, while Real clinched the title over the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti is seeking a fourth European Cup triumph as manager, with Pep Guardiola looking for his third after finishing as runner-up a year ago. Follow all the live action from Real Madrid vs Man City below:

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid CF - Manchester City FC

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:43 , Dylan Terry

As a club, Manchester City are looking to reach a second successive Champions League final - something they have never managed before.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have experience of not only reaching back-to-back finals but winning the competition in consecutive years.

The Spanish giants won the first five European Cups between 1956 and 1960. More recently, they also won three in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Guardiola on ‘lovely’ first leg

18:38 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised the quality on show during their first leg against Real Madrid last week.

The Premier League champions won the game 4-3. And while Guardiola wanted to head to the Bernabeu with a bigger lead, he also recognises that the match was a wonderful spectacle.

He said: “It was a lovely open game. We were happy, it could have been better but also a lot worse.”

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:33 , Dylan Terry

To go with the last post, Manchester City have managed two or more goals in their last four matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.

The first of those was in the International Champions Cup (a pre-season tournament).

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:28 , Dylan Terry

There will almost certainly be goals tonight. There have been three goals or more in eight of Real Madrid‘s last 10 Champions League games.

Strap yourselves in.

Alaba on bench for Real Madrid

18:23 , Dylan Terry

David Alaba has dropped to the bench for tonight’s game after his attempts to be fit for the second leg have fallen just short.

However, he could still feature in the match.

During his pre-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said: “Alaba can’t play, he’s not ready for the (City) game,

“It can be a long match, so it’s not as important who starts the match as who is going to finish it.”

Real Madrid vs Man City head-to-head

18:20 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City have won their previous three meetings with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

They claimed 2-1 victories in both legs of their last 16 tie in 2020 and then obviously came out on top in an all-time classic last week.

The last time Madrid beat Man City? Well, that actually came in a semi-final second leg. After a goalless draw at the Etihad in 2016, the Spanish side edged the return leg 1-0 at the Bernabeu as they marched onto the final.

Zinedine Zidane’s men would then go on to beat Atletico Madrid on penalties in the final to claim the first of three Champions Leagues in a row.

Man City team news

18:15 , Dylan Terry

No confirmed Manchester City team just yet but expect it around 7pm BST.

Any City supporters concerned Pep Guardiola may try to overcomplicate it tonight? The tie hangs in the balance as Liverpool await in the final on 28 May.

Real Madrid team news

18:12 , Dylan Terry

Here is Real Madrid’s team for the game tonight.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Real Madrid vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League semi-final

    Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas