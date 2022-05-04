Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates as Benzema, Foden and Mahrez start

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Manchester City go toe-to-toe once more in the Uefa Champions League, with the semi-final second leg set to determine who will progress to meet Liverpool in this year’s final. The Reds came from two down to beat Villarreal on Tuesday night and book their berth in Paris, a third final in five seasons for Jurgen Klopp’s team. Now they will be watching on with the rest of the world to see if their opponents will be 2018 vanquishers in Kyiv, Real, or the club they’ve battled most closely with domestically over the past three years, in City.

Last week an absolute classic saw the Premier League side edge their Spanish counterparts 4-3 on the night, with Karim Benzema yet again keeping his side in the tie after City had threatened to run riot early on and spurned a host of chances to go three goals clear at one stage. City are currently one point clear at the top of the league, while Real clinched the title over the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti is seeking a fourth European Cup triumph as manager, with Pep Guardiola looking for his third after finishing as runner-up a year ago. Follow all the live action from Real Madrid vs Man City below:

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Kick-off at 8pm on BT, Man City lead 4-3 from first leg

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicus Jr

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Real Madrid CF 0 - 0 Manchester City FC

Kick-off: Real Madrid 0-0 Man City

20:00 , Dylan Terry

1 min: HERE. WE. GO.

We are underway at the Bernabeu for this Champions League semi-final second leg. The visitors get us going.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:57 , Dylan Terry

The atmosphere inside the Bernabeu is quite astonishing. The players have just made their way out as the Spanish capital has lift off.

The first leg eight days ago has added even more anticipation for this one. It really does promise to be a special occasion.

Real Madrid, Europe’s most successful club, take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for a place in the Champions League final.

Kick-off is next.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:56 , Dylan Terry

Phil Foden makes his 36th Champions League appearance tonight.

The Stockport-born footballer has enjoyed a superb couple of seasons in Manchester City’s first team and is beginning to make a real name for himself on the continent.

Only Kylian Mbappe and Cesc Fabregas have made more appearances in the Champions League while being 21 years old or younger.

Some stat.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:53 , Dylan Terry

Under 10 minutes to go until we are underway in this Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

It is the 13-time winners up against last year’s runners-up who are still searching for their first ever European title.

It’s also Pep Guardiola vs Carlo Ancelotti. It’s Kevin de Bruyne vs Luka Modric. It’s Karim Benzema vs Phil Foden.

What more could you want?

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:50 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez should have score twice in the first leg eight days ago at the Etihad Stadium.

He hit the side-netting in the first half and then curled a glorious opportunity against the post in the second period.

But has that impacted his confidence? It doesn’t look like it! The Algerian looks ever so relaxed and ready for this evening’s showdown. Could he be the difference for Manchester City?

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:47 , Dylan Terry

Pep Guardiola has spent much of the build-up sat in the dugout watching his Manchester City team warm-up.

He was also watching Carlo Ancelotti’s pre-match interview and appeared to be rather disappointed by something he said.

What was it, Pep?! Perhaps he is already overthinking. Two legendary managers who face off against one another again tonight.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:44 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City’s players were heavily booed when they made their way out onto the Bernabeu pitch to warm up ahead of the game this evening.

Moments later, the Real Madrid squad received a huge applause as they took to the pitch for a kick around.

It promises to be some atmosphere in here tonight. Can the Man City players handle it?

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:40 , Dylan Terry

So, as expected, both teams are set to line-up in 4-3-3 formations tonight.

Gabriel Jesus looks to be leading the line for Manchester City as Phil Foden occupies the left-hand side.

Real Madrid are setting up in exactly the same manner as they did at the Etihad eight days ago, albeit with Nacho coming in for David Alaba.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:36 , Dylan Terry

It is, in a way, the English champions vs the Spanish champions tonight.

Real Madrid have already clinched the La Liga title this season following their 4-0 win over Espanyol at the weekend.

The Premier League has not been decided yet this season with Man City and Liverpool still fighting it out. But City won it last year, so in that respect they are very much still the English champions.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:32 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City’s £100 million man Jack Grealish has been forced to settle for a place on the bench this evening - as he has for a lot of the big games this season.

But you wouldn’t know it looking at his demeanour as he enjoys a chat with Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott.

He may be needed at some stage tonight. Man City also have Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling on the bench should they need them.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:28 , Dylan Terry

If Real Madrid can get the job done tonight and then beat Liverpool in the final, they will pick up a fifth Champions League trophy in nine seasons.

It really is a quite breathtaking period in the club’s recent history.

In that same time frame, they have only won the La Liga title on three occasions.

They are made for this competition.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:23 , Dylan Terry

What about Real Madrid’s talisman? Karim Benzema has already scored 42 goals in 42 games so far this season.

The Frenchman is in the best form of his career and is in the conversation for being the best player in the world right now.

He scored a superb goal against Manchester City eight days ago to go with his hat-tricks in the last 16 and quarter-finals.

More to come tonight?

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:18 , Dylan Terry

Safe to say the scenes at the Bernabeu are rather tasty as we approach kick-off in this mouth-watering semi-final second leg.

The biggest game of the season so far? Real Madrid have already won the La Liga title so will know this is their season here tonight.

Manchester City are still in a major fight with Liverpool for the Premier League crown.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:13 , Dylan Terry

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney is in Madrid for tonight’s game. Just look at the incredible scenes outside the stadium as the team bus arrives.

Wow.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:09 , Dylan Terry

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:04 , Dylan Terry

It’s worth taking a moment to realise just how good Real Madrid are in the Champions League.

If they win the competition this year, it will be their 14th title and mean they have won TWICE as many as any other club.

AC Milan are the closest to them with seven, ahead of six-time winners Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Real Madrid vs Man City

19:00 , Dylan Terry

Fans flocking to the stadium already as the Bernabeu enjoys another huge night in the Champions League.

Looks like some entertainers have flown over from Disneyland too...

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:56 , Dylan Terry

The Champions League trophy has made the short journey from Villarreal to Madrid for tonight’s second semi-final.

Three teams remain in this season’s competition. That will be reduced to two this evening as Real Madrid and Manchester City battle it out to decide who will take on Liverpool in the final in Paris later this month.

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:52 , Dylan Terry

So, it wouldn’t appear Pep has done anything particularly surprising with his XI there.

Two changes from the first leg. Cancelo in for Zinchenko and Walker in for Stones.

Man City team news

18:48 , Dylan Terry

And here is Manchester City’s starting line-up for tonight’s game!

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia.

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:45 , Dylan Terry

A reminder while we wait for Manchester City’s starting line-up tonight that Kyle Walker is expected to return.

John Stones is not available though. He went off in the first half last week and Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will play no part this evening.

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:43 , Dylan Terry

As a club, Manchester City are looking to reach a second successive Champions League final - something they have never managed before.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have experience of not only reaching back-to-back finals but winning the competition in consecutive years.

The Spanish giants won the first five European Cups between 1956 and 1960. More recently, they also won three in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Guardiola on ‘lovely’ first leg

18:38 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised the quality on show during their first leg against Real Madrid last week.

The Premier League champions won the game 4-3. And while Guardiola wanted to head to the Bernabeu with a bigger lead, he also recognises that the match was a wonderful spectacle.

He said: “It was a lovely open game. We were happy, it could have been better but also a lot worse.”

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:33 , Dylan Terry

To go with the last post, Manchester City have managed two or more goals in their last four matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.

The first of those was in the International Champions Cup (a pre-season tournament).

Real Madrid vs Man City

18:28 , Dylan Terry

There will almost certainly be goals tonight. There have been three goals or more in eight of Real Madrid‘s last 10 Champions League games.

Strap yourselves in.

Alaba on bench for Real Madrid

18:23 , Dylan Terry

David Alaba has dropped to the bench for tonight’s game after his attempts to be fit for the second leg have fallen just short.

However, he could still feature in the match.

During his pre-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said: “Alaba can’t play, he’s not ready for the (City) game,

“It can be a long match, so it’s not as important who starts the match as who is going to finish it.”

Real Madrid vs Man City head-to-head

18:20 , Dylan Terry

Manchester City have won their previous three meetings with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

They claimed 2-1 victories in both legs of their last 16 tie in 2020 and then obviously came out on top in an all-time classic last week.

The last time Madrid beat Man City? Well, that actually came in a semi-final second leg. After a goalless draw at the Etihad in 2016, the Spanish side edged the return leg 1-0 at the Bernabeu as they marched onto the final.

Zinedine Zidane’s men would then go on to beat Atletico Madrid on penalties in the final to claim the first of three Champions Leagues in a row.

Man City team news

18:15 , Dylan Terry

No confirmed Manchester City team just yet but expect it around 7pm BST.

Any City supporters concerned Pep Guardiola may try to overcomplicate it tonight? The tie hangs in the balance as Liverpool await in the final on 28 May.

Real Madrid team news

18:12 , Dylan Terry

Here is Real Madrid’s team for the game tonight.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.