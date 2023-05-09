Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City - LIVE!

Treble-chasing Manchester City face the ultimate test of their Champions League credentials as they travel to face Real Madrid tonight in the first leg of the blockbuster semi-final tie. Pep Guardiola’s side continue their bid to win the competition for the first time, but they come up against a side in Real who have lifted the trophy on 14 occasions.

City were able to rest the likes of Jack Grealish, Rodri and Ruben Dias last time out in the narrow win over Leeds, while plenty of attention will be on Erling Haaland tonight to see if he can proved the difference at the Bernabeu. The striker has 12 Champions League goals in eigth appearances this season.

Real sit third in La Liga after a stumbling run of form, so the full focus for Carlo Ancelotti’s side is very much on Europe and a competition that they have so often delivered in. The defending Champions have already seen off Liverpool and Chelsea on their way to the last-four. Follow Real Madrid vs Man City with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Real Madrid vs Man City latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

How to watch: BT Sport 1

Real Madrid team news: Modric in contention

Man City team news: Ake ruled out

Standard Sport prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 Man City

Real Madrid CF - Manchester City FC

Real Madrid team news

17:28 , Matt Verri

Luka Modric has handed Real Madrid a major selection boost ahead of City’s visit tonight.

The first leg at the Bernabeu had been a question mark for the Croatian midfielder, who has only just made his playing return from a hamstring injury. Modric though came off the bench in Saturday’s Copa del Rey final victory over Osasuna after two games out.

Aurelien Tchouameni had started in the 37-year-old’s place yet Modric’s eight-minute run out should be deemed enough to prove his ability to drop straight into the line-up for this semi-final tie.

Real will definitely be without reserve midfielder Dani Ceballos due to a thigh muscle injury. In defence, Ferland Mendy (calf) and Eder Militao (suspended) are unavailable.

Story continues

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

17:22 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch via the website or app.

Live blog: Or... follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:16 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid vs Manchester City!

A huge night ahead as City travel to Spain for the first leg of this Champions League semi-final tie, set to be a blockbuster 180 minutes and maybe even more, should the sides not be separated by then.

Treble-chasing City look to be finally ready to go all the way in Europe, with Erling Haaland poised to fire them to Champions League glory, but Real have so often stepped up and delivered in these blockbuster ties.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Bernabeu. Stay with us!