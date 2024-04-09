Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League result and final score after six-goal thriller

Manchester City face a battle to retain their Champions League crown after being held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

The holders twice led in an enthralling contest under the Bernabeu Stadium’s new roof but the quarter-final remains on a knife edge after Federico Valverde gave the hosts a deserved share of the spoils.

Bernardo Silva got City off to a flying start but a Ruben Dias own goal and Rodrygo effort sent Real in at half-time of Tuesday’s first leg 2-1 ahead.

Phil Foden equalised for City with a brilliant strike and Josko Gvardiol put them back in front but Valverde had the final word to set up another intriguing contest at Etihad Stadium next week.

79’ GOAL! - Valverde’s volley pulls Madrid back into the game (RMA 3-3 MCI)

71 GOAL! - Gvardiol screamer sends Man City into the lead (RMA 2-3 MCI)

66’ GOAL! - Foden strike brings City level again (RMA 2-2 MCI)

55’ SHOT! - Vinicius lifts one over the crossbar (RMA 2-1 MCI)

14’ GOAL! - Rodrygo sends Real ahead after quick counter attack (RMA 2-1 MCI)

12’ GOAL! - Camavinga’s deflected effort brings the equaliser (RMA 1-1 MCI)

8’ SAVE! - Lunin denies Haaland from close range (RMA 0-1 MCI)

2’ GOAL! - Bernardo Silva scores early free kick (RMA 0-1 MCI)

Real Madrid CF 3 - 3 Manchester City FC

The Pep Guardiola switch that sparked Man City and Real Madrid’s Champions League epic

22:34 , Mike Jones

On such nights, the Champions League remains the gold standard. It was the sort of game that gives the competition magical, mystical properties, the kind that will be marvelled at for years. It was seminal and special, a match of six goals, five of them arguably outstanding, of two stunning comebacks, of a blistering first half by Real Madrid and a sublime turnaround orchestrated by Pep Guardiola ended with the tantalising prospect of a return fixture next week, the reality that one of these terrific teams will be eliminated.

Which? At different points first City and then Real felt on the brink of suffering a blow that, if not a knockout, would probably leave them too wounded to prevail. Now the advantage probably lies with the defending champions, simply because the second leg is in Manchester. Yet an evening that showed cracks in their aura of invincibility ended with the feel of a triumphant affair. A test was passed, even without victory.

The Pep Guardiola switch that sparked Man City and Real Madrid’s epic

22:38 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola reacts to six goal thriller and going into the second leg on level terms.

“In the second-half we really showed our personality in terms of how we play,” the City boss told TNT Sports. “Coming back from 2-1 in Manchester would have been difficult. Instead we scored two fantastic goals but defending fifteen minutes in this stadium is an eternity. 3-3, we will take it.

“I told (the players) to be more calm and to attack outside. Now I say: ‘guys it’s 45 minutes after 90 minutes’. There is a lot of football to be played.

“We are lucky that Gvardiol is with us today. He was amazing in how he played. He’s a lovely guy and we are so happy to have him.”

22:32 , Mike Jones

Gvardiol also addressed Real Madrid’s first two goals which were both deflected shots that beat Stefan Ortega.

“This is football. It happens,” he said, “We need to be focused after and try to come back in the game which we did. Good result in the end.

“Happy for my first goal for Man City. Especially against a great opponent. Happy. First touch was not that good but in the end I thought well I’m just going to hit it and see what happens.

“First we have Luton on Saturday so we need to focus on that first.”

22:29 , Mike Jones

Here’s the reaction from Josko Gvardiol who scored his first goal for Manchester City tonight.

“What a game,” he told TNT Sports, “The first time for me to play here at this stadium. It was an amazing atmosphere and we take this result and we look forward to the game at home,

“Last season I faced them with Leipzig but this was a bit different. It was a different team. We knew it would be difficult but we showed quality.

“I would say it was (unlucky) but this is football. We needed to be focused and to come back which is what we did. And in the end, a good result.”

22:26 , Mike Jones

Fede Valverde, who score the late equaliser for Real Madrid, is already looking towards next week’s clash in Manchester.

“We have to remember what happened last year,” he told Movistar TV after the game. “If we go there with the same (lack of) attitude and motivation, we will not go through.

“So we have to use it for revenge, for energy, to go through.”

22:23 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid have not lost any of their last 27 home games in all competitions (with 21 wins and six draws), their best unbeaten run at home since September 2013 (G47 W40 D7).

Arsenal’s Champions League lesson reveals true Bayern Munich quality

22:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester City weren’t the only English team in Champions League action tonight as Arsenal hosted Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium.

It was expected to be a great statement from Arsenal, but then it could have been so much worse. The important point is they are alive in the quarter-final after a pulsating 2-2 quarter-final first leg, where the very spirit of the Champions League seemed to bring so much more out of Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane even scored the penalty that made it 2-1 and put Arsenal on the brink, only for Mikel Arteta’s side to rally superbly with an exacting Leandro Trossard finish.

This was probably the main lesson from the game, that is as important to the second leg in Munich as the aggregate score. It showed the value of experience at this kind of level, but also how you start to develop it.

Arsenal’s Champions League lesson reveals true Bayern Munich quality

22:16 , Mike Jones

All smiles for Manchester City after that rollercoaster ride:

FT Real Madrid 3-3 Man City

22:13 , Mike Jones

TNT Sports commentator Steve McManaman reacts to the match saying: “An outstanding game of football from two quality teams. It’s a pity that one of them will have to go out next week.”

22:09 , Mike Jones

This is only the fourth time in the Champions League that both teams have scored 3+ goals in the first leg of two-legged knockout stage tie, with the previous instance also being between these two sides (Man City 4-3 Real Madrid in 2021-22).

22:05 , Mike Jones

Phil Foden has scored six goals from outside the box this season; the most of any player for a Premier League club across all competitions.

22:01 , Mike Jones

21:57 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid and Manchester City played out an enthralling match at the Santiago Bernabeu as their Champions League quarter-final first leg ended in a 3-3 draw.

Bernardo Silva got the visitors off to the perfect start after Jack Grealish was fouled high up the pitch. City were awarded a free kick and with just one man in the wall, Bernardo swung a shot past the defender and snuck it in by the near post.

Real responded quickly. They controlled possession and worked the ball high up the pitch utilising the pace of their wide forwards. Fortune played its part in the next two goals. Eduardo Camavinga cutting in from the right to score with a deflected shot off Ruben Dias.

Less than two minutes late Rodrygo added another. A fluid counter-attack saw him slipped into space and he drove into the box to score a side-footed effort that bounced in off Manuel Akanji.

Madrid remained in front until partway through the second half. The break provided a reset for City who came out with more focus and verve. Phil Foden, tasked with the central creative role, was the main for the moment. He curled a shot from the edge of the box into the far top corner and brought City level.

Josko Gvardiol then sent them ahead with a similar strike from the opposite side of the pitch. Just when City looked to be taking control of the tie there was one last twist in the tale. A simple cross, a brilliant volley, Federico Valverde’s strike bringing Real Madrid their latest equaliser.

The game ended in a draw, next stop the Etihad Stadium for the conclusion of a wonderful quarter-final tie.

21:54 , Mike Jones

90+4 mins: And breathe.

What a game this was. The best two teams left in the competition served up a real treat for the watching fans as the lead swung back-and-forth throughout the game.

Six goals were scored in total, at least four were fantastic, two other were fortunate. Real Madrid had the better first half, Manchester City the better second.

All in all it seems a fair result and neither manager will be too displeased. The next time the sides meet will be at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday when we’ll find out who will be going through to the semi-finals.

If that match is anything like this one then it’s too close to call. Real Madrid versus Manchester City ends 3-3 at the Bernabeu.

21:51 , Mike Jones

90 mins: There are four minutes of added time to play before the final whistle.

21:48 , Mike Jones

88 mins: That change was Manchester City’s first one of the night. There’s a couple of minutes plus stoppage time to play. As things stand this is a decent result for both teams.

It’s slightly better for City as they play at home next but with the way the game has gone Real Madrid will take a draw right now.

21:47 , Mike Jones

85 mins: Phil Foden is down after taking a big knock on the back of his ankle. He receives some treatment and Pep Guardiola makes the decision to replace him on the pitch.

Julian Alvarez is coming on as his replacement.

21:43 , Mike Jones

82 mins: Just when City looked to be taking control of this tie Real Madrid bit back again. That was an outstanding volley and the scores are level once more with around 10 minutes left to play.

Who will go on to win this one?

GOAL! Real Madrid 3-3 Man City (Valverde, 79’)⚽️

21:41 , Mike Jones

79 mins: Equaliser!

This game. Wow.

There’s nothing fancy about this one. Real Madrid cross the ball into the box from the left side and pick out Federico Valverde at the far post.

He hits the ball on the volley and pings it back across goal where it nestles into the bottom corner.

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-3 Man City (Gvardiol, 71’)⚽️

21:32 , Mike Jones

71 mins: What a strike!

Jack Grealish brings the ball into the box from the left before laying it off to Josko Gvardiol. He takes a heavy touch which Toni Kroos fails to react to.

Gvardiol’s second touch is a banger. He curls a rocket shot into the top corner and Andriy Lenin has not chance to stop it.

Manchester City take the lead again.

21:30 , Mike Jones

69 mins: The onus is back on Real Madrid who will want to take something to the Etihad Stadium next week. They drew here against Man City last year and were blown away in the second leg.

Madrid nned to do their damage tonight. City will be confident of scoring again now though.

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-2 Man City (Foden, 66’)⚽️

21:27 , Mike Jones

66 mins: Equaliser!

Bernardo Silva makes the goal with a push down the right side. He gives it to John Stones who rolls a pass to Phil Foden. There’s still loads to do as Foden cuts to the left, looks up and nails a swerving, powerful effort into the far top corner!

City are back on level terms.

21:26 , Mike Jones

64 mins: Rodrygo and Vinicius work the ball nicely inside from the left and set up Valverde for a long-ranged shot. He leans back on the effort and hooks the ball well off target.

Tough chance and one that wasn’t executed well at all.

Real Madrid 2-1 Man City

21:21 , Mike Jones

61 mins: The hour mark is usually when changes in personnel get made. Nothing so far from Carlo Ancelotti or Pep Guardiola. Both managers must think this game is still on a knife edge (it is).

21:20 , Mike Jones

58 mins: Rodri leans across Camavinga and stops the Madrid star from getting to a loose ball. The referee lets play go on and City come forward.

No-one closes down Phil Foden on the edge of the box and his effort lands in the hands of the goalkeeper.

21:17 , Mike Jones

55 mins: Chance! Federico Valverde swings the ball out to Rodrygo on the left who darts into space and slips a pass into Vinicius Junior who’s running through the middle.

He takes control of the ball and shoots but lifts the effort over the crossbar!

21:11 , Mike Jones

51 mins: A lovely pass from Bernardo Silva sends Phil Foden in behind the lines. He lifts a cross into the penalty area but Erling Haaland has overrun the pass.

The clearance comes to Jack Grealish who draws a foul and wins City a free kick in another dangerous area. It’s been a good start to the half for City.

Bernardo Silva’s shot from the set piece is drilled into the wall and deflects away to safety.

21:09 , Mike Jones

48 mins: A cross-field pass is sprayed over to Jack Grealish on the left side and he heads the ball onto Erling Haaland. The forward holds the ball up before releasing it back to Grealish.

Both of them combine to try and work the ball up the pitch but Haaland loses possession and gives away a free kick for a foul on Eduardo Camavinga.

21:05 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid kick off the second half at the Bernabeu. The opening 45 minutes were edged by the hosts, can the visitors respond and get back into this match?

21:01 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid v Man City is only the second ever knockout stage match in the Champions League to see three goals scored in the opening 14 minutes, after Man City v Tottenham in April 2019 (2-2 in 11 mins).

20:57 , Mike Jones

Bernardo Silva’s goal for Manchester City after 108 seconds is the second-earliest goal scored by a visiting side against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in the Champions League, after only Mario Mandzukic for Juventus in April 2018 (77 seconds).

20:53 , Mike Jones

20:49 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: That was a blistering and exciting 45 minutes of football. Three goals inside the first 15 minutes and Real Madrid head down the tunnel with a slight lead.

Manchester City have had moments but they haven’t been able to exert any control on the game and look vulnerable from the counter attack.

Real will be over the moon with this scoreline after conceding in the second minute. This game is still anyone’s to take in the second half.

20:46 , Mike Jones

45 mins: There’s a minimum of three minutes added time to play before the end of the first half.

20:44 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Real Madrid turn the ball over in the middle of the pitch and poke it quickly to Vinicius Junior. He bursts to the penalty area as Ruben Dias peels away to guard Jude Bellingham.

John Stones defends against Vinicius but the winger cuts onto his right foot and fizzes a shot into the arms of Stefan Ortega.

20:39 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Manuel Akanji goes in the book now for a cynical tackle on Vinicius Junior who looked to burst forward with pace once again.

The defender knew what he needed to do and takes the card with no fuss.

20:37 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Jude Bellingham shoulders into Ruben Dias and pushes him to the deck as City retreat from an attack. The referee awards a free kick but Bellingham needs to be careful.

If he collects a yellow card tonight he’ll miss the game at the Etihad Stadium.

20:34 , Mike Jones

32 mins: Real Madrid are more than happy for Manchester City to work the ball into the wide ares. They want to starve Erling Haaland of any touches and keep him quiet.

Close! Jack Grealish is given the ball on the left wing. He sends it to Rodri who flicks the ball into the box to Mateo Kovacic. Kovacic feeds it to Grealish who checks to the right and shoots only to see Aurelien Tchouameni block the effort.

20:32 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Phil Foden has to stretch to get on the end of a pass from Ruben Dias. He touches the ball too close to Jude Bellingham who wins possession back for the hosts.

Foden lunges to get the ball back and takes out Bellingham’s leg affording Real Madrid a free kick.

20:27 , Mike Jones

26 mins: Vinicius Jr drifts in from the left as Camavinga gets on the ball. He turns and slots a pass to the winger who lifts a shot from range high and wide.

Not the best effort of the night that one.

20:24 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Real Madrid are so quick on the counter-attack. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo sprint forward when the hosts turn the ball over in their own half and City’s defence is left scrambling to keep up.

Ruben Dias is up to the task this time and holds Rodrygo on the ball out wide on the right.

20:22 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Federico Valverde lets fly with a shot from outside the box and fizzes the ball into the hands of Stefan Ortega. Manchester City still haven’t got going yet, they’ll want more time on the ball and will be patient until they can create a strong chance at goal.

20:19 , Mike Jones

17 mins: Anything cane happen in this game now. The Real Madrid fans, silent after City’s opener, are now in full voice again as they encourage their team to score more.

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-1 Man City (Rodrygo, 14’)⚽️

20:17 , Mike Jones

14 mins: Another one!

Vinicius Junior releases Rodrygo down the left wing as Manchester City push high up the pitch. The forward sprints into space and gets tracked by Manuel Akanji.

The defender catches up as Rodrygo heads into the box. He takes a touch then sidefoots a shot at goal. Akanji sticks out a leg and deflects the ball past Stefan Ortega, again, and watches as it dribbles over the line.

GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Man City (Camavinga, 12’)⚽️

20:14 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Things have settled down after that electric start. Both teams are being allowed time on the ball to operate with Real probably edging possession over these opening stages.

Dani Carvajal is given the ball on the right wing but sends it inside to Eduardo Camavinga. He checks to the left, touches the ball to the edge of the box and shoots!

The effort deflects off Ruben Dias, wrong foots Stefan Ortega and finishes in the back of the net.

20:10 , Mike Jones

8 mins: Save! Erling Haaland is fed the ball inside the penalty area and gets forced wide by Antonio Rudiger. Still, the forward gets a shot away and Real Madrid need the hands of Andriy Lunin at the near post to deny City a second goal.

20:08 , Mike Jones

5 mins: Real Madrid’s response is a good one. Federico Valverde dances up the pitch with the ball and brings it into the penalty area.

Vinicius Junior darts across the box as the pass comes to him but Josko Gvardiol sprints inside from his position on the left and puts his boot through the ball.

GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Man City (Bernardo Silva, 2’)⚽️

20:05 , Mike Jones

2 mins: What a start!

Aurelien Tchouameni brings down Jack Grealish and gifts Manchester City a free kick in a dangerous area. Grealish and Bernardo Silva stand over the ball.

It’s Bernardo who takes it and he whips a low effort around the wall. Andriy Lunin scrambles across his goalline and gets a hadn to the ball but he can’t keep it out and City take the lead.

20:02 , Mike Jones

Manchester City get the ball rolling in Spain. It’s booted over to the right wing but Vinicius Junior brings it under control. He bombs down the line and cuts across from the byline.

Jude Bellingham yells for the ball inside the box but City deal with the cutback without too much trouble.

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

The players walk up the steps and come out of the tunnel at the Bernabeu. The fans are making a lot of noise and with the roof closed there’s a vibrating atmosphere around the ground.

This is a match too close to call, who will end up on top?

Kick off is up next...

19:50 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid are making their 20th Champions League quarter-final appearance, behind only Bayern Munich (22). They have won their last 11 ties at this stage of the competition.

Also, this match is Madrid’s 28th Champions League campaign, a competition record they share with Barcelona. Madrid have qualified for the knockout rounds in all 28 campaigns and have won their section 20 times including each of the last four.

We have to punish them – Pep Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘hurt’ Real Madrid

19:45 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City side to hurt and punish Real Madrid as they clash again in the Champions League.

The holders take on the competition’s record 14-time winners in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

It is the third successive season the two clubs have met in the knockout stages, with Real having staged a stunning comeback to win the 2022 semi-final but City avenging that loss 12 months later.

We have to punish them – Pep Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘hurt’ Real Madrid

19:40 , Mike Jones

The second-leg loss at Madrid in the 2021/22 semi-finals is City’s only defeat in their last 12 games against Spanish sides, a run that includes eight victories.

The 2-1 victory at Madrid in the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16 first leg is City’s only knockout win in their nine games away to a Spanish club (three draws, five defeats).

19:35 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have already faced Spanish opposition this season, beating Sevilla 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Super Cup in Piraeus.

Pep Guardiola’s side won 4-0 at Sevilla on Matchday 1 last season, only their fourth victory in their 15 visits to Spain (three draw, eight defeats).

How Real Madrid rivalry came to define Man City’s ascent to Europe’s best

19:30 , Mike Jones

A couple of years after their then chief executive Garry Cook had said Manchester City were on course to become “the biggest and best club in the world”, the scoreline suggested he had a point. It was September 2012, a year after Cook had resigned, and City’s second Champions League campaign was off to a spectacular start. With five minutes to go of their opening game, Aleksandar Kolarov scored with a free kick to put them 2-1 up. Against Real Madrid. At the Bernabeu.

Then came the comeback, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring. It would not be the last injury-time goal City conceded in the Bernabeu but it was an illustration of Real’s ability to strike back on behalf of the established order. City didn’t win a game in that Champions League campaign, propping up their group. Real got to their semi-finals; even that was scarcely a success by their standards.

As they return to the Spanish capital for a sixth visit in a dozen years, City have eight wins already in this season’s competition, 10 in a row since drawing at the Bernabeu last year. For all Cook’s bravado and City’s silverware, many would still anoint Real the world’s biggest club. Yet City’s treble last year gave them a claim to be the best team. But for the fact they were drawn against each other, they would probably be the two favourites now; even before then, each felt the likeliest side to stop the other.

How Real Madrid rivalry came to define Manchester City’s ascent to Europe’s best

19:25 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid’s record in two-legged knockout ties against English clubs is now 13 wins and seven defeats.

Wins against Liverpool and Chelsea last season prior to losing to City have made it eight aggregate victories in the last 11, although their last three Champions League eliminations have all been to Premier League opponents.

Chelsea in the 2020/21 semi-finals and City in the 2019/20 round of 16 and 2022/23 semi-finals.

19:20 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola’s City were 2-1 winners in both legs against Zinédine Zidane’s Madrid in the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16 despite falling behind in the first leg at the Bernabéu when Isco gave the home side a 60th-minute lead.

Late goals from Gabriel Jesus (78) and Kevin De Bruyne (83), the latter a penalty after Raheem Sterling had been fouled by Dani Carvajal, turned the game around.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

19:15 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) on Tuesday, April 9 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, and subscribers can stream the game via the Discovery + app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Rodri ready for ‘different’ Real Madrid

19:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester City midfielder Rodri feels the team will have "more composure and serenity on the pitch" when they face Real Madrid tonight.

Despite coming out on top in last season’s semi-final, Rodri feels they cannot focus on that experience this time.

"We are going to face a different Real Madrid. Every season is different. We come here in some of the best shape right now for us this season," said the City midfielder.

"We have proved ourselves every time we played against them. This is the fourth time and in all of them we had great results, and the ones where we didn’t go through it was about 10 or 15 minutes [we lost it]. That’s not something we have talked about.

"We are are a more mature team. We have experience of winning this competition and we come here with a different mentality and composure. I wish and hope the experience of winning the tournaments helps us do things right."

De Bruyne drops to the bench

19:08 , Mike Jones

Despite impressing in City’s 4-2 victory at the weekend, with two goals and an assist, Kevin De Bruyne starts on the bench tonight.

An update from TNT Sports claims the City midfielder has been ill so Pep Guardiola is taking no chances and starts Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

19:05 , Mike Jones

Last season’s Champions League triumph was Pep Guardiola’s third as a manager – moving him level with Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley in joint-second in terms of the competition’s most successful bosses.

Carlo Ancelotti leads the way with four Champions League trophies.

19:00 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid and Manchester City will face off in the Champions League knockout stages for a third successive season, after meeting in the semi-finals of the 2021/22 and 2022/23 tournaments.

There were 17 goals scored across those previous four innings at an average of 4.3 goals per game. Real Madrid scored seven, Manchester City scored 10.

18:52 , Mike Jones

Tonight will be Carlo Ancelotti’s 200th Champions League match as a manager.

He has triumphed in 114 of his previous 199 fixtures in this competition, with his opposite number this evening, Guardiola, only just behind with 109 victories as a coach in this tournament.

Manchester City team changes

18:50 , Mike Jones

No Kevin De Bruyne! That’s the main headline of Manchester City’s starting line-up.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the City team that started against Crystal Palace last time out. Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis, Julian Alvarez and De Bruyne all drop out.

In come Mateo Kovacic, Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

No. 1 goalkeeper Ederson starts on the bench again with Stefan Ortega preferred after playing the last four games for Man City.

Manchester City line-up

18:47 , Mike Jones

Here’s the team Pep Guardiola has tasked with defeating Real Madrid tonight:

Man City XI: Ortega, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Doku, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis

Your City squad tonight! 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Akanji, Stones, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland



Your City squad tonight! 🩵

XI | Ortega Moreno, Akanji, Stones, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

SUBS | Ederson, Carson, Doku, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis

18:37 , Mike Jones

With the threats being made against tonight’s Uefa matches, security has been increased at every ground. Here’s a few photos from outside the Bernabeu ahead of kick off.

Champions League ties set to go ahead with Uefa ‘aware of alleged terrorist threats’ from Isis

18:30 , Mike Jones

This week’s Champions League matches are set to take place as planned, with governing body Uefa issuing a statement on Tuesday to insist they are “aware” of threats allegedly being made in the build-up to the four fixtures regarding potential terrorist action.

Arsenal host Bayern Munich on Tuesday night and Manchester City head to Real Madrid on the same evening, with Borussia Dortmund playing at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona travelling to face Paris Saint-Germain a day later.

Images circulating online had suggested that all four stadiums would be targeted across the two nights, with their origins unconfirmed but linked to the established terrorist organisation Isis.

UCL ties to go ahead with Uefa ‘aware of alleged terrorist threats’ from Isis

18:22 , Mike Jones

Manchester City’s recent record against Spanish sides is top notch. They have lost only one of their last 12 competition matches against such teams with eight wins and three draws in that run.

Real Madrid starting XI

18:15 , Mike Jones

As is their way, Real Madrid have posted their starting XI early. This is who will play against Manchester City tonight:

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo

18:15 , Mike Jones

Man City finished top of Group G in this season’s Champions League before beating Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, also won every game in the group stage, finishing eight points clear at the top of Group C before overcoming Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

18:07 , Mike Jones

The Spanish side have won 16 of their 19 Champions League quarter-finals – including the last 11 – but face opponents whose 10-game winning run in the competition started with that second-leg success last season.

Can City beat Real once again but this time away from home?

Real Madrid granted wish to close Bernabeu roof for Manchester City quarter-final

18:00 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid have been granted permission to close the Bernabeu roof for the visit of Champions League holders Manchester City in the first leg of their quarter-final tie tonight.

The 14-time European champions wanted to close the new retractable roof in order to raise the atmosphere when taking on Pep Guardiola’s side, who defeated Madrid in last season’s semi-finals.

The iconic Bernabeu stadium in the Spanish capital has been developed in recent years and Real also received permission to close the roof for the second leg of their last-16 tie against RB Leipzig last month.

Real Madrid granted wish to close Bernabeu roof for Manchester City quarter-final

17:53 , Mike Jones

For the third season in a row Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in the latter stages of the Champions League in what will be the sides’ fifth knockout tie in nine seasons.

Madrid ousted City in the semi-finals on their way to a 14th European Cup victory in 2021/22 but Pep Guardiola’s side took their revenge at the same stage last season.

A 4-0 second-leg win in Manchester – Madrid’s record Champions League defeat – earned a place in the final, where City overcame Inter Milan to claim the trophy for the first time.

De Bruyne to start?

17:45 , Mike Jones

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start for Manchester Coty but his presence in the side is not certain.

The Belgian playmaker became the 18th City player to reach 100 goals for the club last weekend with a brace against Crystal Palace and he became the first midfielder to achieve that milestone since club legend Colin Bell 53 years ago.

However, Phil Foden has been in exceptional form through the middle and could start ahead off the 32-year-old.

Guardiola on winning Champions League with Man City

17:38 , Mike Jones

In the build up to this game Pep Guardiola took the time to speak with journalists about what it was like for Manchester City to win the Champions League for the first time last season.

“First I would say as a club there was a sense of relief,” he revealed at his pre-match press conference, “We made a lot of good things but always in the press conferences it was ‘you arrived seven years ago but you didn’t win the Champions League, you have to win the Champions League otherwise you would not complete [the job]’.

“Always I tried to reject it because this competition is so difficult. I would say we are a little bit more than one decade flying in Europe. Before we did not fly in Europe.

“Now we are a club who face this type of competition with the best teams of the world. But it is no more than one decade and a decade is not enough. Even now, to compete again, is experience for the future of our club. People say ‘once we have won it, it’s done’ No. Absolutely not.

“It’s not like elite clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, for example, the big, big clubs who for 40, 50, 60, 70 years play in this competition.

“We are, in terms of history, new, but we have a sense of ‘okay, we did it’. And of course if we did it once, we can do it again.”

The Champions League’s two defining managers with contrasting approaches to success

17:30 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti may be the Champions League’s two defining managers of the 21st century. They were schooled by arguably the two most influential of the previous two decades. There the similarities might end.

Guardiola rarely passes up an opportunity to pledge his allegiance to Johan Cruyff, to underline his enduring gratitude to his mentor. Ancelotti is the Arrigo Sacchi disciple who became the antithesis of Sacchi. Having begun his coaching career with an unswerving belief in 4-4-2, he evolved into an amiable man-manager. One theory is that he ended up more like his former Roma coach Niels Liedholm than Sacchi, the rigid revolutionary.

None of which means Ancelotti is merely a raised eyebrow with an uncanny habit of winning the European Cup. A light touch can disguise the input he has, but Guardiola recognises it. “You don’t know how difficult it is to be a good manager,” he said. “A coach is only a tactics man, the manager has to be stable and manage players in good times and bad times.”

The Champions League’s two defining managers with contrasting approaches to success

Real Madrid ‘confident’ despite last season’s result

17:23 , Mike Jones

Carlo Ancelotti insists his Real Madrid team are confident going into tonight’s match and claims that they have learned from last year’s Champions League semi-final which saw Man City run away with the tie in the second leg.

“We didn’t play with courage and personality, which are fundamental aspects in this kind of game,” said Ancelotti of that 4-0 defeat, “We lacked that in the second leg.

“They put a lot of pressure on us up front and we didn’t find alternative solutions. We want to avoid these things in this tie. I’m confident we’re going to give our best. We have the quality to compete.

“We expect to be superior in some aspects and they will be superior in others.”

No surpries in Real’s squad

17:15 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid named their squad for tonight’s match against Man City and it’s a very strong one.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Antonio Rudiger are all set to feature though Thibaut Courtois, who is sidelined with a meniscus problem, and David Alaba, who has a knee injury, miss out.

Ancelotti calls Guardiola ‘a great coach'

17:08 , Mike Jones

Of course with games of this magnitude it’s only right that both managers are put under the microscope and asked about the other.

In Carlo Ancelotti’s case he called Pep Guardiola ‘a great coach’ but is more focused on what his own team and club think about him rather than the opinion of the Man City boss.

Ancelotti said: “Guardiola is a great coach, I don’t care much about what they think of me. I care what my club thinks but Guardiola is a great coach and there’s no doubt about that.”

Is Real Madrid vs Man City on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

17:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester City travel to Real Madrid for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side go into the game as the tournament defending champions, having lifted the trophy for the first time in their history in 2023, when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

The teams last met in the semi-finals in 2023, when Manchester City triumphed 5-1 on aggregate, after a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, at the Etihad, the Sky Blues were unstoppable, storming to a 4-0 win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match, and get the latest odds and tips, here.

Carlo Ancelotti ‘very nervous’ ahead of Man City clash

16:53 , Mike Jones

Carlo Ancelotti was asked how he was feeling ahead of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final tie and told the media he was ‘nervous’ thinking about victory and defeat.

“Yes, very nervous. The hours before a match are a time when you have to suffer,” said the Real Madrid coach, “I was thinking the other day that defeat is suffering and victory is happiness, but it’s not that way. Victory is relief.

“It’s happiness if you win trophies, but an isolated victory is a relief. You’re calmer and happier the days after, but suffering is part of your job.

“It’s what keeps you alive. It’s fuel for me.”

Ancelotti on Bellingham

16:45 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid will have Jude Bellingham available to feature against Manchester City with the England midfielder being a revelation for the Spanish giants this season.

Bellingham has scored 20 goals across all competitions and his manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "He’s having a very good season in the penalty box.

"He’s physically very strong and he’s helping us a lot in the defensive aspects and up front, to create space and provide movement. He’s very mature. He’s only 20 years old but he’s very professional, very serious and humble."

New football regulator could help foreign state ownership of Premier League clubs

16:38 , Mike Jones

The independent football regulator may have the effect of facilitating state ownership of clubs, due to a clause in the bill that activist groups believe contradicts the core aim of ensuring “the long-term sustainability and resilience of English football”.

It could even see the planned body obliged to consult with the UK government in situations where state entities seek to buy clubs, potentially undermining the very independence of the regulator. The Independent has been told the prospect has raised further concerns about the regulator within some Premier League clubs as well as the wider football pyramid.

Man City are favourites to win Champions League

16:30 , Mike Jones

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Nielsen’s Gracenote, using the Euro Club Index has assessed the chances of each team remaining in the Champions League to see who is the favourite to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Gleave said: “The Champions League quarter-final draw has produced four closely-matched ties with no team given more than 59% chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

“Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are the favourites to go through according to our Euro Club Index.

“The odds suggest one or two ‘surprise’ semi-finalists. Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League with a 31% chance of doing so, despite being drawn against the second best team in the competition for this round.

“Arsenal are fifth favourites because they will have to face the winners of City vs Real in the semi-finals and both are ranked above them on our Euro Club Index.”

City without Walker and Ake

16:22 , Mike Jones

Manchester City will need to make do without defenders Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker who have not made the trip to Spain with the rest of the squad.

Both players are out through injury and will not be fit to play. Josko Gvardiol has travelled but is a doubt after going off at half-time in the 4-2 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Will Josko Gvardiol feature for Man City tonight? (AFP via Getty Images)

Rudiger preparing to stop Haaland again

16:15 , Mike Jones

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is preparing for a match-up with Erling Haaland after keeping the prolific forward quiet during Real Madrid’s clashes with Man City last season.

Last year Rudiger played the first leg in Spain but did not start in Manchester where City scored four of their five goals.

"[The first leg] was a good game and we stopped Haaland getting passes," Rudiger said, "The coach didn’t apologise [for dropping me] and doesn’t need to, I accept it, even though it was hard to accept.

"Now for this game the plan is to try and control dangerous players like Phil Foden, [Kevin] de Bruyne and, of course, Haaland."

How Real Madrid rivalry came to define Man City’s ascent to Europe’s best

16:07 , Mike Jones

A couple of years after their then chief executive Garry Cook had said Manchester City were on course to become “the biggest and best club in the world”, the scoreline suggested he had a point. It was September 2012, a year after Cook had resigned, and City’s second Champions League campaign was off to a spectacular start. With five minutes to go of their opening game, Aleksandar Kolarov scored with a free kick to put them 2-1 up. Against Real Madrid. At the Bernabeu.

Then came the comeback, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring. It would not be the last injury-time goal City conceded in the Bernabeu but it was an illustration of Real’s ability to strike back on behalf of the established order. City didn’t win a game in that Champions League campaign, propping up their group. Real got to their semi-finals; even that was scarcely a success by their standards.

As they return to the Spanish capital for a sixth visit in a dozen years, City have eight wins already in this season’s competition, 10 in a row since drawing at the Bernabeu last year. For all Cook’s bravado and City’s silverware, many would still anoint Real the world’s biggest club. Yet City’s treble last year gave them a claim to be the best team. But for the fact they were drawn against each other, they would probably be the two favourites now; even before then, each felt the likeliest side to stop the other.

Guardiola convinced Real Madrid are out for revenge

16:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester City stormed to a 5-1 aggregate win when these teams met in the Champions League semi-finals last season in a result that Pep Guardiola believes will inspire tonight’s hosts to get revenge on the reigning European champions.

“It is very difficult for the same thing to happen again,” Guardiola said, “Beating Real Madrid twice in a row is impossible. They have learned and will want revenge. They have pride.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mental strength needed for Real Madrid

15:52 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes his side show more mental strength than they did when these two teams met last season. The first leg was played in Spain and a close game ended 1-1 setting up a potentially thrilling match at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Man City romped to a 4-0 win with Real wilting in Manchester.

“We played without courage, without personality,” said Ancelotti when speaking about that result, “Courage and personality are fundamental in this type of game, we lacked them in the second leg.

“The important thing is to be at our best, the mental aspect is very important.”

Who will start in goal for Manchester City?

15:45 , Mike Jones

With first choice goalkeeper Ederson back fit following injury, Pep Guardiola needs to make a decision on who will start in between the sticks for Manchester City tonight.

The Brazil international has not played since a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on 10th March so Guardiola may be tempted to stick with deputy Stefan Ortega who has kept two clean sheets from the last four matches.

“I have to think about it. He [Ederson] feels good,” said Guardiola, “Now I have to decide if a lack of rhythm for that match, I have to decide, but we are really pleased with the [performance] from Stefan Ortega. He is an exceptional keeper.”

Real Madrid vs Manchester City betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

15:37 , Mike Jones

Defending Champions League winners Manchester City travel to Spain on Tuesday to face Real Madrid in a blockbuster quarter-final first leg match (8pm TNT Sports 2).

Pep Guardiola’s team thumped Los Blancos 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals on their way to being crowned European champions last season, but Real Madrid appear stronger than they did 12 months ago.

Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti’s team are top of LaLiga and have Jude Bellingham as a talisman. Could the England international end City’s hopes of retaining their Champions League crown?

Football betting sites see City as the slight favourites to win the first leg, but Real Madrid certainly have the quality to hold their own

Real Madrid vs Man City prediction

15:30 , Mike Jones

It will be difficult for Manchester City to play at the Bernabeu and control the game like Pep Guardiola prefers his team to do.

Even if they achieve more possession, Real Madrid have pace in abundance for the counter-attack and will certainly cause problems for City’s defence.

Home support for the Spaniards will play its part as well so anything other than a heavy defeat will keep Guardiola’s men in the contest ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Expect City to use last year’s clash at this ground as the gameplan for tonight which should bring about a similar result.

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City.

Predicted line-ups and latest odds

15:22 , Mike Jones

Predicted line-ups for tonight’s clash at the Bernabeu:

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Latest odds:

Real Madrid to win 17/10

Draw 15/8

Manchester City to win 5/4

Early team news

15:15 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid will be without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is on the long-term sidelined list with a meniscus problem, and David Alaba who has a knee injury.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni go into the game knowing another yellow card will see them suspended for the second leg.

Guardiola chose not to risk Josko Gvardiol for the match against Crystal Palace, and he could return for the game against Real, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake injured.

Ederson might also have recovered in time to start, having been on the bench at the weekend, but Stefan Ortega continued between the posts.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

15:07 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kicks off at 8 pm BST (9 pm CEST) on Tuesday, April 9 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, and subscribers can stream the game via the Discovery + app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon!

15:00 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Champions League action. It’s time for the quarter-finals and we’ve got a blockbuster fixture on our hands as Real Madrid host Manchester City.

The champions of England take on the current La Liga leaders in the first leg of this last-eight tie with City travelling to the Bernabeu tonight.

This is the third time in as many seasons that Pep Guardiola’s team have faced Real Madrid with both clubs besting the other on one occasion each so far.

City know a positive showing is crucial for their chances of reaching the next round so Guardiola will likely field a strong team that could possibly triumph in Spain.

We’ll have the latest team news, line-ups and updates from the match so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.