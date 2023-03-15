Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

(ES Composite)

Liverpool face an almighty challenge to overturn their Champions League round of 16 tie with Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head to the Santiago Bernabeu needing to score at least three goals after a dramatic 5-2 loss at Anfield last month.

While the Reds’ famous 7-0 win over Manchester United raised hope of a potential comeback, Saturday’s loss to a Bournemouth team fighting against relegation underlined the fragility of Klopp’s side at the moment. Madrid, meanwhile, may be trailing Barcelona in LaLiga but are the unquestionable masters of this competition.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Wednesday 15 March, 2023.

The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid will host.

(REUTERS)

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles, tablets and more on either the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool team news

Madrid named Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy in their matchday squad to face Liverpool after injury issues put both men at risk of missing out.

Carlo Ancelotti is still without David Alaba, however.

Worry: Karim Benzema is struggling with an ankle problem (REUTERS)

For Liverpool, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsay are all injured, while Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic are also now out. Naby Keita is also a doubt.

Given the loss at Bournemouth, Klopp may look to ring the changes on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool prediction

It would not be surprising to see Liverpool make a fist of it, with Klopp’s team boasting goals at their best. However, that leaves the door open at the back and Madrid can be absolutely lethal.

Real Madrid to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 6

Draws: 1

Liverpool wins: 3

Real Madrid vs Liverpool latest odds

Real Madrid to win: 13/10

Draw: 9/5

Liverpool to win: 29/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.