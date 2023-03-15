Real Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Score and updates from Champions League as Reds target historic comeback

Liverpool face a mammoth task to keep their Champions League hopes alive when they take on Real Madrid in the round of 16 second leg tonight. The Reds have an uphill battle in front of them and need to overturn a three-goal deficit having lost the first leg 5-2 at Anfield.

A heroic European comeback – reminiscent of their famous victory over Barcelona in 2019 - is required if Liverpool are to reach the quarter-final stage but their form this season has been terribly inconsistent making this match a difficult one to predict.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have the firepower to trouble Madrid having recently hammered Premier League rivals Manchester United 7-0, but they have, at times, been woeful in defence – the victory over United was followed by defeat to bottom of the table Bournemouth.

Real meanwhile won at the weekend in LaLiga yet remain behind Barcelona who look set to take the domestic title, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s side to focus on retaining their European crown. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema torn Liverpool’s defence to shreds at Anfield and they will want to lay down a marker that says Madrid are the to beat once more in Europe’s top competition.

Follow the action as Liverpool chase European glory when they take on Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Real Madrid host Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 second leg

Hosts lead 5-2 on aggregate after impressive win at Anfield

54’ SAVE! - Alisson keeps Liverpool in the contest by denying Valverde (RMA 0-0 LIV)

20’ CROSSBAR! - Camavinga rattles the crossbar after fingertip save from Alisson (RMA 0-0 LIV)

18’ SAVE! - Alisson blocks Vinicius’ volley from close range (RMA 0-0 LIV)

7’ CHANCE! - Nunez’s effort is kept out by Courtois (RMA 0-0 LIV)

Real Madrid CF 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

21:15 , Michael Jones

57 mins: By my count that is three massive saves from Alisson now. Real Madrid could have been out of sight. The Reds haven’t got an answer at the minute.

Real Madrid look like scoring with every attack.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

21:13 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Save! Alisson comes to the rescue again for Liverpool! A mistake from Andy Robertson sees the ball come Karim Benzema who gives it to Federico Valverde.

He touches it into the box then flicks his shot straight at the goalkeeper who drops low to keep the ball out.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

21:11 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Someone needs to tell Nacho that the Oscars were last Sunday. He’d be in with a shout of winning Best Actor as he convinces the referee that Diogo Jota has injured him with a stray leg.

Real Madrid don’t do much with the free kick and Liverpool are quick to recover the ball.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

21:07 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Liverpool win a corner early in the second half and Andy Robertson is tasked with whipping it into the box. He does an admirable job but Eduardo Camavinga is up highest to head it clear.

Second half: Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

21:04 , Michael Jones

Can Liverpool get this comeback firing? It was already a mammoth task but now it seems vitually impossible. There have been no changes at the break as Real Madrid get the match back underway.

HT Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

21:00 , Michael Jones

It’s a very close affair. Real Madrid have had nine chances with four on target whilst Liverpool have created eight and also had four on target.

The Reds need to score though. One goal could bring two and if they get close to Madrid then the hosts could panic.

HT Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:55 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:49 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Nothing to separate the teams at the break but Liverpool still trail by three goals. There’s a big 45 minutes coming up as they must throw caution to the wind to get through.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:45 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Cody Gakpo is stood in an offside position as Real Madrid are forced back by Liverpool’s press. A passback from Toni Kroos hits him and the host are awarded a free kick.

Time is running out in the first half.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:39 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Nacho and Mo Salah both try to win an aerial ball. Salah lands on Nacho’s foot and the Real Madrid defender goes down like he’s been shot.

Salah is left bewildered as the referee awards Madrid a free kick.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:37 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Save! Milner floats the ball into the box and finds Salah who lays the ball off to Jota. He squares it over to Gakpo who lets fly whith a strong strike and forces Courtois to palm it behind for another corner.

Good save from the Real goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:35 , Michael Jones

33 mins: A Liverpool corner is whipped in by Andy Robertson but Thibaut Courtois is there to punch it away. Things just aren’t quite falling for Liverpool from an attacking perspective.

A goal before half-time could change that though.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Liverpool come again with Fabinho dribbling through midfield. He chips a pass into the left side of the box where Darwin Nunez nods an effort into the hands of Thibaut Courtois.

The tempo of this game has just started to die down a little.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:28 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Close! Darwin Nunez does brilliantly to keep the ball in play over on the right wing. His cross comes over to Andy Robertson who sends it back inside.

Fabinho lays the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold to deliver another whipping ball into the middle. He does and finds Cody Gakpo who glances a header wide of the target.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:23 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Alisson has made two unbelievable saves already for Liverpool. Is that a sign that things may just turn Liverpool’s way?

Maybe not. Luka Modric nails a shot from range and launches one just over the top of the goal. Real Madrid have taken control of the game here.

The hosts are creating chance after chance.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:21 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Crossbar! Eduardo Camavinga is given the ball about 25-yards out from goal. He’s allowed time to set himself and smoke a left-footed effort towards goal.

Alisson seems to have a got a finger to the ball which tips it onto the crossbar where it rebounds safely away!

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:18 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Save! The ball is looped over to the far post where Vinicius Jr volleys an effort at goal only to be denied by the outstretched arms of Alisson from point blank range.

Brilliant from the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Liverpool have only had one shot - Darwin Nunez - compared to five efforts from Madrid but it doesn’t feel as though the hosts are bossing the game.

The Reds are a threat. The opening goal could be crucial.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:15 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Federico Valverde clears Real’s lines and sets up a wonderful chance for the hosts. Vinicius takes control of the ball and carries it down the left hand channel.

He flicks it over to Karim Benzema but the striker’s touch fails him and the ball bounces too far away from him allowing the Reds to get back and recover the ball.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Toni Kroos fizzes a shot straight into the arms of Alisson before Liverpool sweep up the pitch. Fabinho floats a diagonal ball over to Mo Salah who brings it under control and drives past Nacho.

He sends the ball into the penalty area but a sprawling Antonio Rudiger turns it behind for a corner.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Almost! Liverpool give the ball away to Eduardo Camavinga who sends it up to Karim Benzema. He knocks it over to Vinicius who slips Toni Kroos into the box.

Kroos pulls it back otwards the wide open Benzema but the pass is just behind the Frenchman and the ball rolls by. James Milner then gets back and hooks it away.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:08 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Chance! Mo Salah capitalises on a slip from Antonio Rudiger and takes over possession high up the pitch. He slides the ball into the penalty area where Darwin Nunez shifts it to the right then drills a low effort straight at Thibaut Courtois who keeps it out.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Luka Modric receives the ball on the edge of the Liverpool box and works it over to the forwar moving Nacho. He slips a pass into the feet of Vinicius who weaves into the area before getting dispossessed by Konate.

The first corner of the game comes to Madrid. Trent Alexander-Arnold wins the initial ball near the back post but only nods it as far as Karim Benzema.

He shoots but sees his effort blocked.

Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Vinicius Junior is probably Liverpool’s biggest threat tonight. Trent Alexander-Arnold will push high up the pitch in order to create chances for the Reds but that will leave a lot of space on the wing for Vinicius.

Fabinho is going to have to cover that area and Ibrahima Konate needs to be switched on too.

Kick off: Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool (5-2 agg)

20:01 , Michael Jones

Liverpool get the match started and work the ball over to the left wing. Cody Gakpo wins the ball and carries to the edge of the box before slipping a short pass over to Diogo Jota who can’t get it under control.

Real Madrid clear their lines.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

19:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

James Milner has the armband for Liverpool tonight. The Reds need to start strongly and they need to start quickly. An early goal will ignite the belief that they can achieve a remarkable comeback.

Real Madrid probably just need to score. That will settle the nerves and give them an even firmer grip on a spot in the quarter-finals.

Kick off is up next.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BT Sport:

19:56 , Michael Jones

“We have a saying in German - if you have a problem, find an offensive solution. We have midfield players on the bench but they haven’t play for a long time now. Cody Gakpo has rhythm and Diogo Jota is a player who can make a difference.

“It would be helpful [to score the first goal] because each goal Real Madrid scores make the hill even higher.

“The biggest thing we have to do is to defend, you cannot just attack and hope they don’t score. We need a super performance. If we can do that it is good, if not Madrid go through.

“James Milner brings a lot of things, mentality obviously, but we needed a defensive oriented midfield with all our attacking options.”

‘We hav nothing to lose'

19:53 , Michael Jones

“I think it is important to have this mindset for a game like this because we have nothing to lose,” said Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

“I think everyone expects Real Madrid to win the game and to go to the quarter-finals and this can be good for us. We go with the responsibility to wear the Liverpool shirt and to try to play our best football.”

Ancelotti praises Vinicius and Camavinga

19:50 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr saying:

“[Camavinga is] hugely important for us, he’s doing a great job, some brilliant performances. He makes mistakes but the way he’s been playing really makes up for any errors.

“[Vinicius is] on the right track to make history at Real Madrid in the coming years, just like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and Casemiro already have.

“This whole group has been unbelievable, especially in the Champions League.”

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

19:45 , Michael Jones

Getting ready for kick off. The match gets underway in 15 minutes.

‘The match is more complex for us'

19:40 , Michael Jones

"From a psychological level, the match is more complex for us than Liverpool.” said Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti,

"Liverpool come here to give it their all and do their best from minute one, whatever happens. We saw that from the first leg. We will try to do all we can from the beginning but we have more questions than the opponent."

Liverpool vs Spanish opposition

19:35 , Michael Jones

The first leg or this tie was also Liverpool’s 50th game against Spanish opponents.

They have narrowly won more than they’ve lost with 19 wins, 13 draws and 18 defeats. However, four of their last five Champions League campaigns have not just ended against sides from Spain, but specifically sides from the capital of Madrid.

Fabinho looks back to inspire Champions League comeback against Real Madrid

19:30 , Michael Jones

Midfielder Fabinho believes Liverpool will have to reinvent the spirit of their famous Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona to have any chance of progressing against Real Madrid.

In 2019, on their way to winning the competition, they overcame a 3-0 first-leg semi-final deficit to win 4-0 at Anfield.

The circumstances, however, are considerably different on this occasion as although Liverpool still need three goals, having lost the first leg 5-2, they will have to do it in the Bernabeu, where Real have only once failed to score in their last 66 European matches.

Fabinho looks back to inspire Liverpool comeback in Champions League

Like a fine wine

19:25 , Michael Jones

At 37 years and 70 days old, James Milner will be the oldest Englishman to start in a Champions League match since David Beckham in April 2013 (37 years 335 days).

He’ll also equal Steven Gerrard’s 73 appearances in the competition.

‘We can surprise ourselves'

19:20 , Michael Jones

More thoughts from Jurgen Klopp’s press conference now. The Liverpool boss was pretty optimistic about tonight’s match but admitted it would be surprising if his team make it through.

"If we can surprise ourselves in a negative way we should be able to surprise ourselves in a positive way as well," said Klopp. "But it’s clear, we’re not here telling Madrid, ‘be careful, we’re coming’ - that’s not the situation we are in."

Will Real’s hoodoo be broken?

19:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool must end a 14-year hoodoo to reach the quarter-finals for a fifth time in six years. It was 2009 when the Merseysiders last got the better of Madrid – winning 4-0 at Anfield at the same stage of the tournament.

The Spaniards have proved the dominant force in seven meetings since with six wins and one draw.

Two of those wins for Los Blancos came in Champions League finals, 2018 in Kyiv when Gareth Bale scored twice and last season in Paris.

Reds must scale mountain

19:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool face a Herculean task in their bid to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit after falling to their record European home defeat three weeks ago.

They have pulled off some stunning Champions League comebacks, hitting back from three-goal deficits in the 2005 final against AC Milan in Istanbul and in the 2019 semi-finals against Barcelona, but if Jurgen Klopp’s side could turn their last-16 tie around at the Bernabeu, it would arguably top the lot.

Is the Champions League’s greatest comeback even possible? Only with Klopp’s Liverpool

19:05 , Michael Jones

A full 24 hours before Jurgen Klopp has to rouse his team into a frenzy, the Liverpool manager was pretty relaxed as he sat down in the Bernabeu’s plush new press room. His demeanour reflected the words of Fabinho, that there’s “nothing to lose”.

If Klopp didn’t quite offer a stirring statement of the type that has come to frame his team’s great comebacks - although Barcelona was naturally mentioned - there was at least the sense of trying to turn things on their heads and change minds.

The German had been asked whether the chaos of this season actually lends itself to something unexpected happening at the Bernabeu, where his team trail by 5-2 to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

“If we can surprise ourselves in a negative way, we should be able to surprise ourselves in a positive way as well. If we are going up and down, tomorrow might be up.”

And another “if”, but with some oomph.

“If there is only a one per cent chance, I would like to give it a try.”

Is Champions League comeback possible? Only with Klopp’s Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

19:00 , Michael Jones

Real have won six of the last seven meetings between the teams with the other ending game in a 0-0 draw at Anfield in April 2021 after they had done the damage had in a first-leg win in Spain.

Can Liverpool pull off a shocking victory tonight?

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

18:55 , Michael Jones

Almost time for kick. This round of 16 second leg gets underway in just over an hour’s time.

Real Madrid will go on the attack against Liverpool, insists Carlo Ancelotti

18:51 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is making no assumptions about what lies ahead against Liverpool despite Jurgen Klopp’s side facing a seemingly-impossible task in the Bernabeu.

The Champions League holders bounced back from two early goals at Anfield to win 5-2 and that three-goal cushion – coupled with the fact they have only once failed to score in their last 66 European home matches – appears to have put them on the verge of the quarter-finals.

However, Ancelotti, who as AC Milan manager famously suffered a remarkable 45-minute comeback by Liverpool to win the 2005 final, is taking nothing for granted and can also point to last season’s quarter-final second leg at home to Chelsea – which they lost 3-2 but progressed by virtue of their 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid will go on the attack against Liverpool, insists Ancelotti

Liverpool team changes

18:47 , Michael Jones

Injuries have forced Jurgen Klopp’s hand when it comes to team changes. Ibrahima Konate replaces Joel Matip at the back with James Milner coming into midfield.

Diogo Jota will probably start up top as Liverpool begin the game with all four of their strongest attacking options.

Injuries to Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic mean they miss the match.

Liverpool starting line-up

18:44 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Gakpo, Salah, Jota, Nunez

The Reds to take on Real Madrid tonight 👊#RMALIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2023

Pre-match thoughts from Carlo Ancelotti

18:43 , Michael Jones

“The message to the team is simple: we have to try to play as well as possible, just like in the first leg. We won’t try to calculate anything, we have to be in the game from the first minute.

“We have to go into the game with maximum intensity and enthusiasm and try to win it. We won’t rest on the advantage we have. It will be an open game, we want to attack and play our best attacking football.”

Liverpool ready to chase ‘one per cent’ chance against Real Madrid says Jurgen Klopp

18:39 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rates his side’s chances of knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League at one per cent.

They arrived in the Spanish capital trailing 5-2 from the first leg and while Klopp has upgraded his assessment from three weeks ago, when he said Madrid were already through, the odds have not swung much in their favour.

Liverpool do not have history on their side either as only once have they overhauled a three-goal first-leg European deficit – the famous 4-0 Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona in 2019.

No team in the competition’s history has ever lost the home leg of a knock-out tie by three goals and recovered, while only four have ever overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit.

Liverpool ready to chase ‘one per cent’ chance in Madrid says Jurgen Klopp

Pre-match thoughts from Jurgen Klopp

18:34 , Michael Jones

“I said three weeks ago after the game that Madrid were through; now we know there’s a game to play. Even if there’s only a 1% chance, we have to give it a try.

“We have nothing to lose, and it’s a better situation than when you can lose everything. Obviously I would prefer Carlo’s situation, defending a three-goal lead.”

Real Madrid team changes

18:29 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes to the Real Madrid side that dominated the game at Anfield.

David Alaba and Rodrygo drop out with Nacho and Toni Kroos replacing them.

Real Madrid’s starting XI

18:24 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid vs Liverpool prediction

18:20 , Michael Jones

No fairytale comeback this time around for Liverpool and the reigning champions will proceed to the last eight with a comfortable victory.

Real Madrid 2-1 Liverpool (7-3 agg).

Real Madrid vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

18:15 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

What is the early team news?

18:10 , Michael Jones

Real are missing left-sided defensive pair David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, but aside from them it should be a fully fit squad for Carlo Ancelotti to choose from. Rodryo will hope to start in attack, which would see Federico Valverde in midfield again as was the case in the first leg.

Liverpool have been handed a late fitness blow with both Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajectic ruled out of the trip to Madrid due to illness and injury respectively. Liverpool are still missing Luis Diaz and Thiago from their strongest potential line-up, while Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are also likely missing out.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool

18:05 , Michael Jones

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This fixture will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

18:00 , Michael Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Liverpool hope to cause an upset and knock Real Madrid out of Europe’s top competition.

Jurgen Klopp has given the Reds a 1% chance of reaching the quarter-finals but also backed them to try and achieve it after they lost the first leg 5-2 at Anfield.

That means Liverpool must score three times without reply to force extra-time and potentially penalties or four times without reply to make it through within the 90 minutes.

Can they achieve this spectacular dream or is it just a fantasy?