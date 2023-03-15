Lacklustre Liverpool knocked out and left in desperate quest to salvage their season

Liverpool players after the game - REUTERS/Juan Medina

By Jason Burt at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Cancel the hotel for Istanbul. After the heartache and trauma of losing last year’s Champions League final, Jürgen Klopp had defiantly urged Liverpool supporters to book their accommodation for this season’s venue by the Bosphorus. But in the last 16 they are out. Over and out.

That they were eliminated by Real Madrid will hurt even more, given that 1-0 loss in Paris, but the truth is Liverpool never really believed they could overturn the shocking 5-2 defeat in the first leg at Anfield that made this fixture an almost mission impossible.

Now the desperate task for the remainder of the campaign is clear: finish fourth and qualify again. It would be unthinkable for a team who played every possible game they could have played last season and nearly won it all to not only be empty-handed this campaign but no longer be at European football’s top table.

Liverpool have 12 games to overhaul Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur and maybe even Manchester United – and hold off Brighton – and salvage something from a season that promised so much but is in danger of disappearing in soul-searching and inevitable recrimination.

Maybe it would have been different had Darwin Núñez scored, when through on goal, in the seventh minute and maybe it would have sparked the greatest comeback in Liverpool’s storied history and in this competition.

But there were not many maybes on a night when Liverpool’s best player was goalkeeper Alisson, who made three outstanding saves before being beaten, and Klopp’s assessment that they had a “one per cent” chance of going through was not false modesty or playing it down but was just wholly accurate.

Alisson stops Vinicius Jr - JAVIER SORIANO/AFP

In reality it would have been unthinkable for Madrid, with five Champions League trophies since 2014, to have surrendered their emphatic advantage, but what will hurt Liverpool is that after their first-half flurry they really did not show enough.

The problem is evident for Klopp. The rebuild must centre on that neglected midfield – with 37-year-old James Milner at the heart of it – for, against this calibre of opposition, the gulf was just too great. Liverpool could never breach it and Klopp’s frustration showed as he was cautioned for protesting with the minutes ticking away.

For the ultimate mission in turning doubters into believers, Klopp had to once again refashion his team and reformat his formation. No Jordan Henderson and no Stefan Bajcetic meant an even more attacking line-up. And why not?

Before a ball is kicked in any game, anything is possible. You have to hope. Liverpool were brave. They had to be. There was no option.

Out of possession they often went man-for-man with Trent Alexander-Arnold effectively in midfield and the three other defenders matching Real’s trio of forwards.

It made for an open encounter and there was another, understandable mark of defiance – this time from Liverpool’s 1,800 travelling fans who, high up in the gods, made their feelings felt towards Uefa: first by booing the Champions League theme and then with a blunt chant aimed at European football’s governing body.

The first big chance fell to Liverpool on a night, obviously, when they had to take their chances as Núñez was denied by Thibaut Courtois with his feet after being played through by Mohamed Salah. It was a real opportunity and it felt like he had to score.

Still, there was encouragement for Liverpool. Salah was causing danger, getting in behind Nacho, and he did so to set up Diogo Jota, who miscued his volley across goal. Another chance. Nacho was struggling against Salah and the next time the ball was played wide he simply hauled him to the ground.

Then Núñez cut in from the left and drew a smart save, at full-stretch, from Courtois as he tipped the ball away for a corner. Soon after and Courtois punched out a powerful drive by Cody Gakpo for another corner.

Courtois saves - JAVIER SORIANO/AFP

But that would give a false picture. As much as Liverpool pushed and carried a threat, the two most crucial interventions in the first half were made by Alisson, their goalkeeper, with simply world-class saves. Without him the tie, most emphatically, would have been over before the interval.

The Brazilian first made himself as big as possible and beat out Vinicius Junior’s close-range volley after the winger met Karim Benzema’s header.

Later it appeared Eduardo Camavinga had Alisson clawing at air as he shot from 25 yards, under no pressure, with the ball cannoning back off the crossbar. Or so we thought. Replays showed the Liverpool goalkeeper got the faintest of touches and so it was a second exceptional save.

The problem for Liverpool was simple. Real carried a threat, clearly, but were also so ridiculously comfortable in possession with their outstanding midfield – Camavinga an impressive pivot flanked by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos – that so much energy was expended just to win back the ball.

Something surely had to give? Liverpool were indebted to Alisson again when he denied Federico Valverde and it felt as though if there was to be a goal it would come from Madrid. Liverpool’s fire was fading and Klopp made changes, but the midfield deficit remained glaring while the lack of atmosphere betrayed how comfortable it was becoming.

Soon after that Benzema blazed over when well placed – but he would not make the same mistake twice. Despite a stumble, Vinicius was still able to set him up and the striker passed into the empty net for his 89th Champions League goal and seventh against Liverpool.

Real Madrid 1 Liverpool 0: as it happened

10:28 PM

Klopp speaks

Being 5-2 down is not a great result. If you want to go through you have to have a sensational game. Ali made two wonderful saves ... the right team went through. You need moments. If we had scored in the first half ... it's hypothetical. In three halves of the two games they were the better team. [Was the damage done at Anfield?] Yeah, but if we had drawn at home and played the way we did tonight we would have gone out. We prepared for a special performance but we were unable to do it.

10:10 PM

The quarter-final line-up

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Milan, Inter and Benfica.

Three Serie A sides!

10:02 PM

No country for old men? Pah!

Modric and Milner - AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

09:58 PM

Chris Bascombe reports from the Bernabeu

Real cruised through that second half. It’s been a demoralising tie for Liverpool underlining where they need to strengthen. Now it’s all about the top four and ensuring they are back in the competition next season. They're now playing You'll Never Walk Alone on the final whistle. Not sure if it is a show of respect or taking the mick, to be honest. Presumably the former.

09:57 PM

Full time: Real Madrid 1 (6) Liverpool 0 (2)

The Bernabeu blasts out You'll Never Walk Alone from the Tannoy. Nice touch. Liverpool are out and never really troubled Real Madrid after the first 35 minutes at Anfield.

09:56 PM

90+4 min: Real Madrid 1 (6) Liverpool 0 (2)

Tsimikas is booked for handing off Ceballos.

09:55 PM

No penalty

Sanity prevails but it took four minutes.

09:54 PM

VAR sends the referee over to the monitor

That's never a pen.

09:53 PM

90+2 min Real Madrid 1 (6) Liverpool 0 (2)

Tsimikas, who has come on for Robertson, is the subject of a VAR check when Vazquez's shot hits his thigh then rebounds on to his hand.

09:52 PM

90 min Real Madrid 1 (6) Liverpool 0 (2)

The replay of the goal shows Benzema pulled up with ankle pain after scoring, three strides into his celebration.

09:51 PM

89 min Real Madrid 1 (6) Liverpool 0 (2)

Elliott catches Nacho and Real have a free-kick inside the Liverpool half on the left. They play it short, Alexander-Arnold wins it back but their counter runs out of gas. As they have.

09:49 PM

87 min Real Madrid 1 (6) Liverpool 0 (2)

Vazquez is the latest introduction, coming on for Carvajal.

09:48 PM

85 min Real Madrid 1 (6) Liverpool 0 (2)

Oxlade-Chamberlain's clever pass gives Salah a chance to spin Alexander-Arnold in to shoot but he miscontrols it and recovers to earn a corner which he promptly wastes.

09:45 PM

83 min Real Madrid 1 (6) Liverpool 0 (2)

More clock-eating substitutions: Kroos and Vinicius are replaced by Asensio and Tchouameni.

09:43 PM

81 min Real Madrid 1 (6) Liverpool 0 (2)

Modric and Benzema depart and Ceballos and Rodrygo come on.

09:39 PM

GOAL!!

Real Madrid 1 Liverpool 0 (Benzema) Fine left-foot pass from Camavinga to the D. Benzema takes it, back to goal. Van Dijk races over and block-tackles him and the ball squirts out to Vinicius on the left of the box. He slips when he tries to shoot but manages to hook it back across when on the floor to his captain who taps it in and promptly hobbles off with an ankle injury caused by Van Dijk's intervention.

Benzema scores - Paul Currie/Shutterstock

09:39 PM

77 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Elliott skips Carvajal's wild lunge in the box. Steve McManaman accuses him of 'being too polite'. Says he should have gone down for the penalty.

09:36 PM

75 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Another overhit cross, this one from Alexander-Arnold. Klopp is booked for sarcasm. It's his go-to form of humour.

09:35 PM

73 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Oxlade-Chamberlain comes on for Milner who gives the captaincy on yo Van Dijk. Militao clears and Elliott, unable to stop his momentum. runs into him and bowls him over. Understandably he makes a meal of it.

09:34 PM

71 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Vinicius nutmegs Firmino who was helping Alexander-Arnold out and ended up winning the ball.

Jurgen Klopp Head coach of Liverpool FC reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu - Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

09:31 PM

70 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Vinicius drives in from the left at full pelt then feeds Benzema with the perfect pass but the captain falls as he strikes the ball and blazes over from 12 yards as he felt Van Dijk's hot breath as he desperately tried to close him down.

Chris Bascombe reports:

Liverpool have not landed a glove on Real since the substitutions.

09:29 PM

68 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Time for the battle cry of 'Charge!' That's Darren Fletcher's advice. But Liverpool just don't have the poise, the belief or enough ball.

09:28 PM

66 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Liverpool are being sucked inside and made to chase shadows as Camavinga and co move the ball around slickly.

09:26 PM

64 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Liverpool are opened up down their right again with Modric knocking the ball over A-A, running in behind and arrowing over a cross on the run that Valverde bludgeons over. Should have scored.

09:24 PM

61 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Van Dijk, in white boots, cuts out Nacho's cut-back intended for Benzema after a galloping charge by Rudiger.

09:21 PM

59 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Poor passing is letting Liverpool down. Fabinho the latest culprit when Salah had made space with a crafty dart. Elliott and Firmino have replaced Jota and Ninez.

09:20 PM

57 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Benzema chips a ball over the top to send Vinicisu down the right. Benzema sprints forward, stops and waits for the pull-back which is served to him on a plate to shoot ... into Alexander-Arnold's legs. Good block but the referee then blew for a handball – Vinicius controlling it illegally.

09:18 PM

55 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Liverpool break up the inside-left, Nunez is clear to Salah's left, steaming into the box but Salah, with his left foot, makes a complete Horlicks of the pass, knocking it straight at Militao.

09:16 PM

54 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Alisson adds to his showreel of fantastic saves tonight by blocking Valverde's attempt to round him on the left of his box by saving with his legs and then when the ball is centred to Benzema, recovering to scramble back across goal and catch the No9's shot.

09:14 PM

53 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Van Dijk to the rescue to pick off Vinicius' underhit pass that would have given Benzema a tap-in. And then it was called offside.

09:12 PM

51 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Liverpool, exasperated at being unable to win the ball back, are penalised for fouls. It's Jota twice, on Kroos and Nacho, both of whom go down like a bag of hammers after tame looking nudges.

09:09 PM

49 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

In comes the corner. Konate has a go, so does Jota, both blocked and Fabinho floats a cross back over to the left that sails out for a goal-kick.

09:08 PM

48 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Promising position for Liverpool after a firm sliding tackle by Fabinho on Vinicius in which he got the ball and then floored the winger. But Nunez's pass out to Jota sends him too wide and he has to settle for earning a corner.

09:06 PM

46 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Real kick off, overloading on the left and duly launch it down that wing for Valverde and Nacho, one of whom glances a header out for a Liverpool throw.

09:05 PM

All the emotions...

Rage?

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool FC reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC - Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Acceptance?

Klopp smiles - Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

08:59 PM

Chris Bascombe's half-time verdict

There were plenty of encouraging moments in the first half for Liverpool. They stretched Real’s defence on several occasions and created chances. But the worry for Klopp is Real look like they have another gear if needed. Whenever they attack they look like they will get through. The game is being played amid an eerie hum more reminiscent of a Lord’s Test Match than high stakes Champions League tie. Real’s fans feel comfortable. If Liverpool can edge ahead in the second half it will make the host’s nervous.

08:51 PM

Chris Bascombe reports from the Bernabeu

The good news for Jurgen Klopp so far is Liverpool are creating chances. The bad news is it is impossible to believe Real will not score.

08:50 PM

Half-time: Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Liverpool take the corner too deep and Real Madrid see it off, giving the referee the opportunity to blow up for time.

08:49 PM

45+2 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Robertson inserts a flea in Nunez's ear for a needless foul on Carvajal that stops Liverpool's momentum up the left.

Alexander-Arnold is played in down the right when Liverpool win the ball back and he cuts into the box by the byline but can't beat a stooping Rudiger at the near post. Corner.

08:48 PM

45+1 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

The offside trap catches Valverde in its tentacles. Two minutes of stoppage time have been signalled.

08:47 PM

45 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Robertson steams in to win a pass intended for Valverde but when he shifts it forward quickly, Gakpo is caught offside.

08:46 PM

43 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Forgot to mention that Benzema brought Jota down in the Real Madrid area at that corner when Jota was eventually flagged for straying offside. Liverpool are cranking up the press.

08:43 PM

41 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Fabinho trips Kroos in the centre-circle and protests in vain. Steve McManaman muses that 0-0 at half-time is not a bad scoreline for Liverpool, channelling George Graham in 1989, building a platform to snatch it. But Liverpool's defences have looked far more in danger of being breached tonight than Arsenal's were 34 years ago.

08:42 PM

39 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Here's one for Courtois' scrapbook:

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois saves a shot from Liverpool's Darwin Nunez a - REUTERS/Juan Medin

08:40 PM

37 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Thumping shot from Gakpo, lamping a half-volley from 18 yards to the right of the D. Courtois pushes it behind with iron wrists. One corner leads to another after Benzema's defensive diligence but Liverpool are penalised for offside when Jota tries to recycle the clearance.

08:38 PM

35 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Modric strikes a lovely pass, Merson-style, with the outside of his right boot to Nacho haring down the left. He feeds Vinicius who cuts in on his right and picks up his head to see his shot blocked.

08:36 PM

34 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Fantastic save from Courtois, diving to his left to tip Nunez's right-foot curler from the left – think Thierry Henry's trademark – round the post.

Courtois saves - JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

08:35 PM

32 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Fabinho gallops up the right and crosses for Nunez, who is too far out to trouble the keeper with his header.

Here's Alisson's brilliant save to deny Vinicius:

Alisson saves - JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

08:32 PM

29 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Nacho is in a bit of bother, sliding through Darwin Nunez, unpunished and then wrestling Salah down as they fought for a header. Alexander-Arnold sprays the free-kick over to Robertson on the other wing and he flashes a cross through the six-yard box that would have been dangerous had there been any Red runners.

08:30 PM

27 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Liverpool are getting more of a grip and Alexander-Arnold is found in space down the right to whip over a cross that Gakpo meets on the run about 15 yards out and steers wide. That was moments after Vinicius, obviously offside, was allowed to complete the phase by toe-poking a shot at Alisson from close range. It makes no sense to play on when it's as clear-cut as that.

08:28 PM

25 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Alexander-Arnold, more than ever, is acting as the playmaker, picking long passes and generally doing it well. But his latest 60-yarder has too much pace on it and races ahead of Gakpo's clever run off Rudiger down the inside-right. Goalkick.

08:26 PM

23 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Modric puts his laces through a 25-yard shot that he hits with blistering power but the elevation makes it safe even if it only whistled over the bar. A proper riser that one, only stopped in its climb by a face in the crowd.

08:24 PM

21 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

It's breathless, end to end stuff, jumpers for goalposts etc. Camavinga, a future Ballon d'Or winner I think, wraps his left-instep round a 25 yard shot that Milner throws himself in front of. It hits the Liverpool captain on the hip and loops up towards the top right corner. Alisson makes another sensational save to tip it on to the bar.

08:23 PM

19 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Alexander-Arnold launches a fine pass down the right to send Salah clear. He races into the area and execeutes a cut-back on the run to Salah who blazes a half-volley over.

08:21 PM

17 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

The corner sparks chaotic scenes that ends with the ball at Vinicius's feet by the right post. He hooks his volley goalwards and Alisson makes a terrific safe, forcing it on to the bar with a strong right arm.

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) saves Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior - JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

08:19 PM

15 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Alexander-Arnold sticks the corner on Van Dijk's head but he can't generate any power and Real clear and counter rapidly. Vinicius activates the turbo and crosses for Benzema but Gakpo steals in on the blindside to knock it behind for a corner.

08:17 PM

13 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Vinicius burns past Alexander-Arnold again and wins a corner that Liverpool see off to the edge of the area. Kroos latches on to it and thumps a right-foot shot that Alisson catches safely. From his throw Van Dijk sprays a glorious diagonal pass 60 yards out to the right to Salah. Salah accelerates and earns a Liverpool corner off Nacho.

08:13 PM

10 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Two scares for Liverpool, both generated by Alexander-Arnold. First he concedes a free-kick with a mistimed sliding tackle on Vinicius down by the corner flag and then, when Liverpool clear the free-kick, he passes the ball straight to Modric who sends Vinicius back down the left. His cross is juts behind Kroos and Benzema who arrived too soon for the tap in.

08:11 PM

8 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Salah takes a pass 40 yards out from Robertson and drives at Rudiger who slips. Salah pokes the ball through his legs as he stumbles back to his feet and Nunez takes it on into the box, tacking right. He has a dig with his swinger and can't get the power with his right foot to beat Courtois who saves it on his knees.

08:09 PM

6 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Back come Real to earn a corner by virtue of Vinicius's pace. Liverpool scramble it out to edge of the box and then block Militao's shot.

08:07 PM

5 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Real get the ball moving across midfield and defence and then send Vinicius for a couple of runs down the left. He cuts inside the first time and lays it off. When Real move it back to Nacho the left-back sends Vinicius down the line past Alexander-Arnold but Konate makes a strong tackle and comes away with the ball.

08:06 PM

3 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Jota and Fabinho work the ball out to the left for Milner who bustles his way to the byline and crosses. The ball takes a deflection off Carvajal and loops into Courtois' arms.

From his throw, Real almost catch Liverpool's offside trap too high and cold. But he was out of the blocks too soon just inside the Liverpool half and he was thwarted by Alisson's block anyway as the keeper scrambled out.

08:03 PM

1 min Real Madrid 0 (5) Liverpool 0 (2)

Liverpool kick off and, as they always seem to do, roll the ball back to a centre-half who launches a long diagonal out for a throw-in. The ongoing work on the retractable pitches leaves one end of the Bernabeu behind the goal covered in a huge flag.

07:58 PM

Out come the teams

Real Madrid in all white, Liverpool in all red. James Milner and Karim Benzema have the giant pennants.

07:57 PM

What do you reckon then?

I must confess to being among the pessimists as far as Liverpool's chances are concerned. I think Modric will find too much space with a two-man midfield unless, of course, one of the forwards gets the thankless Bobby Charlton vs Franz Beckenbauer role in the 1966 World Cup final and hounds him all game in a heroic act of self-sacrifice and duty.

07:49 PM

Klopp on his selection and strategy

We have a saying in Germany: if you have a problem, find an offensive solution. Cody has rhythm and Diogo is a player who always can make a difference so that’s why we go for that. It would be helpful to score the first goal. Each goal Madrid score would make the hill we have to climb even higher. The biggest thing we have to do is to defend, we can't just attack and hope they don’t score from their situations. We need a super performance, that is absolutely clear, we don’t have to think about anything else, we just have to make sure we are ready for a special game. If we can do that, then it’s good, if not, then Madrid will go through.

07:26 PM

Chris Bascombe reports from the Bernabeu

It is a damning statement on Naby Keita’s Liverpool career that Klopp would rather play with two midfielders and four strikers than select him tonight. But given he had to sub him at half-time on two previous visits to Spain – against Madrid in 2021 and Barcelona in 2019 – it is no surprise.

07:25 PM

Time flies

I saw this man make his Leeds United debut 21 years at Upton Park ...

06:50 PM

And finally ... in black and white

Real Madrid Courtois, Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Modric, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Substitutes Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Lucas, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mendy, Mariano, Rodriguez.

Liverpool Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Salah, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo.

Substitutes Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Williams.

Referee Felix Zwayer (Germany)

06:48 PM

Those team changes in full

Karim Benzema returned to the Real Madrid team to face Liverpool in the Bernabeu after missing the weekend with a minor injury.

That meant nine of the side which came back from 2-0 down to win 5-2 in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Anfield were given the responsibility of avoiding a major upset.

Toni Kroos and Nacho came in for Rodrygo and the injured David Alaba.

Liverpool's midfield issues, with captain Jordan Henderson left at home due to illness and youngster Stefan Bajcetic ruled out for several weeks with injury, meant manager Jurgen Klopp dispensed with his favoured 4-3-3.

He brought in James Milner to sit alongside Fabinho and also named Diogo Jota in a 4-2-3-1 line-up as Harvey Elliott and Bajcetic made way from Saturday's surprise defeat at Bournemouth.

06:43 PM

Chris Bascombe on Liverpool's line-up

Whatever happens tonight, Jurgen Klopp will not go down without a fight. As expected, he has gone with four attackers in a bid for the most extraordinary of comebacks. This could be a triumph or calamity, but after conceding five in the first leg, maybe Klopp has calculated the only way is forward.

06:41 PM

Liverpool go gung-ho

Benzema starts, Rudiger and Kroos come in for Real

04:43 PM

The one per cent

By Chris Bascombe in Madrid

Jürgen Klopp is clinging to Liverpool’s ‘one per cent chance’ of a miraculous recovery against Real Madrid as his players seek to summon the spirit of past European glories.

Liverpool’s manager admitted he is clutching the tiniest of straws in anticipating the European champions to surrender a 5-2 first leg advantage, with the visitors’ task made even more difficult due to the absence of midfielders Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic.

Jurgen Klopp Uefa - John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“What I said after the [last] game was Madrid, with their result, are through to the next round. But now we are three weeks later and we know there is a game to play,” said Klopp.

“If there is only one per cent chance I would like to give it a try. As difficult as it is, it is possible. Not likely, but possible. We are not in a great situation. We will see where it will lead us to.

“It is difficult because we will probably not go through to the next leg. In this room I think 100 per cent of the people think we have no chance. If I am the only one who thinks we have a little chance, I am fine with that. We are the complete outsiders. Real Madrid are 3-0 up and that is not what you want for Christmas, but it's football and we will try to give it a go. We respect the opponent and the competition too much to not look forward to it. I am looking forward to it.”

Given all roads lead to an Istanbul Champions League final and all the memories that evokes, it was inevitable Liverpool would face a 3-0 deficit at some point in this season’s competition.

No one needs reminding more than Real coach Carlo Ancelotti about the perils of thinking the job done when Liverpool go miracle hunting, as he was AC Milan’s coach on the memorable night in Turkey in 2005.

Klopp can also remind his squad that they have launched improbable comebacks before, beating Barcelona 4-0 en route to lifting the trophy in 2019.

But even the most optimistic will consider the task beyond the capacity of a Liverpool team which lost to the Premier League’s bottom club Bournemouth last Saturday.

The 7-0 win over Manchester United that preceded it offers more hope, but that typifies Liverpool’s inconsistency.

“If we can surprise ourselves in a negative way [against Bournemouth] we can surprise ourselves in a positive way [against Madrid],” said Klopp.

“We have nothing to lose so that is a better situation than when you have everything to lose. But we can lose a football game, which is a real bad thing. We felt that a couple of times this season and we don't like that. If you lose you don't just lose you get a proper knock. I would prefer his situation, to have a bit of pressure to defend a 3-0 lead. But it is clear, Carlo is already warning his boys. Three weeks ago the tie was done. But after three weeks you still have to play the game and we are happy we are allowed to play the game.”

04:14 PM

Preview: Come back (The story of the Reds)

They may be 5-2 down and have a mere one per cent chance of going through according to their manager but it is only four years ago that Liverpool overhauled a three-goal first leg deficit in the Champions League when two goals apiece for Divock Orgi and Gini Wijnaldum knocked out Barcelona in the semi-final and rescued their bid for a sixth European Cup.

Divock Origi - REUTERS/Phil Noble

That came a year after they had lost in the final to Real Madrid, just as they did in 2022, even though back then they had a side coming close to its ascendancy in Europe and the Premier League. It was at home, too, as were my two favourite great second-leg comebacks in this competition and its wee continental siblings:

Barcelona 6-1 PSG, 2017

Luis Enrique's side were 4-0 down after a mauling at the Parc des Princes that caused uproar among their fans on social media and provoked one notoriously thin-skinned, fair-weather, inexplicably popular, entitled Twitter user to go on strike until 'Luis Enrique is sacked'. The Champions League and double Double winning manager did announce he would leave at the end of the season but changing to three at the back inspired a turnaround in performances in the league and they began the second leg in revived form. But even they, Barcelona, could not overturn a four-goal deficit ... could they? They began well, going in 2-0 up at the break by virtue of a Luis Suarez goal and a Layvin Kurzawa og. Lionel Messi made it three from the spot but when Edinson Cavani pulled one back for the visitors, Barca needed three goals in 29 minutes plus stoppage time to go through. For 27 of them they were held 3-1, but then Neymar made it 4-1, equalised on aggregate from the spot in the first of five added-time minutes but were still on their way out on away goals. And then, with seconds left, Sergi Roberto, eviscerated on and off the field in Paris, latched on to a chip over the PSG defence and hooked in a volley to win 6-1.

Bayer Uerdingen 7-3 Dynamo Dresden 1986

Two-nil up from the first leg and with a 3-1 lead at half time in the second of the 1986 Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final, the Dynamo Dresden players could have been forgiven for playing the final 45 minutes with cigars in their mouths. Perhaps they did – with nothing to lose Bayer Uerdingen went berserk, scoring six second-half goals to go from 5-1 down on aggregate to a 7-5 victory with two apiece for Wolfgang Schafer and Wolfgang Funkel.

The best away one, I reckon, was Barcelona 1-4 Metz 1984: Such was the hopelessness of Metz’s prospects after a 4-2 home defeat in the Cup Winners’ Cup first-round tie, no television or radio broadcaster bothered to cover the return leg at a barely quarter-full Nou Camp. After being mocked by Barca’s Bernd Schuster, the Metz players were galvanised into the performance of their lives after falling further behind. They didn’t start scoring until the 38th minute but then didn’t stop, Tony Kurbos racing to a hat-trick and forcing an own goal through a deflection. Little wonder they ran up to goad Schuster at the end.

So, hope springs etc ... Liverpool, who lost 1-0 at Dean Court on Saturday, are without the services of Thiago Alcantara, Luis Díaz, Joe Gomez and, sadly, Stefan Bajcetic who has a 'stress injury that needs time to settle' according to Jürgen Klopp. Jordan Henderson is also out, having fallen sick. Real Madrid put three past Espanyol on Saturday without Karim Benzema who was nursing an ankle injury. The captained trained on Monday and Tuesday so could start but may be used from the bench given the scale of Real's lead. Ferland Mendy is fit again but may not be risked having not played since Jan 26 while David Alaba, who twanged his hamstring at Anfield, has only just resumed light training and will all but certainly sit this one out.