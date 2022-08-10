Real Madrid vs Eintracht : Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

(Evening Standard)

Tonight brings us the traditional curtain-raiser for European football when Real Madrid meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup.

The two teams clash in Finland with Madrid vying for their fifth triumph in the one-off game to match record-holders Barcelona and AC Milan. This is Frankfurt’s first appearance.

The match is Real Madrid’s final of pre-season ahead of the new La Liga season, while the Germans will want something to cheer about after a dismal start to their new campaign.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland will host the match.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Eintract Frankfurt beat Rangers in the Europa League final. (AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Real Madrid have a full squad to take to Helsinki. New signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurélien Tchouameni could get a run out.

Frankfurt are without Aurelio Buta and Jerome Onguene but Hrvoje Smolcic, who was suspended for the Bundesliga opener, is available. Filip Kostic is being tracked by both Juventus and West Ham so his involvement is up in the air.

Antonio Rudiger joined on a free from Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction

Madrid will fancy their chances against a team who finished 11th in Bundesliga last season and are fresh from a humiliating 6-1 home loss to Bayern Munich in the first game of the new campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti will use the game to get more minutes under his players’ belts with their La Liga opener four days later away at Almeria. Frankfurt can be forgiven for having one eye on a trip to Hertha three days later.

Madrid to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt have met just once before, way back in 1960 in the fifth-ever European Cup final at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

It was a 10-goal thriller which Madrid won 7-3 as Alfredo Di Stefano scored a hat-trick.