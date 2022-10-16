Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico kick off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
Real Madrid face Barcelona today in a high-stakes El Clasico contest in the Spanish capital.

On the domestic front at least, Barca’s risky summer spend appears to have worked out so far, with Xavi’s side keeping the pace with the European champions at the summit.

Still, their draw with Inter Milan during the week was a crushing one, leaving them all-but out of the Champions League and drawing questions over whether or not Xavi is the right manager to knit this team together successfully.

Madrid, meanwhile, claimed a dramatic draw against Shakhtar Donetsk and may not have blown anybody away yet, but certainly know how to manage big games.

With both sides unbeaten in LaLiga thus far, any victor would be making a big statement with three points this afternoon.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is scheduled for a 3.15pm BST kick-off time on Sunday October 16, 2022.

The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid will host the game.

Where to watch El Clasico

TV channel: In the UK, El Clasico will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV.

Live stream: Premier Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Premier Player app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.

El Clasico team news

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Lopez, Canizares, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Camavinga, Odriozola, Vasquez, Rodrygo, Rudiger, Mariano

Karim Benzema is fit again and could be up against a Barca defence who are only just welcoming summer signing Jules Kounde back into action.

Jules Kounde could be rushed back from injury (Getty Images)
Elsewhere for Barca, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay are all out.

Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie could offer more dynamism in midfield amid doubts about Sergio Busquets’ ability to peform at the top level much longer, though the defensive worries are a major problem.

El Clasico prediction

With both teams yet to taste domestic defeat this season, the stakes are high even at this early stage. For that reason, expect it to be cagey.

1-1  draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

(La Liga only)

Real Madrid wins: 76

Draws: 35

Barcelona wins: 73

