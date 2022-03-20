Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona live stream: How can I watch El Clasico game live on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona’s recent good form will be put to the test when they travel to face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the latest El Clasico.

Xavi’s side have won their last four La Liga matches and have not lost a match in all competitions since January as the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have hit the ground running since arriving in Spain.

Barcelona are just five points off Sevilla in second with a game in hand, and will fancy their chances of continuing to climb the table.

In Real Madrid though, they face a side that are ten points clear at the top of La Liga and are in the last eight of the Champions League after their stunning win over PSG.

Here’s how to follow El Clasico this evening...

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV.

Live stream: Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch it through the Premier Player App.