Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona live stream: How can I watch El Clasico live on TV in UK today?

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season later today, with both sides unbeaten in LaLiga.

Two of Europe’s form sides, on the domestic front at least, the Santiago Bernabeu once again plays host to one of the game’s most storied fixtures.

While this game is much bigger than individuals of course, it’s a first shootout in this context between Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, two of the continent’s leading marksmen as football moves on from the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era.

It also pits the vastly experienced Carlo Ancelotti against the relative novice Xavi Hernandez once more, with both managers picking up wins in this fixture last season.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV, with kick-off at 3.15pm BST.

Live stream: Premier Sports subscribers will be able to access a live stream via the Premier Player app.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog!