Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Super Cup latest score after Karim Benzema’s milestone goal

Real Madrid kick off their season of competitive football tonight as they face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Uefa Super Cup final. The Champions League and Europa League winners from last season meet for the right to be crowned Europe’s finest at the start of the new campaign, following their respective victories over Liverpool and Rangers back in May.

Los Blancos are aiming to become the joint-record holders of this trophy along with La Liga rivals Barcelona and Italian giants AC Milan who both have triumphed five times in this cup compared to Real’s four victories. Madrid’s most recent win in this competition came in 2017 but a year later they suffered defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are seeking to become the second German club to lift the Super Cup. Bayern Munich are the only German team to win the competition though Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg and Werder Bremen have all had their shots at glory. Eintracht will seemingly have the better support in Helsinki, where the game is being held. They have already sold out their ticket allocation from Uefa and their fans have bought up additional tickets which went on sale for the 36,000-seater Olympic Stadium.

Follow all the updates from the Super Cup right here:

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp, Toure, Tuta, N’Dicka, Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz, Kamada, Borre, Lindstrom

17’ - Vinicius Jr sees shot cleared off the line

38’ - GOAL! Alaba taps in after Casemiro nods a corner back across the face of goal

60’ - Casemiro rattles the crossbar with long-range strike

65’ - GOAL! Benzema’s first-time finish puts Real two clear

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:35 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Eduardo Camavinga is the latest Real Madrid substitute. He is growing into his role with Los Blancos and has a promising future ahead of him if he continues to develop.

Federico Valverde is the man taken off.

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:32 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Vinicius Junior has had an incredible game and his partnership with Karim Benzema seems to have only grown stronger over the summer.

They combine for a one-two but Benzema’s return ball is too heavy and Kevin Trapp scoops up the ball before Vinicius can get there.

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:30 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Rodrygo comes on to replace Luka Modric for Real Madrid with Lucas Alario replacing Almamy Toure for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mario Götze and Randal Kolo Muani are also for the German club with Sebastian Rode and Jesper Lindstrøm the men replaced.

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (65’, Benzema)⚽️

21:26 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Great finish from Karim Benzema! How many times have we said that?

Vinicius Junior is played down the left wing and chases the ball down as it bounces up along the side of the box. He darts into the area and slides the ball over to his captain.

Benzema lets it run across his body before smoking it into the back of the net! Real double their lead.

Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:24 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Save! Better from Frankfurt who work the ball over to Knauff on the right side. He cuts into the box but both his options for a pass stray offside as Real Madrid’s back line steps up.

Instead he goes for goal with a toe-poke towards the bottom corner but Courtois dives across and clings onto the ball.

Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:21 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Off the bar!

Toni Kroos finds Luka Modric who rolls the ball along the edge of the ‘D’ and sets Casemiro up for a left footed shot. The midfielder lets the ball run across him before lacing one at goal and hitting the top of the crossbar!

Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:19 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Frankfurt haven’t been able to create much in this half so far and a shooting chance on the edge of the box sees Eder Militao make another decent block.

There’s movement on the German bench and reinforcements may change the tide of the game.

Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:15 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Save! Luka Modric works the ball over to Ferland Mendy on the left wing who’s pushed high up the pitch. He chips the ball into the box anf picks out Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius brings it under control and shoots. The shot takes a big deflection and drops right at Kevin Trapp’s feet allowing the goalkeeper to block it with his body and keep the ball out of the net.

Decent save from Trapp.

Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:12 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Fine work from Jesper Lindstrom who shifts away from a Mendy tackle in the middle of the pitch and drives into the open space to the right of the Real box. Borrie and Kamada are the targets in the box but Casemiro sprints back to slow the winger down.

Lindstrom manages to squeeze into the box and cuts the ball back but there’s a deflection and the ball rolls safely to Courtois in goal.

Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:07 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Real Madrid slowly send the ball back to Thibaut Courtois in the hopes of drawing out the Eintracht Frankfurt players who seem undecided about whether to close down the Real players or drop off them.

Second half: Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

21:05 , Michael Jones

Kick off: No changes from either team at half-time but both sides have decent back-up on their benches should they be called upon.

Real Madrid restart the match we the advantage going into the second half. They have a one goal lead and are just 45 minutes away from collecting their first trophy of the season.

HT Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:58 , Michael Jones

David Alaba has scored four goals in 47 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, more than any other Real Madrid defender since the start of last season.

HT Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:54 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:48 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Real Madrid take a slender one goal lead into the break but they’ve dominated the final 15 minutes of the first half. The opening goal seemed to settle and give Los Blancos confidence after a slight tactial change from Carlo Ancelotti.

Eintracht Frankfurt hung on until half-time but now have some work to do to get back into this match.

Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:46 , Michael Jones

43 mins: It’s all Real Madrid now and Eintracht Frankfurt will have an eye on half-time. They’re still in the game if they can get it just one goal down.

Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:43 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Close! Real are turning it up now! They win the ball in midfield and dink it over to Toni Kroos who carries the ball to the right side of the penalty area before fizzing a pass across to Karim Benzema.

Benzema takes a touch then rattles a right-footed effort wide of the left-hand post.

GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (37’, Alaba)⚽️

20:40 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Real Madrid lead! The corner is whipped into Karim Benzema who nods it over to the near post. Casemiro pops up ahead of the goalkeeper and pulls the ball back to David Alaba who has the easies of tap-ins to opening the scoring.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:39 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! A direct pass up to Vinicius Junior sees Real almost open the scoring. He turns off the shoulder of Toure whilst playing the ball to Benzema who immediately returns the ball as the forward gets in behind.

Vinicius darts into the box, cuts onto his left foot and shoots but Kevin Trapp dives across and fingers the ball wide of the far post.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Carvajal and Lenz are having a nice contest between them and the Real defender wins a free kick after drawing Lenz into a late tackle.

Kroos swings the ball into a dangerous area but it’s well defended by the German team.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: A long diagonal pass comes into the Real box where Militao leaps in front of Borrie to nod it away. He sends it to Valverde who has his pocket picked by Rode.

Rode combines with Borrie to work the ball over to the left side of the box but the striker plays it back to Lenz. He shoots but the effort is immediately blocked and Madrid boot it clear.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:29 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Dani Carvajal and Christopher Lenz both challenge for an aerial ball. They collide with each other and the Frankfurt defender lands awkwardly.

He seems to be okay though and after a check over by the medical staff jogs back onto the pitch.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:26 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Nearly! Kamada skips away from David Alaba’s attempted tackle and slides the ball into the feet of Lindstrom. He takes it into the box and wants to whip a pass over to the back post but Eder Militao blocks the pass and clears his lines.

Frankfurt are finding these pockets of space in front of goal and just need to be more confident in shooting.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:24 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Both sides have now created great chances to score and neither one has been taken. If Madrid create another chance like their last one Karim Benzema won’t be passing it.

It’s a performance from Frankfurt. They’ve kept the ball well and don’t look too phased about playing Real Madrid. Evan N’Dicka attempts to switch the play but knocks the ball over the touchline.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chance! Off the line! Incredible defending from Tuta.

Real Madrid fashion their best opportunity of the night as Federico Valverde drives down the right side of the box and squares the ball across to Karim Benzema.

He could shoot but decides to play in Vinicius Junior and the forward side-foots a curling effort around goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. It looks as though he’s scored but Tuta leaps in front of the ball and somehow clears it off the goalline!.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Close! Frankfurt attack down the right side after Knauff recovers the ball off Mendy in the middle of the pitch. He sends it to Jesper Lindstrom who threads a pass between the Real centre-backs to set up Daichi Kamada with a shot.

Kamada touches the ball into the box then hits one low to the goalkeeper’s left but Thibaut Courtois drops quickly and manages to smother it.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Ferland Mendy recovers the ball on the left side of Madrid’s box and sends it quick;y up to Luka Modric for a counter-attack.

Vinicius Junior makes a nice run in behind the lines and Modric attempts to pick him out with a threaded pass but Toure gets across and lunges at the ball to intercept it.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Kroos floats the first corner of the night into the Frankfurt box. The cross flies over the head of Almamy Toure and bounces through to Rode who heads it away.

Madrid recycle the ball but this time Ansgar Knauff is there to clear the danger for the German side.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Sebastian Rode steps into the middle of the pitch and tries to feed the ball up to Rafael Borre but Toni Kroos reads the play and steps inside to intercept the ball.

Eintracht Frankfurt are seeing a bit more of the ball now and are slowing finding their way into the game.

Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Christopher Lenz receives the ball on the left side but can’t find a way through the Real Madrid press. He passes it back to Tuta and Frankfurt clear their lines but firing the ball long up the pitch.

Kick off: Real Madrid 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

20:02 , Michael Jones

Eintracht Frankfurt get the match underway and boot the ball over to the right wing where it’s won by Real Madrid and sent across to Eder Militao in the back line.

The La Liga champions push forward down the right side but Federico Valverde runs into trouble and has to retreat.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

19:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

The players head out onto the pitch at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki. Who will lift the Super Cup at the end of the game? Will it be the Champions League winners, Real Madrid, or will is be the Europa League champions, Eintracht Frankfurt?

Let’s find out...

Madrird targetting six trophies in 2022/23

19:54 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to win his 24th trophy as a manager tonight and says his team are targeting six titles during the 2022/23 season.

As well as the Super Cup, Real Madrid are competing in La Liga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, Fifa Club World Cup and the Spanish Super Cup.

“We’re going to be fighting to win all of the competitions, I’ve got no doubt about that,” said Ancelotti.

“Winning the six competitions is a little more difficult. It’ll be possible to fight for them and give it a go and that’s what we’ll be doing.

“I’ve got great confidence in my squad, which in my opinion is stronger than last season’s. We’re going to compete and fight hard.”

Modric on last season’s succes and playing at 37

19:50 , Michael Jones

Luka ModriÄ says that Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign was incredible last years and has no plans of slowing down when he turns 37 next month.

"Last season was amazing. To start the Champions League losing to Sheriff meant that there was a lot of doubt around us.” he said, “The game against Paris changed everything. It told us that we could compete against big teams, made us believe even more.

“They way we won the knockout games was unbelievable and it was the most emotional Champions League for us. We never gave up, we had belief and we felt capable of anything.

“I always say that I don’t look at my age; I don’t feel 37. I feel good, with the strength to continue competing at this level. There are a lot of new players you can learn from.

“I’m never satisfied with myself; I want to learn from others. It’s important never to be satisfied with what you’ve done if you want to stay on this level.”

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

19:45 , Michael Jones

Six of the last seven Super Cups have been tense affairs, requiring extra time or penalties to separate the sides.

The only showpiece in this competition to be settled in 90 minutes since 2015 was Real Madrid’s 2-1 success against Man Utd in 2017.

Isco’s 52nd-minute strike proving to be the eventual winner.

Record breakers

19:40 , Michael Jones

Last season’s Champions League victory made Carlo Ancelotti the first coach to win four European Cups; he had been level with Bob Paisley and Zinédine Zidane on three. The Italian is also the only coach to have taken a team to five finals.

Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal and Luka ModriÄ all equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of appearing in five Champions League final victories and Benzema was the top scorer in the 2021/22 competition with 15 goals.

10 of those came in the knockout rounds, equalling Ronaldo’s record from 2016/17, also for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

19:35 , Michael Jones

Counting down to kick off...

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

19:30 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid have won four Uefa Super Cups; only AC Milan and Barcelona, with five apiece, have more.

In 2017, they became the first team to win successive Super Cups since Milan in 1989 and 1990. Their 2018 loss to Atlético Madrid prevented them becoming the first to win three in a row.

Only Barcelona, with nine, have made more Super Cup appearances than Madrid’s eight and their appearance tonight is the 30th by a Spanish team in the fixture – a new Super Cup record.

Trapp on facing Real Madrid

19:25 , Michael Jones

Eintracht Frankfurt’s goalkeeper, Kevin Trapp, says he is excited to take on Real Madrid this evening and confirmed that his team-mates were ready to face the quality of the La Liga champions.

“Of course I have butterflies in my stomach because I’m looking forward to taking on Real Madrid in the Super Cup.” he said, “My job is to keep the balls out, so my job hasn’t really changed.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of quality coming my way, whether it be Vinícius [Júnior] or [Karim] Benzema, but we’re ready.”

Modric on Ancelotti

19:20 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric, had nothing but praise for manager Carlo Ancelotti who led the team to the La Liga and Champions League titles last season.

"Carlo Ancelotti is a great man, with a great personality.” he told BT Sport, “We are enjoying having him back again after the first couple of years with us.

“We did well then, and we were happy when we knew he was coming back. Last season under him was terrific and we hope we can repeat it.

"Carlo’s man-management is amazing. His approach to the players; how he explains what we need, how he wants to play. He helps those who aren’t in the team so much and they appreciate his attitude, his humility and his understanding of the game. These are the reasons we are so happy and we respect him so much."

Real Madrid practise ahead of kick off

19:15 , Michael Jones

Will Real Madrid earn a record-equalling fifth Super Cup tonight?

(Getty Images)

(Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

(Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Super Cup debut

19:09 , Michael Jones

This is Frankfurt’s first appearance in the Uefa Super Cup. They are the 39th club to feature and the second successive debutants after Villarreal last year.

Frankfurt are the fifth German club to feature in the Super Cup, after Bayern Munich (1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020), Hamburg (1977, 1983), Werder Bremen (1992) and Borussia Dortmund (1997).

Bayern, who were victorious in 2013 and 2020, are the only German side to have won the competition.

Semi-automated technology to be used to detect offsides

19:03 , Michael Jones

Semi-automated technology to speed up the time taken to reach offside decisions will be used in European club competition for the first time at the Uefa Super Cup tonight.

The technology was trialled at last season’s Arab Cup and Club World Cup and will be used at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on 21st November.

The system involves specialised cameras, which are able to track 29 different body points per player.

"This innovative system will allow video assistant referee (VAR) teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions," said Uefa chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti.

Rangers into Champions League play-off with stunning comeback

18:57 , Michael Jones

Rangers rewrote their own record books with a thrilling 3-0 Champions League qualifying win over Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

The Light Blues had never overcome a 2-0 defeat away from home in the first leg of a European tie but after huffing and puffing in the first half they went ahead with a James Tavernier penalty just before the break.

Striker Antonio Colak, who scored twice for Malmo at Ibrox a year ago to knock Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers, headed in a second in the 58th minute to level the tie...

Rangers into Champions League play-off with stunning comeback

Borre on Europa League victory

18:50 , Michael Jones

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Rafael Santos Borre spoke about what it was like to win the Europa League last season and how the team are approaching this year’s Champions League campaign.

“The celebrations in Frankfurt [after winning the Europa League] were completely crazy.” he said, “The people and the Frankfurt fans really surprised me with how they followed that title [run], and how they were with us for the whole competition. It makes me very happy to be at a club whose fans really identify with it.

“As a child I played as a keeper. My idol was Óscar Córdoba, a keeper who had a great career for us in Colombia. I followed him for a long time because I liked making saves and I identified with his character, his personality.

“[The Champions League] is a tournament with the best teams in the world, the type of tournament you prepare for your whole life.”

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt line-ups

18:44 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, ModriÄ, Casemiro, Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp, Touré, Tuta, N’Dicka, Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz, Kamada, Borré, Lindstrøm

Real Madrid’s Super Cup record

18:38 , Michael Jones

This is Real Madrid’s eighth appearance in the Super Cup having previously won four and lost three finals.

Having lost their first two finals, they won the next four but were beaten on their most recent appearance by Atlético Madrid in 2018.

Here is the full breakdown of their Super Cup results:

1998: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid

2000: Real Madrid 1-2 Galatasaray (aet)

2002: Real Madrid 3-1 Feyenoord

2014: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla

2016: Real Madrid 3-2 Sevilla (aet)

2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United

2018: Real Madrid 2-4 Atlético de Madrid (aet)

Benzema’s pre-match thoughts

18:32 , Michael Jones

Alongside Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema was the driving force behind Real Madrid’s charge to the Champions League final last term and after stepping up big time for the club he spoke about what it’s like playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

He said: “All the great clubs talk about having pressure, but at Madrid I think it’s a little more. When there’s a title to be won, given that Madrid is the greatest club in the world, you have to bring the trophies home.

“There’s a final tomorrow, we’re brimming with ambition to win it – there’s no other option when you play for Real Madrid. What’s extra special is that to get here you have to win the Champions League. Now the task is to simply keep on winning.

“Last year was a great season for us. We’ve got a great team, we’ve just finished a super pre-season and so the way to begin is to win this final.

“Our last few weeks of work were very hard, very demanding, but they were aimed at allowing us to arrive at this point in good shape. We’re strong physically, but mentally too. That’s hugely important.”

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

18:27 , Michael Jones

Six of the last seven Super Cups have gone to extra-time. Will one of these teams will the trophy inside of 90 minutes tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo exit helped me become better player, Karim Benzema claims

18:21 , Michael Jones

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best.

The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.

Benzema and Ronaldo played together successfully for nine seasons after joining the club just a few days apart in 2009, but the Frenchman is relishing his return to prominence.

Cristiano Ronaldo exit helped me become better player, Karim Benzema claims

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

18:15 , Michael Jones

This match is a repeat fixture of one of the most famous matches in the history of Uefa club competition as Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt finally meet again after 62 years in the 2022 Uefa Super Cup at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium.

The sides’ only previous meeting saw Real beat Frankfurt 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup final at Hampden Park in Glasgow to lift the trophy for the fifth time in its fifth season.

Madrid were the Champions League winners for a record eighth time in 2021/22 collecting their 14th European Cup overall and are bidding to win a record-equalling fifth Super Cup.

Frankfurt, who won the Europa League last season, are playing in the competition for the first time.

Glasner on playing in the Super Cup

18:09 , Michael Jones

Eintracht Frankfurt’s head coach, Oliver Glasner, says tonight’s match is a reward to his team for an incredible season last year and that his side will be ready to take on Real Madrid.

“This is the reward for our incredible season, to face a Real Madrid side that have incredible quality and last season knocked out some of the best teams in Europe.” he said, “What we proved in the Europa League last season is that there’s always a chance and it’s the same tomorrow.

“We’re going to play with confidence because we know what we’re capable of.”

Ancelotti on winning Champions League last year

18:02 , Michael Jones

Remarkably no-one was backing Real Madrid to win the Champions League last term despite their illustrious history in the competition.

All the way to the final their opponents were backed to beat Carlo Ancelotti’s team but somehow Los Blancos pulled off a brilliant campaign to add to their ever growing tally of Champions League win.

The Real Madrid coach said: “Was last season the most amazing of my career? Perhaps so, yes. I’d never coached a team to a league and Champions League double.

“It’s down to the spirit, attitude, quality, enthusiasm of my players that we qualified to be here by winning the Champions League.”

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

17:23 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Uefa Super Cup as the champions of Europe’s two biggest club competitions - the Champions League and the Europa League - go head-to-head to decide who is Europe’s finest for the 2022/23 season.

Back in May, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final and Eintracht Frankfurt got the better of Rangers in the Europa League.

Tonight they face off at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki in what is their first competitive meeting since the 1960 European Cup final, when Madrid beat Frankfurt 7-3 at Hampden Park in Glasgow to win the competition for a fifth time in a row.

Who will lift the Super Cup tonight?