Real Madrid vs Eibar live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

Real Madrid resume the La Liga title race on Sunday hoping to begin chasing down Barcelona.

At the restart Real must contend with a five-point deficit to the champions after Barcelona's win at Mallorda, but Zinedine Zidane can be optimistic with a host of options returning from injury, namely Eden Hazard.

The former Chelsea star has endured a nightmare debut season in the capital due to injury but now looks set to have a key role in the title race.

Eibar are the first visitors at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium as Spanish football returns following its break enforced by coronavirus.

Here is how you can watch the game on television or stream the game live remotely.

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 6:30pm at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Sunday 14 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV? Is there a live stream?

All La Liga matches will be available free to Sky customers via LaLigaTV on channel 435. You can download the Premier Player app and stream the game on desktop or mobile devices.

What is the team news?

Eden Hazard is primed to return for Los Blancos after initially fearing his season was over in February following ankle surgery.

Zidane has a plethora of options to consider alongside the Belgian to join Karim Benzema in the front three, including: Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, the fit-again Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Zidane may opt to put Luka Modric on the bench with a trident of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde preferred. While Nacho and Luka Jovic are out injured.

What are the predicted line-ups?

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Isco; Hazard, Benzema

Eibar predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Oliveira, Bigas, Cote; Leon, Diop, Cristoforo, Orellana; Enrich, Charles

What are the odds?

Real Madrid: 1/4

Eibar: 11/1

Draw: 5/1

Prediction

After recovering Eden Hazard, expect Zinedine Zidane's side to come out fast as La Liga returns, especially with Barcelona already a further three points clear. With competition all over the pitch in what might be the deepest squad in world football, they cannot afford a sluggish start if they hope to hunt down Barcelona.

We'll opt for a 3-0 home win here in what should signal the start of a fascinating conclusion to the title race.

