Real Madrid vs Chelsea player ratings: Wesley Fofana and Joao Felix endure torrid night
Chelsea had Ben Chilwell sent off as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
The visitors were already a goal down in the Bernabeu when Chilwell was red carded for a foul on Real forward Rodrygo just before the hour, after Karim Benzema had scored his 89th goal in the competition to give his team a half-time lead.
At that stage, Chelsea looked happy to escape with a one-goal deficit ahead of the second leg on Tuesday, but Real doubled the size of their task when Marco Asensio fired in a second 16 minutes from the end.
Sam Dean ran the rule over both teams.
Real Madrid (4-3-3)
Thibaut Courtois
Sensational save to deny Sterling came at a crucial moment in the game, just after the opener. After that, a relaxing night. 6/10
Dani Carvajal
Afforded so much space by Chelsea’s formation, he played the killer pass that created Benzema’s goal. Booked in the second half. 7/10
Eder Militao
Physically dominant against Sterling and Felix, and used his speed to shut down most of Chelsea’s counter-attacks. 7/10
David Alaba
Real were often happy to play two against two at the back, in part because Alaba was so comfortable against Felix. Always composed. 7/10
Eduardo Camavinga
Picked up an early booking for a foul on Sterling but otherwise enjoyed himself by tucking into midfield and joining Real’s build-up play. 6/10
Federico Valverde
Chelsea’s midfielders could not match his powerful running and he twice went close in the first half. Inventive with the ball. 7/10
Toni Kroos
Now 33 years old but the brain remains as sharp as ever. So often plays the pass before the final pass. Controlled the tempo. 7/10
Luka Modric
Plays the right pass at the right time, every time. Almost scored with a curling effort and pulled Chelsea’s midfield apart with his movement. 8/10
Rodrygo
Sharp on the right wing, looking to dart in behind at all times. Too quick for Cucurella and Chilwell, drawing the red card. 7/10
Karim Benzema
Only Lionel Messi has scored more goals against English teams in the Champions League. A supreme predator, and also a creator. 8/10
Vinicius Junior
Is there a more electric winger in world football? So explosive on the left, where he caused endless problems. Assisted the second. 8/10
Subs
Asensio (Rodrygo 71) 7/10
Rudiger (Camavinga 71) 6/10
Ceballos (Modric 81) 6/10
Tchouameni (Kroos 84) 6/10
Chelsea (3-5-2)
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Busy throughout as the shots kept coming. Could not do much for Benzema’s opener but perhaps should have done better with Asensio’s effort. 6/10
Wesley Fofana
The biggest game of his career became a chastening evening against Vinicius. An early booking did not help his cause. 4/10
Thiago Silva
A fine goal-line clearance denied Vinicius and he otherwise tried to stick close to Benzema. Lack of midfield protection was an issue. 5/10
Kalidou Koulibaly
Seemed unsure of his positioning at times, although his recovery pace helped him against Rodrygo. Limped off in the second half. 5/10
Reece James
Ability to drive forward helped to relieve the pressure, even if the final delivery was missing. Also troubled by the speed of Vinicius. 5/10
N’Golo Kante
In the early stages he was the architect of Chelsea’s counter-attacking chances, but he soon faded. Clearly not yet fully-fit. 5/10
Enzo Fernandez
His accurate long-range passing was Chelsea’s best way of progressing the ball. Unable to close down the space without the ball, though. 6/10
Mateo Kovacic
Former Real player never looked comfortable on his return to Madrid. One of the more senior figures for Chelsea but did not look it. 4/10
Ben Chilwell
Wasted an early free-kick and then seemed to bicker with Koulibaly for much of the first half. Could not argue with his red card. 3/10
Raheem Sterling
Drew an early yellow card for Camavinga and almost equalised immediately after the opener, but offered little threat otherwise. 5/10
Joao Felix
Wasted a huge chance in the second minute, when Real were at their most vulnerable, and then largely disappeared from the game. 4/10
Subs
Cucurella (Koulibaly 55) 4/10
Havertz (Sterling 65) 5/10
Chalobah (Felix 65) 5/10
Mount (Silva 76) 5/10
Gallagher (Kante 75) 5/10